New York’s new personnel file access law takes effect on 8 November 2026. Below, we set out eight practical steps employers can take to prepare for the new requirements.

As we explored in our recent article, on 9 September 2026, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed S.3460 into law, adding a new Section 210-b to the New York Labor Law.

Section 210-b takes effect on 8 November 2026 and gives current and former employees a first-time statutory right to access, and in some circumstances dispute, the contents of their personnel files. Employers will also face new requirements around responding to access requests, notifying employees of negative information and retaining personnel records.

Below, we set out eight practical steps employers can take to prepare for the new law. For further information on the precise scope of Section 210-b, including the rights it gives employees and the obligations it places on employers, please refer to our more detailed article.

Preparing for the new requirements

With little time remaining before the new law takes effect on 8 November 2026, employers should consider prioritising the following steps: