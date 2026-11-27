In this partner spotlight, Qiaojing Ella Zheng, Managing Partner of the Palo Alto and San Francisco Offices and Asian American Litigation and Finance Practice Group Chair, at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to discuss a career built on advocating for minority communities. Ella recounts joining Sanford Heisler as a translator on a wage and hour class case for roughly 600 immigrant workers at a technology company, an experience that showed her how much demand there is for lawyers who have both the language skills and cultural sensitivity to represent AAPI employees. Ella reflects on developing a practical, creative mindset and turning ideas into action, including founding the firms Asian American Litigation and Finance Practice Group, making Sanford Heisler the go to firm for the AAPI community. Ella also discusses establishing the firm’s Palo Alto office to strengthen the firm’s representation of technology sector employees in matters of breach of contract, retaliation, and discrimination claims. She discusses unique forms of workplace discrimination for executives, such as being passed over for opportunities or not receiving equal pay, and how she handles sensitive matters confidentially.