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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

State Department Pauses Immigrant Visa Appointments Worldwide: What HR Teams Need To Know

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
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The State Department's indefinite pause on immigrant visa appointments has created uncertainty for employers and HR teams managing international talent. While most employment-based green card applications processed within the U.S. remain unaffected, employees awaiting consular processing abroad face significant delays and unanswered questions. Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Nora Katz provides strategic guidance on how HR departments can proactively prepare for this challenging immigration landscape.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Nora Katz
Nora Katz

Highlights:

  • The pause affects immigrant visa applicants processing permanent residence outside the U.S., while temporary nonimmigrant visas and domestic adjustment-of-status applications continue.
  • Even after appointments resume, a backlog of interviews and visa issuances could affect employees abroad, hiring plans and workforce scheduling.
  • HR teams should coordinate with immigration counsel and ensure employment letters, benefit information, affidavits of support and other supporting records are ready for affected applicants.
On August 24, the State Department paused all immigrant visa appointments at consular posts around the world. The pause, which is indefinite, was implemented to allow training of consular officers on new public charge standards. Immigrant visa applicants with scheduled appointments have received cancellation notices, and while the pause is expected to be temporary, there is no announced timeline for when visa appointments will be rescheduled. 

The State Department’s indefinite freeze on immigrant visa appointments has left human resources teams scrambling for answers. What happens when employees are stuck abroad? How should employers navigate shifting hiring timelines? And what does the new public charge standard mean for workforce planning? Here is what immigration and HR professionals need to know and how to get ahead of it

Who Is Affected

The pause impacts individuals who are applying for U.S. permanent residence status through consular processing abroad. Importantly, it does not apply to temporary nonimmigrant visas, which continue to be processed at consular posts. It also does not impact adjustment of status applications for permanent residence processed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) within the U.S. In the employer context, the freeze will delay the final interview before an immigrant visa is issued abroad and will hold up final visa issuance even for already-approved cases. Family-based applications will be particularly affected.

The good news for employers is that most employment-based green card cases are processed as adjustment of status applications from within the U.S. However, HR teams with employees stuck waiting for rescheduled appointments will face difficult questions about what to expect and when. The situation remains very fluid, but HR teams can take several steps to prepare.

Communicate early and often. HR teams should proactively inform hiring managers, employees and other stakeholders that delays are likely for immigrant visa applications being processed at consular posts. Even when the State Department resumes appointments, there will be a backlog of interviews and visa issuance. Communication to set and manage expectations will help limit frustration and confusion.

Explore alternative options. Where possible, work with immigration counsel to determine whether affected employees may be eligible for a temporary nonimmigrant work visa or for adjustment of status within the U.S. For employees who must go through the consular process, ensuring that applications and documentation are complete can help limit future delays or requests for additional information when appointments and processing resume.

Prepare for the new public charge standard. The State Department has not issued guidance on new public charge screening and vetting policies, but these policies are expected to align with Department of Homeland Security policies that went into effect on September 18. It is anticipated that officers will be more closely scrutinizing immigrant visa applications to determine the likelihood that an applicant will become dependent on government or public benefits. HR teams should work with counsel to review whether any applicants receive means-tested benefits that could trigger scrutiny. Having employment verification letters, benefit statements, affidavits of support, and other such documentation ready will be critical.

Looking Ahead

The current pause on immigrant visa appointments, combined with a more rigorous public charge standard and expanded officer discretion, signals a broader increase in scrutiny of applications for permanent residence. Notably, while the pause on interviews — and, by extension, adjudication — applies only to cases undergoing consular processing, the new public charge standard will apply to adjustment of status applications in the United States as well. Coupled with a May policy announcement from USCIS reaffirming officers’ discretion when approving adjustment of status applications, it appears that the path to permanent residence is becoming more challenging. Taking action to communicate transparently, prepare documentation and monitor immigration changes closely will help organizations protect their workforce and their hiring pipelines.

Originally published by HR.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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