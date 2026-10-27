Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

BIS Enforcement Action Highlights Export Control Risks For Software Updates And Entity List Transactions

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Explore more from Bass, Berry & Sims PLC

A U.S. software company's $2 million settlement with BIS reveals critical compliance gaps in export controls for software transactions. The case demonstrates how automatic software updates, maintenance services, and sales through distributors can create ongoing export violations when customers are added to restricted-party lists, even for commercially available EAR99 software.

GlobalInternational Law
Faith Dibble
Faith Dibble
Thaddeus R. McBride
Thaddeus R. McBride

Key Takeaways

  • EAR99 does not mean uncontrolled. Companies cannot assume that commercially available or EAR99 software can be provided to any customer without a license.
  • Restricted-party screening should continue throughout the customer relationship. Violations arose when software updates continued to be made available to an existing customer after the customer was added to the Entity List.
  • Sales through a distributor do not protect against violations. Violations involved transactions conducted through distributors in Japan and China where transaction documents identified the ultimate customer.
  • Informal attempts to understand export restrictions are not a substitute for an export compliance program. Penalties were aggravated based on the company’s lack of written export compliance procedures, trained personnel, designated compliance responsibility, and timely legal guidance.

On October 2, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced an administrative enforcement settlement with Lambda Research Corporation (Lambda) resolving 66 alleged violations of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) involving software exports, maintenance services, and automatic software updates provided to parties on the Entity List and Unverified List.

The enforcement action provides several important reminders for companies engaged in international software sales and other exports subject to the EAR. In particular, the settlement demonstrates that export control obligations continue after an initial sale, including through automatic software updates, maintenance agreements, and other post-sale services. The matter also underscores that companies need to treat restricted-party screening as an ongoing compliance obligation rather than a one-time review performed when a customer relationship begins.

Lambda’s Software Transactions with Huawei Japan

Lambda, a U.S. company, provides optical and illumination design software and engineering services. According to BIS, between April 2021 and August 2025, Lambda sold, exported, transmitted, or serviced software subject to the EAR for customers that included Huawei Technologies Japan K.K. (Huawei Japan) and Shenzhen SiCarrier Technologies Co., Ltd. (SiCarrier).

Both companies were on the Entity List during relevant portions of the transactions, and a BIS license was required to export, re-export, or transfer any item subject to the EAR to both companies. BIS alleged that Lambda, without obtaining the required license, exported CodeMeter USB dongles containing TracePro, OSLO, IGES, and STEP software to Huawei Japan through a Japanese distributor. The software was designated or believed to be EAR99. BIS treated the transfer of the dongles as a transfer of “access information” because the dongles enabled the release of the underlying software to Huawei Japan.

As discussed in earlier articles on EAR99 in-country transfers to an Entity List party and unlicensed exports of research equipment to an Entity List institution, even items classified as EAR99 may require BIS authorization based on the recipient. This applies to exports, re-exports, and transfers (in-country) when the relevant Entity List entry imposes a license requirement for all items subject to the EAR.

Lambda also sold Huawei Japan annual maintenance and support subscriptions. Those subscriptions allowed Huawei Japan to access Lambda’s technical support and download resources, including new software releases, documentation, libraries, utilities, examples, tutorials, and automatic software updates. BIS alleged that Lambda knew or had reason to know that these services related to software had been exported without the required authorization.

BIS charged Lambda with 11 violations – five dongle exports and six annual maintenance and support subscriptions – of EAR Section 764.2(e) for acting with knowledge of a violation.

Automatic Software Updates Result in Dozens of Separate Violations

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this enforcement action is BIS’s treatment of automatic software updates.

Between April 2021 and August 2025, 42 automatic updates of TracePro and five automatic updates of OSLO were transmitted to Huawei Japan. BIS asserted that each automatic update constituted an export under the EAR, and thus each update resulted in a separate violation.

BIS took the same approach with SiCarrier, which was added to the Entity List in December 2024. Although the underlying software licenses were provided to SiCarrier prior to the designation, Lambda continued to transmit automatic TracePro updates under the existing licenses after SiCarrier became listed. BIS treated each of those seven automatic updates as unauthorized exports, resulting in seven additional violations.

This aspect of the settlement is particularly notable because the initial transaction itself does not establish immunity for subsequent, related activity. A customer that was unrestricted when software was initially licensed may subsequently become subject to licensing requirements. Continuing to provide downloads, cloud access, patches, updates, maintenance, or other services creates new export-control exposure.

BIS Focused on Lambda’s Compliance Program and Knowledge of Huawei Restrictions

The charging documents provide insight into the types of facts BIS may consider when determining whether a company acted with knowledge of an export control violation.

After submitting its initial notification to BIS in July 2025, Lambda submitted its full voluntary self-disclosure to BIS in October 2025. According to the settlement, Lambda acknowledged that its CEO and other senior management and sales personnel had been aware of media reports regarding Huawei Japan’s addition to the Entity List and had investigated the legal implications of the designation.

