Highlights

On Nov. 17, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) published a proposed rule that would be the most significant revision to the Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) regulations since 2005.

The proposal would eliminate Schedule A, replace print advertising with a mandatory set of electronic recruitment steps lasting at least 90 days, require the recruitment report and supporting documents to be filed with Form ETA-9089, and bar PERM filings for two years after layoffs in the same or a similar occupation.

This is a proposal only and would not take effect until the regulation goes through the federal rulemaking process, which can take several months.

The proposed regulation would have a substantial impact on employment-based green card sponsorship in a wide range of industries, including healthcare, and on how employers approach long-term staffing and workforce planning.

What PERM Is and Why DOL Wants to Change It

The PERM labor certification is a required step for most employer-sponsored EB-2 and EB-3 green card cases. Before an employer may file a Form I-140 petition, it must obtain a prevailing wage determination, test the U.S. labor market, and demonstrate to DOL that no able, willing, qualified, and available U.S. workers exist for the position and that hiring the foreign national will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed U.S. workers. U.S. employers rely heavily on the PERM program to sponsor foreign national employees for green cards.

DOL has not substantially updated these regulations in 20 years. In the proposal titled "Modernizing the Labor Market Test and Improving Protections for U.S. Workers in the PERM Immigrant Visa Program," DOL states that current rules do not require a sufficiently robust labor market test and rely on recruitment methods, such as print newspaper advertising, that no longer reflect how employers hire or how workers search for jobs. DOL also points to employers, particularly in the technology and third-party staffing sectors, that allegedly lay off U.S. workers while simultaneously sponsoring foreign nationals, and highlights coordinated enforcement efforts with other agencies targeting fraud and abuse in the PERM and H-1B programs. Earlier this year, DOL suspended the processing of current and future PERM applications filed by certain employers, including technology and staffing companies, where federal law enforcement was investigating possible fraud or willful misrepresentation. With respect to Schedule A, DOL concludes it lacks both the statutory authority to exempt occupations from the labor market test and a reliable, objective methodology to identify shortage occupations.

Key Changes in the Proposed PERM Rule

New Recruitment Requirements

Single, mandatory set of recruitment steps. The current distinction between professional and nonprofessional occupations, and the selection of 10 additional recruitment options, would be eliminated. All employers would place a state workforce agency (SWA) job order; post on all employer business websites; post on at least one third-party job search website; post on social media if the employer customarily does so; and recruit through at least one job fair, on-campus event, or school placement office.

The current distinction between professional and nonprofessional occupations, and the selection of 10 additional recruitment options, would be eliminated. All employers would place a state workforce agency (SWA) job order; post on all employer business websites; post on at least one third-party job search website; post on social media if the employer customarily does so; and recruit through at least one job fair, on-campus event, or school placement office. Print advertisements eliminated. The two Sunday newspaper advertisements would no longer be required, and recruitment would move to electronic methods.

The two Sunday newspaper advertisements would no longer be required, and recruitment would move to electronic methods. Longer advertising period. Advertisements, including the SWA job order, would need to run for at least 90 calendar days or the number of days the employer customarily advertised similar non-PERM positions in the same occupational classification during the most recent 12 months, whichever is longer. Under the current rules, the longest advertising requirement is the SWA job order, which is posted for 30 days.

Advertisements, including the SWA job order, would need to run for at least 90 calendar days or the number of days the employer customarily advertised similar non-PERM positions in the same occupational classification during the most recent 12 months, whichever is longer. Under the current rules, the longest advertising requirement is the SWA job order, which is posted for 30 days. Tighter recruitment window. All recruitment would need to be completed no more than 60 and no fewer than 30 calendar days before the expected filing. The current rule allows recruitment up to 180 days before filing.

All recruitment would need to be completed no more than 60 and no fewer than 30 calendar days before the expected filing. The current rule allows recruitment up to 180 days before filing. Recruitment must mirror ordinary hiring. Employers would attest that PERM recruitment uses the same channels, posting methods, duration, and application process as their non-PERM hiring. PERM-specific web pages, email addresses, or paper-only applications would be presumed not in good faith, would be an independent ground for denial, and would be referred to the U.S. Department of Justice or the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Interviews would need to be offered by phone or video.

Filing and Documentation Requirements

Recruitment report filed with the application. The recruitment report, copies of all advertisements, and the resumes or applications of all U.S. applicants would be submitted with Form ETA-9089, rather than retained for a possible audit, as current rules require. The report would require significantly more detail, including ad URLs and confirmation numbers, each applicant's contact information and disposition, the names of everyone who reviewed each applicant, and the lawful, job-related reason for each rejection. Incomplete applications would be returned without review and would lose their filing date.

The recruitment report, copies of all advertisements, and the resumes or applications of all U.S. applicants would be submitted with Form ETA-9089, rather than retained for a possible audit, as current rules require. The report would require significantly more detail, including ad URLs and confirmation numbers, each applicant's contact information and disposition, the names of everyone who reviewed each applicant, and the lawful, job-related reason for each rejection. Incomplete applications would be returned without review and would lose their filing date. Expanded Notice of Filing. The notice would be posted beginning within 10 business days before filing and would remain available through the I-140 approval.

New Layoff Restrictions

Two-year layoff bar. An employer could not file a PERM application if it laid off U.S. workers in the same or a similar occupation in the area of intended employment within two years before filing. The current rule uses a six-month look-back and requires notice to, and consideration of, laid-off workers rather than barring the filing completely.

An employer could not file a PERM application if it laid off U.S. workers in the same or a similar occupation in the area of intended employment within two years before filing. The current rule uses a six-month look-back and requires notice to, and consideration of, laid-off workers rather than barring the filing completely. Layoff obligations through I-140 approval. If a qualifying layoff occurs after filing and before the I-140 is approved, the employer would need to notify DOL, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) if an I-140 is pending, within five business days. Additionally, the employer would need to offer the job to the laid-off workers and update its recruitment report.

Schedule A Occupations, Including Nurses and Physical Therapists

Elimination of Schedule A. Professional nurses, physical therapists, and individuals of exceptional ability in the sciences or arts would go through full PERM recruitment. Under existing regulations, permanent residence cases involving occupations designated in Schedule A as shortage occupations are not required to undergo a labor market test and may be filed directly with USCIS, bypassing DOL review.

What Employers Should Know and Next Steps

The proposed rule is not yet in effect but signals DOL's increased focus on the PERM program. DOL is accepting public comments through Jan. 19, 2027. DOL specifically requests comments on several provisions, including whether two years is the appropriate layoff look-back period, how to provide notice for remote positions, and whether to require employers to solicit referrals from current employees. After the comment period, DOL must review the comments before publishing a final rule. DOL proposes a 90-day transition period. A final rule would take effect 60 days after publication, and DOL would apply current rules for 30 additional days. Applications submitted on or after the 90th day following publication would have to meet the new rules.

If finalized as proposed, these changes would significantly lengthen PERM timelines, increase recruitment and documentation costs, and expose employers to greater scrutiny from DOL and other agencies. The business impact of this rule could be significant, as employment-based green card sponsorship may become a less predictable tool for retaining foreign national talent, particularly for healthcare employers that rely on Schedule A and technology employers affected by layoffs and reductions in force. Employers would also need to consider green card sponsorship earlier to protect employees approaching H-1B or other time limits and should factor longer timelines, higher costs, and layoff restrictions into their long-term staffing, workforce planning, and retention strategies.