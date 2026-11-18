In today’s digital world, there are ever increasing ways to be impacted by cyber sexual abuse. For example, a victim’s former partner might circulate intimate images to the victim’s co-workers. Or a victim may learn that a deepfake video has been posted on a porn site purporting to depict them engaged in sexual acts. A parent may discover that naked images of their child have been texted around the school. These nightmare scenarios are real-life experiences that people face every day. Our firm can help clients in these situations try to find some measure of civil justice.

On May 19, 2025, the U.S. passed the TAKE IT DOWN Act, short for Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Networks Act. The law, which went into full effect on May 19, 2026, is a federal law that criminalizes the non-consensual distribution of intimate images and requires online platforms to quickly remove them.

In this blog post, we explain what the TAKE IT DOWN Act is, how it works, and the other laws that vindicate the rights of survivors of sexual abuse.

What is the TAKE IT DOWN Act?

The TAKE IT DOWN Act (“TIDA”) creates federal criminal and civil penalties for anyone who knowingly shares, or threatens to share, nonconsensual intimate imagery (“NCII”) that causes harm.1 Examples of “intimate” images include photos and videos depicting the victim naked, only in underwear, with exposed genitals, or engaging in sexual activity or poses.2

Penalties apply for both authentic images and those digitally manipulated by artificial intelligence (“deepfakes”). The extension of the law to cover deepfakes is significant, especially given the explosion of nudify apps used to create or manipulate images with artificial intelligence (“AI”). A nudify app allows the user to transform a normal photo of an adult or a child into a pornographic image in just a few clicks, using AI to ‘digitally strip’, ‘undress’ or place an individual in various sexual positions without their knowledge or consent. As of April 2026, nudify apps across various app stores had been downloaded 483 million times and brought in over $122 million in lifetime revenue.3 That number has likely increased due to advertisements for these apps pushed by social media platforms.4 UNICEF reported that 1.2 million children had sexual deepfakes created of them in 2025 alone.5 Notably, 97% of AI-created images globally are sexual images of women and girls, including child sexual abuse material.6 And since many tech platforms have failed to disable AI features that create sexual images of women and children, these images run rampant worldwide.7

The TIDA takes direct aim at tech companies due to their failure to control the creation and distribution of NCII. Previously, tech companies attempted to evade liability by invoking Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a safe harbor law that prevents tech companies from being held responsible for the content running on their platforms.8 Now, the TIDA requires all covered tech companies to have a notification and removal process in place for NCII. Federal criminal law did not directly address NCII until the passage of the TIDA, making it a long overdue addition to our justice system.

How would an individual know if a deepfake is created of them or their child?

Unfortunately, it is difficult to know whether deepfake images of someone exist without uploading their image to a third-party tool to conduct a reverse image search – which has its own risks. It is even more difficult to check for audio deepfakes, which clone voices. One of the best ways to avoid being deepfaked is prevention. For example, limiting images and videos shared online, and frequently reviewing the Privacy settings of online photo storage or social media platforms can reduce one’s risk of being deepfaked. Since these platforms have started to roll out new automatically enabled AI features, it is prudent to review other areas of Settings too (e.g., “Preferences” or “Sharing”) for other features to opt out of.

If someone has been deepfaked, before asking the platform to take the image down, it is prudent to take screenshots to prove the existence of the image and capture relevant data (e.g., the direct URL to the image, the platform which generated and/or hosted the image, the user who created and/or shared the image, the date it was posted, the number of people who viewed and/or shared the image, any comments or threats surrounding the image, a text message exchange which included the image, etc.). If the image is on a webpage, printing the page to PDF can be a good option as well.

As explained below, companies are now required to have formal notification and takedown processes in place when NCII is posted on their platform. If a minor is involved, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (“NCMEC”) offers a centralized reporting system to file reports as well. A report becomes a ‘tip’ which NCMEC reviews and makes available to the appropriate law enforcement agency for potential investigation. Learn more here.

How does the TAKE IT DOWN Act work?

The law has two parts.9 First, it criminalizes the act of sharing NCII, whether real or AI-generated. Even threatening to share real or AI-generated NCII in exchange for money or more images (“sextortion”), is now a crime. Second, the law requires covered online platforms to remove the reported images within 48 hours of a valid take down request or else face a potential $53,088 fine per infraction.

Criminal Penalties

The TIDA imposes felony-level prison sentences on offending individuals, as well as criminal fines, restitution to victims, and the forfeiture of any illicit earnings to the government. (The TIDA has separate provisions for adult versus minor victims, with some differences in elements and penalties for minors.10)

While the law is still relatively new, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Ohio have already successfully convicted a man under the TIDA for sending harassing messages, including real and AI-generated nude images of the recipients, to at least six women.11 The court sentenced the defendant to fifteen years in prison, two of which were under the TIDA’s criminal provision. In the Eastern District of New York, federal prosecutors recently arrested and brought charges against two individuals for collectively publishing 473 albums of AI deepfake pornography depicting approximately 140 different female victims.12 The victims were a mix of actresses, politicians and non-public figures, and the content had been viewed millions of times.

The TIDA has a five year statute of limitations on criminal charges and allows federal prosecutors to work across state lines and international borders to hold violating individuals accountable.

Penalties Against Tech Companies

Second, the TIDA gave tech companies until May 19, 2026, to create a clear and accessible process to request for images to be removed from their platforms (“takedown requests”) and build any platform mechanisms necessary to effectuate these requests in a timely fashion.13

Some companies have announced new or augmented image removal processes.14 However, it remains to be seen how effectively their platforms have fulfilled takedown requests. Several companies have begun to publish “transparency reports” about the volume of takedown requests they receive, and how many they honor, while other companies decline to publish such reports.15

When a company does not honor a takedown request in a timely fashion, the TIDA allows the requester to report the company’s non-compliance to the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) for possible investigation and prosecution.16 Less than one month after the law took final effect, the FTC received 1,095 complaints alleging platforms failed to remove reported images within the forty-eight-hour window.17 The FTC has yet to report any results from these complaints, whether it has launched an investigation into any company, or whether it has levied any fines.18

Does the TAKE IT DOWN Act allow individuals to sue the person who shared nonconsensual intimate images of them?

No. The TIDA only established a criminal penalty for the publication of non-consensual intimate visual depictions, meaning criminal charges must be brought by a government prosecutor. The victim may be called as a witness in the criminal case, but the victim is not the party launching the suit. The rest of the TIDA, such as holding tech companies responsible for timely takedowns, is enforced by the FTC. The TIDA does not create a private right of action for a victim to sue the individual(s) who shared, or threatened to share, their NCII.

Do any laws allow an individual to sue the person who shared nonconsensual intimate images of them?

Yes, different federal and state laws allow victims to bring a civil lawsuit against the individual(s) who shared their NCII, whether those images were authentic or deepfakes. Victims may choose to bring both federal and state claims to vindicate the full range of their rights and maximize monetary damages.

Violence Against Women Act

In 2022, Congress passed the Violence Against Women Act (“VAWA”) Reauthorization Act of 2022, which contains a provision entitled Civil Action Relating to Disclosure of Intimate Images. 19 This provision entitles victims to compensation from the individual(s) who share their NCII with third parties. Such compensation includes monetary damages, which stem from costs the victim incurred due to image abuse (e.g., therapist bills, security services, etc.). Compensation includes other forms of damages as well. For example, a district court in New Jersey awarded one victim $150,000 in statutory damages (for simply violating the statute), $681,000 in punitive damages (to deter future offenses), and over $23,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs.20