BIS alleged, however, that the investigation consisted primarily of reviewing news reports and press releases and determining whether competitors continued doing business with Huawei Japan. Lambda also stated that a former employee emailed BIS in 2019 seeking clarification about continuing sales to Huawei Japan, but BIS noted that Lambda had not produced documentation supporting the communication and that no one apparently followed up with the agency after that employee departed.

BIS further alleged that Lambda learned in September 2024 that a competitor had stopped selling to Huawei Japan after the 2019 Entity List designation, but Lambda did not terminate its own business with Huawei Japan. BIS also emphasized that Lambda did not seek legal guidance regarding the restrictions applicable to Huawei Japan until April 2025.

According to BIS, Lambda’s broader export compliance infrastructure was also inadequate. The company allegedly had no written export compliance procedures, and no employees had been trained or specifically assigned responsibility for export compliance.

Unverified List Transaction Creates an Additional Violation

The settlement also involved a separate transaction with Southern Marine Science and Engineering Laboratory, Sun Yat-Sen University (SMSEL), which was listed on BIS’s Unverified List (UVL). Under the EAR, before proceeding with certain transactions involving a UVL-listed party, exporters are required to obtain a UVL statement from the listed person.

BIS alleged that Lambda exported TracePro and RayViz software through a China-based distributor to SMSEL in November 2023 without first obtaining the required UVL statement. Transaction documents identified an SMSEL associate professor as the licensee and provided an address at Sun Yat-Sen University’s Zhuhai campus. BIS charged Lambda with one additional violation based on that transaction.

The clear lesson here is that exporters must screen against all applicable restricted-party lists while recognizing that different lists trigger different compliance requirements.

BIS Imposes $2 Million Suspended Penalty and Mandatory Compliance Measures

Under the settlement, Lambda was assessed a $2 million civil penalty, though payment is suspended for one year and will be waived if Lambda complies with the settlement and commits no additional EAR violations. If Lambda fails to comply with the agreement, the suspended penalty may become immediately due.

Lambda must designate at least two employees or officers to handle export compliance and require those individuals to complete export control training within three months. The company also must complete an internal audit of its export compliance program within nine months, covering the six-month period following the order. Any actual or potential violations identified through the audit must be promptly disclosed to BIS.

Importantly, completion of the required training and audit are express conditions of the granting, restoration, or continued validity of Lambda’s export licenses, license exceptions, permissions, and other export privileges.

What Companies Should Consider Going Forward

The Lambda settlement demonstrates how routine commercial activities can create export control exposure even when the underlying software is EAR99 and the transactions involve software licenses, license dongles, or automatic software updates.

More generally, as we discussed in our recent article on EAR99 exports to Russia and third-country transactions, an EAR99 classification does not itself resolve the licensing analysis. Exporters must separately consider the destination, end user, end use, and any transaction-specific restrictions.

Software companies and other businesses providing ongoing services to international customers should consider whether their restricted-party screening processes extend beyond the initial sale. Screening controls should account for changes in customer status and should be capable of addressing continuing activities such as software updates, downloads, technical support, cloud access, maintenance, and subscription renewals.

Companies also should evaluate whether distributors, resellers, and intermediaries provide sufficient information to identify ultimate end users. The Lambda enforcement action demonstrates that conducting a sale through a third-party distributor does not necessarily insulate the U.S. exporter when transaction records identify, or otherwise provide reason to know, who ultimately will receive the software.

Finally, the settlement reinforces the importance of a documented export compliance program. Written policies, designated compliance personnel, employee training, escalation procedures, ongoing restricted-party screening, and documented legal or compliance review can be particularly important when a company learns that an existing customer may be subject to new export restrictions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

The Lindsey Graham Sanctions Act: What Businesses Need To Know About The New Tariffs

President Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law on September 18, 2026, establishing mandatory tariffs of up to 500% on Russian goods and up to 100% on goods from countries that continue to buy Russian energy. The Act targets major importers like China, India, and Turkey, with limited relief mechanisms including natural gas exceptions, presidential waivers, and a 270-day winddown period for entities divesting from Russian operations.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

Updates On Export Controls Impacting AI & Advanced Computing

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security issued guidance on May 31, 2026, clarifying licensing requirements for advanced computing items and AI technologies. The guidance maintains export restrictions for entities in certain countries while providing limited relief for data center operators, though questions remain about future regulatory direction. Companies must now strengthen their compliance programs and supply-chain due diligence as BIS continues to prioritize national security
GlobalInternational Law
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Article

New Tariffs And Import Bans: An Update On The U.S.-Canada “Trade War”

