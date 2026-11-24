We have written recently (including here) about the likelihood that the Trump Administration would give the stiff arm to Congress when its new Democratic chairs start seeking information, documents, and testimony come January. It did not take long for that prediction to come true.

First, on November 9th, White House Counsel Will Scharf issued a remarkable letter, sending a shot across the bow of Congressional Democrats by stating that the Executive Branch would be watching Congress’s oversight attempts closely to ensure the Democrats do not exceed their Constitutional bounds by conducting oversight unrelated to legislative activity. The memo alleged that these oversight activities could amount to “blatant criminal liability,” an allegation that, to our knowledge, no White House has ever made before. In a similar vein, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas issued letters to Senators Warren, Blumenthal, and Slotkin and Congressman Robert Garcia demanding that they preserve their records in anticipation of a criminal investigation of their oversight demands.

Then, this week, the White House Counsel’s Office began sticking its proverbial arm out to stop congressional oversight in its tracks, or at least substantially reduce and delay those efforts. On Tuesday, November 16th, Mr. Scharf issued a memo to all general counsels of executive departments and agencies, requiring them to obtain approval from the White House Office of Legislative Affairs and his own Office of the White House Counsel before any of their personnel may testify before any congressional committee.

The effect of this order will be enormous. On any given legislative day, multiple Executive Branch officials typically testify before Congress. Literally hundreds do so per year. To require each one to obtain official approval from not one but two different White House offices before proceeding is unprecedented in modern times and will slow the oversight process to a snail’s pace, if not a complete stop.

And that seems to be the point. The White House is not going to play ball on congressional oversight.

What this means for companies: As we have written before, the lack of cooperation from the Executive Branch means Congress’s oversight focus will soon pivot to more fertile territory: the private sector. Companies – particularly those that do business with the government, have relationships with the Trump family, or engage in a business under political scrutiny – need to start planning for forceful oversight today. The White House stiff arm will send Congress’s tacklers your way.

For additional guidance on congressional investigations and oversight, please review our latest Congressional Investigations blog posts here.