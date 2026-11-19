Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Nora Katz authored an article for Chief Healthcare Executive examining the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the $100,000 H-1B fee and potential implications for healthcare employers that rely on the J-1 waiver program to recruit international medical graduates to practice in underserved areas.

The $100,000 fee applies to certain H-1B petitions requiring consular notification, with some exceptions. However, multiple courts have blocked enforcement of the policy, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is currently barred from collecting the fee. With litigation continuing and collection potentially resuming in the future, Nora explained that employers sponsoring J-1 waiver physicians should understand whether their H-1B petitions could be subject to the fee and how careful planning can help preserve eligibility for an exemption.

In the article, Nora outlined several strategies healthcare employers should consider:

Start the J-1 waiver process early to allow sufficient time for the multiple agency approvals required before an H-1B petition can be filed.

to allow sufficient time for the multiple agency approvals required before an H-1B petition can be filed. Extend J-1 status when appropriate to provide additional time for the employer to file the H-1B petition.

to provide additional time for the employer to file the H-1B petition. Track medical licensing progress to anticipate potential delays that could affect H-1B filing timelines.

to anticipate potential delays that could affect H-1B filing timelines. Plan international travel carefully, as leaving the United States at the wrong time could affect eligibility for a change of status and potentially trigger the $100,000 fee if collections resume.

Nora noted that although the future of the $100,000 H-1B fee remains uncertain, proactive planning can help healthcare employers navigate the J-1 waiver process, avoid the fee in most cases if collections resume, and consider alternative visa strategies when necessary to support physician recruitment.

The full article, “$100,000 H-1B fee and J-1 waiver physicians: Key considerations for healthcare employers,” was published by Chief Healthcare Executive on October 28 and is available online