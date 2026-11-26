On October 14, 2026, Manhattan District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg announced the formation of a new Corporate Crime and Antitrust Task Force. According to the announcement, the Task Force will pursue “complex investigations targeting fraud and misconduct by corporates and corporate executives, including antitrust violations, health care and other consumer fraud.”

The Task Force will be staffed by approximately five assistant DAs supported by two investigative analysts. In addition, it will draw on existing resources, including career investigators, forensic accountants, and the Office’s Financial Intelligence Unit.

The new group will be led by Assistant DA Matthew Bogdanos, the longtime head of the Office’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit.

Why it matters

The Manhattan DA has jurisdiction to investigate and charge a wide array of white-collar criminal offenses under state law, ranging from falsification of business records to large-scale schemes to defraud. Companies in any sector may become the subject of an investigation.

Key takeaways

Amid signs of a decrease in federal white collar enforcement, the establishment of the Task Force signals that the Manhattan DA’s Office may play an increasingly active role in policing business conduct. Companies are encouraged to closely monitor developments and continue to assess whether their compliance programs are appropriately calibrated in light of evolving government enforcement priorities.