Whether the law covers AI-generated images remains to be seen. All cases brought under VAWA so far have centered around authentic images. However, there is a strong argument that deepfakes should be covered, especially because the law allows a court to grant victims preliminary injunctive relief, such as a temporary restraining order, against the harassing individual. The order can force the harassing individual to take down or delete the image(s) themself, so the victim does not have to wait for a final judgment from the court. To further protect victims, it may be possible to file a VAWA suit under a pseudonym (i.e. “Jane Doe”).21

VAWA and the TIDA each have their benefits. The TIDA protects against threats to share intimate images whereas VAWA does not. However, VAWA claims have a lower burden of proof compared to TIDA claims. Under VAWA, a victim must show only that the individual who shared the image demonstrated a reckless disregard for the victim’s safety, even if unintentional. Under the TIDA, the victim must show the individual knowingly shared the image to cause harm. Lastly, whereas the TIDA gives victims five years to bring a claim, VAWA typically looks to the applicable state statute of limitations. For example, in New York, the statute of limitations is three years.

State Laws

All fifty states and territories have criminal statutes against the nonconsensual dissemination of intimate images. Several states, such as California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Washington, etc. also have strong civil pathways for survivors to directly sue individuals who disclose or threaten to disclose intimate images without their consent. Even if a victim lives in a state without explicit NCII laws or penalties, they may still be able to sue for invasion of privacy, defamation, or the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Do these other laws allow a victim to sue for monetary damages, even if they were never physically violated in person?

Yes. VAWA and state laws recognize that although a cyber sexual abuse survivor may not have been physically violated, the impact is nonetheless very real and deserves compensation. Cyber sexual abuse detrimentally affects victims’ mental and emotional health and can ruin their professional and academic reputations. The impact can be especially damaging for minors in a school setting. Many cybersex abuse victims also fear that online harassment could turn into in person, physical violence.

Cybersex abuse victims may be able to seek compensation for things such as mental health and therapy bills, medical bills, lost earnings or job opportunities, and any costs incurred to pay for security services.

Can a victim sue the tech company that helped create and spread their intimate images?

The TIDA does not allow a victim to sue the tech companies that provide nudify apps or platforms to post NCII. However, this is a burgeoning legal landscape, with states like Minnesota and California creating new laws specifically around nudify apps. Additionally, since the harm caused by a nudify app is rooted in the design of the app itself, it may be possible to sue the creating company for negligent product design.

Tanuja Jain Gupta is an Associate at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight. Tanuja earned her law degree from Cardozo School of Law and her Bachelor of Science summa cum laude from New York University. Before a career in law, Tanuja worked in the tech industry for over twenty years as an engineering program manager, with the last eleven of those years at Google. During this time, she advocated for workers’ rights in the form of leading a global walkout against sexual harassment in 2018 and successfully lobbying for Google to end its policy of forced arbitration in March 2019. Tanuja was a key advocate for HR 4445, which became law in March of 2022. She is also a member of the New York Cyber Abuse Task Force. See full bio here.

Noor Shalabi is a Senior Legal Assistant in the Washington, D.C. office of Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, specializing in the Sexual Violence, Title IX and Victims’ Rights Practice Group. Noor received her B.A. from Columbia University, where she graduated cum laude with a major in sociology and a minor in psychology. While at Columbia, Noor became heavily involved in criminal justice volunteer work. She worked as a Teaching Assistant for Columbia’s Justice-in-Education Initiative, travelling to jails in New York City to teach college courses. After graduation, Noor completed an internship with The Fortune Society, a New York-based reentry services nonprofit, before moving to Washington, D.C. to continue her passion for social justice and the law. See full bio here.

Footnotes

1. 47 U.S.C.A. § 223(h). Both statutes use the term “nonconsensual intimate visual depictions.” This kind of imagery is sometimes called “revenge porn.”

2. The TIDA uses the same definition for NCII as the Violence Against Women Act. 15 U.S.C.A. § 6851(a)(5)(West).

3. Apple and Google Are Steering Users to Nudify Apps, TECH TRANSPARENCY PROJECT (April 15, 2026), https://www.techtransparencyproject.org/articles/apple-and-google-are-steering-users-to-nudify-apps.

4. Victoria Elliott & Matt Burgess, Meta Ran Ads for an App That Promised to Nudify Female Politicians, WIRED (August 18, 2026), https://www.wired.com/story/meta-ran-ads-for-an-app-promising-to-nudify-female-politicians/.

5. Press Release ‘DEEPFAKE ABUSE IS ABUSE’, UNICEF USA (February 4, 2026), https://www.unicefusa.org/press/deepfake-abuse-abuse.

6. 2025 Annual Data & Insights Report: Executive Summary, INTERNET WATCH FOUNDATION, https://www.iwf.org.uk/annual-data-insights-report-2025/executive-summary (last visited October 9, 2026).

7. Kurt Wagner & Jordan Robertson, Child Predators Turn to Open-Source AI to Make Unlimited Illegal Images, BLOOMBERG (October 6, 2026), https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2026-open-source-ai-models-fuel-csam/;; Robert Booth, Grok AI Generated About 3 M[illion] Sexualised Images in 11 Days, Study Finds, THE GUARDIAN (January 22, 2026), https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/jan/22/grok-ai-generated-millions-sexualised-images-in-month-research-says.

8. 47 U.S.C.A. § 230 (West).

9. Frequently Asked Questions, TAKE IT DOWN.FTC.GOV, FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION, https://takeitdown.ftc.gov/faqs (last visited October 13, 2026).

10. Victoria Killion, The TAKE IT DOWN Act: A Federal Law Prohibiting the Nonconsensual Publication of Intimate Images, CONGRESS (May 20, 2025), https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/LSB11314.

11. Columbus man pleads guilty to cyberstalking exes, creating AI-generated obscene material of adults & children, UNITED STATES ATTORNEY’S OFFICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF OHIO (April 7, 2026), https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdoh/pr/columbus-man-pleads-guilty-cyberstalking-exes-creating-ai-generated-obscene-material.

12. Two Individuals Arrested for Publishing AI Deepfake Pornography In Violation Of TAKE IT DOWN Act, UNITED STATES ATTORNEY’S OFFICE EASTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK (May 20, 2026), https://www.justice.gov/usao-edny/pr/two-individuals-arrested-publishing-ai-deepfake-pornography-violation-take-it-down-act.

13. FTC Sends Warning Letters to Companies About Compliance with the TAKE IT DOWN Act, FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION (May 20, 2026), https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2026/05/ftc-sends-warning-letters-companies-about-compliance-take-it-down-act.

14. Katelyn Chedraoui, What to Do When You’ve Been Deepfaked, CNET (August 11, 2026), https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/social-media-reporting-ai-deepfake-how-to-guide/.

15. Transparency Reports, DISCORD, https://discord.com/tags/transparency-reports (last visited October 13, 2026).

16. Complying With the Take It Down Act, FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION (May 2026), https://www.ftc.gov/business-guidance/resources/complying-take-it-down-act.

17. Owen Dahlkamp, FTC receives over 1,000 reports in first month of Take it Down Act enforcement, POLITICOPRO (June 22, 2026), https://subscriber.politicopro.com/article/2026/06/ftc-receives-over-1-000-reports-in-first-month-of-take-it-down-act-enforcement-00969879.

18. Legal Library: Cases and Proceedings, FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION, https://www.ftc.gov/legal-library/browse/cases-proceedings (last visited October 13, 2026).

19. 15 U.S.C.A. § 6851 (West).

20. S.S. v. Collins, No. CV 23-0892 (KMW-AMD), 2025 WL 3187483, at *11 (D.N.J. Nov. 14, 2025).).

21. Sharing of Intimate Images Without Consent: Know Your Rights, OFFICE ON VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE https://www.justice.gov/ovw/sharing-intimate-images-without-consent-know-your-rights (last visited October 14, 2026).