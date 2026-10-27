SEC Charges WhatsApp-Driven Crypto Fraud Schemes Totaling Over $15 Million

The SEC on September 29, 2026, announced fraud charges against two clusters of entities alleged to have defrauded hundreds of retail investors, including many in the United States, out of at least $15.3 million through what the agency calls “investment confidence scams.” In a pair of complaints filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the SEC charged Cryptoaiml Ltd. and Cryptoaiml Capital Foundation with misappropriating more than $12.5 million from over 300 retail investors, and separately charged TSAI Pro Ltd. and TSAI Capital Foundation (also known as TSAI Exchange Ltd.) with stealing approximately $2.8 million from roughly 1,715 investors. Both sets of defendants are believed to be operated by unidentified individuals located overseas.

The two schemes shared a common architecture: the rapid creation of U.S. corporate entities, the filing of Forms D with the SEC containing fabricated information, registration as Money Services Businesses with FinCEN, and the aggressive use of WhatsApp group chats and social media to recruit victims. The SEC has since removed the fraudulent Forms D from its website.

How the Fraud Worked

Cryptoaiml. The Cryptoaiml scheme operated from approximately August 2024 through March 2025 and, according to the SEC’s complaint, followed a carefully staged progression. The defendants created a series of WhatsApp group chats with names like “VIP-Wealthy Affiliate Group,” “Citadel AI Community,” and “AI Advanced Community.” In those chats, the defendants impersonated real, named investment professionals at well-known firms, including a purported representative of Raymond James & Associates and the actual president of Citadel Securities. None of these real professionals or their firms had any involvement.

The impersonators claimed to share AI-generated trading “signals” with a purported 98% accuracy rate, directed investors to open accounts on a fake crypto trading platform, and posted fabricated testimonials from supposed satisfied investors to build confidence. The platform looked convincing, with real-time price displays and account dashboards showing growing balances, but no actual trading ever took place. To bolster legitimacy, the defendants embedded on their website a screenshot of a Form D filed with the SEC and an MSB registration with FinCEN, both of which contained fabricated names, addresses, and forged notarizations.

The endgame was blunt. When investors tried to withdraw their supposed profits, they were told their accounts were frozen and that they needed to pay advance fees to “unlock” them. Payments were directed to U.S. bank accounts held by shell entities, including Flavyo Trading Corporation, Neurotech IT Solutions Inc., INTY Endless LLC, and a sole proprietorship called Enjoy Time. Investors were coached on what to tell their banks about the transfers. Those funds were then wired to entities in the United Arab Emirates and to Chinese companies, commingled with funds of unknown origin. Some investors sold securities from brokerage accounts and 401(k)s to meet the defendants’ demands.

TSAI. The TSAI defendants ran a parallel but distinct scheme from September 2024 to March 2025, centered on a fake “AI Trading Bot Program.” Investors were told they could earn guaranteed profits by depositing crypto assets to “rent” AI-powered trading bots that would trade on their behalf. The bots ranged in price from $100 to $500,000; at the top end, the defendants promised returns of $17,500 per day for 360 days. The scheme also incorporated a pyramid structure: investors could earn commissions by recruiting others, with tiered levels from S0 to S7 and promises of monthly salaries and stock dividends for top recruiters.

As with Cryptoaiml, the entire operation was a fiction. There were no AI trading bots, no real accounts, and no actual trading. Like Cryptoaiml, TSAI also filed a Form D containing false information and posted a fabricated “SEC certificate” on its website to create the appearance of regulatory oversight. When investors tried to withdraw funds, they were told their accounts were blocked for “suspicion of illegal arbitrage” or were required to pay fabricated “taxes” and “verification payments.” By March 2025, the website went dark entirely.

What It Means

The SEC brought overlapping but distinct claims in the two actions, and the legal theories are worth examining.

Both complaints allege violations of Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5, targeting both the defendants’ fraudulent misstatements and their broader deceptive schemes. But the two cases diverge in instructive ways.

The Cryptoaiml complaint additionally charges violations of Sections 206(1) and (2) of the Investment Advisers Act. The theory is that the defendants functioned as investment advisers because they entered into investment management agreements with at least two clients and held themselves out as providing securities advice for compensation. This is a notable claim. The advisory agreements were entirely sham documents, one purporting to be from “Cryptoaiml Venture Capital Management Group” and another invoking the name of Raymond James & Associates. Yet the SEC is treating those sham agreements as sufficient to establish an advisory relationship and trigger the Advisers Act’s fiduciary obligations. That willingness to look through form to substance is significant, particularly in a space where fraudsters routinely adopt the language and trappings of legitimate financial services.

The TSAI complaint takes a different path. In addition to the standard antifraud charges and Securities Act Section 17(a) claims, the SEC charges violations of Sections 5(a) and 5(c) for the sale of unregistered securities. The premise is that the AI Trading Bot Program constituted an investment contract under the Howey framework: investors pooled their funds, were promised returns generated by the defendants’ purported managerial efforts in developing and operating the trading bots, and could earn additional income through the pyramid recruitment structure. This matters because the SEC did not need to prove that the bots actually existed or functioned to bring the Section 5 claim; the offering was the investment contract itself. It is another example of the agency’s willingness to classify novel crypto-adjacent products as securities, and the registration charge gives the SEC an additional enforcement tool that does not require proof of scienter.

The Bigger Picture

These two actions are part of a broader pattern. Investment confidence scams that exploit encrypted messaging platforms and capitalize on public enthusiasm for AI are proliferating, and the SEC’s willingness to bring multiple legal theories against offshore entities reflects the agency’s determination to pursue these cases even when the individuals behind the schemes remain unidentified.

The cases also highlight a troubling feature of the current regulatory landscape: the ease with which bad actors can file Forms D and register as MSBs to manufacture an appearance of legitimacy. The SEC has encouraged investors to use Investor.gov to check the backgrounds of anyone offering or selling investments and has issued investor alerts specifically warning about fraudsters who use group chats or claim false SEC registration to lure victims. But as these complaints demonstrate, the fraudsters are getting more sophisticated in mimicking the markers of legitimate financial activity, and the combination of encrypted messaging, AI buzzwords, and fabricated regulatory credentials is proving effective at reaching unsophisticated investors.