The U.S.-Canada trading relationship has reached a critical juncture as both nations implement escalating trade measures, with Canada's counter-tariffs taking effect and the United States responding with unprecedented import bans on Canadian alcoholic beverages, dairy products, and motorcycles. These actions mark a significant expansion of the Trump Administration's use of Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, moving beyond additional tariffs to outright import restrictions. What does this escalation mean
GlobalInternational Law
Cassidy Levy Kent LLP
Cassidy Levy Kent LLP
Article

Update On CAPE Phase 3 Duty Refunds From U.S. Customs And Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that importers with court orders for IEEPA duty refunds on finally liquidated entries can begin filing for those refunds starting October 6, 2026, through the CAPE Phase 3 system. This development follows the Supreme Court's February 2026 decision striking down IEEPA tariffs and represents a critical step for importers seeking refunds on entries liquidated for more than 80 days.
United StatesInternational Law
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Congress Passes New Russian Sanctions Bill Providing Additional Tariff Authority To Address Countries That Purchase Russian Energy, Facilitate Evasion Of Russian Sanctions

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 5334, the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which directs the President to impose tariffs of up to 500 percent on Russian imports and up to 100 percent on imports from countries that are significant purchasers of Russian energy. The bill includes provisions for Presidential waiver authority and a five-year sunset clause...
GlobalInternational Law
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

FCC Replaces TCPA “Revoke All” Rule: New Category-Specific Opt-Out Rules For Robocalls And Robotexts

The Federal Communications Commission has fundamentally altered how businesses must handle consumer opt-out requests under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, replacing the broad "revoke all" mandate with a more nuanced, category-specific approach for informational messages. This regulatory shift allows companies to maintain separate consent tracks for different types of non-marketing communications while preserving stricter opt-out requirements for telemarketing messages. The Updated Order introduces ne
United StatesConsumer Protection
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

Healthcare Trends & Transactions Q2 2026

Healthcare M&A activity maintained steady momentum through Q2 2026, driven by physician practice consolidation, AI-enabled technology acquisitions, and strategic outpatient expansion. Private equity investment persisted despite intensifying regulatory scrutiny of MSO arrangements, while digital health buyers paid significant premiums for platforms demonstrating production-grade AI capabilities and proprietary data assets.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

DOJ Continues DEI False Claims Act Enforcement With $25 Million Accenture Settlement

The Department of Justice announced a $25 million settlement with Accenture Federal Services over allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act by falsely certifying compliance with anti-discrimination requirements while allegedly using race or sex in hiring, promotion, and access to professional development programs. This marks the third major DEI-related FCA enforcement action in 2026, following similar settlements with IBM and Deloitte.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

DOJ's $2 Million Honeywell Settlement Under The Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative: What Compliance Failures Mean For Defense Contractors

The Department of Justice secured a $2 million settlement with Honeywell Aerospace for allegedly failing to comply with NIST SP 800-171 cybersecurity requirements under a Department of War contract. This case demonstrates how cybersecurity compliance failures can trigger False Claims Act liability even without an actual data breach or cyberattack, and highlights the growing role of whistleblowers in exposing contractors' gaps between contractual obligations and actual security practices.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

No More SEC Responses To Rule 14a-8 No-Action Requests: What Public Companies Should Know For The Upcoming Proxy Season

The SEC's Division of Corporation Finance has announced it will no longer respond to Rule 14a-8 no-action requests, marking a significant shift in the shareholder proposal process. Companies must still comply with notification requirements under Rule 14a-8(j), but without staff guidance on exclusion decisions, they will need to rely on existing SEC guidance, precedent, and judicial decisions.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

CAS Board Raises Contract Thresholds To $35 Million And Eliminates CAS 407: What Federal Contractors Need To Know As DoW Demands Cost And Pricing Transparency

The CAS Board has raised contract thresholds to $35 million and eliminated CAS 407, fundamentally changing cost accounting requirements for federal contractors. At the same time, the Department of War is demanding unprecedented cost and pricing transparency through new memoranda requiring actual cost information for negotiations valued at $10 million or more, creating a complex landscape where contractors face fewer formal CAS requirements but heightened scrutiny of their pricing data.
United StatesAccounting and Audit
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

Still Tracking, Still Suing: Website Privacy Litigation After SB 690

California's SB 690 eliminates private lawsuits under CIPA for pen register and trap-and-trace device theories, but website tracking litigation continues under federal wiretapping statutes, ECPA's crime-tort exception, and sector-specific claims. Businesses face ongoing risk from cookies, pixels, and tracking technologies that may unlawfully intercept visitor communications or collect routing data without proper consent.
United StatesPrivacy
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

BIS Settlement Highlights Export Control Risks For Medical And Research Technology

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security reached a $1.7 million settlement with Plexon, Inc. over unlicensed exports of neural recording systems to a Chinese research institution on the Entity List. This enforcement action demonstrates that medical and research products are subject to U.S. export controls, and even EAR99 items may require licenses based on destination, end user, or end use.
United StatesInternational Law
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC