On November 16, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced its first-ever charges under the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (FEPA), arising from an alleged bribery scheme at the Honduran Consulate in Atlanta, Georgia. Although the charges target an individual foreign official, the prosecution offers important compliance lessons for companies that may face bribe demands from foreign officials.

The case presents an unusual debut for a statute generally understood to complement the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) by criminalizing the "demand side" of foreign bribery. The charged conduct also differs from one of the administration's stated priorities—promoting fair competition for American companies abroad—as it concerned access to consular appointments in Atlanta, rather than competition for overseas business.

While the extent to which the DOJ will rely on FEPA remains to be seen, the charges offer an immediate reminder for companies: whether the conduct occurs in the United States or abroad, involvement in bribery schemes can expose companies to criminal liability. Companies should ensure their compliance programs provide clear guidance to employees and third-party contractors on how to respond to and escalate bribe demands.

I. The Indictment: FEPA and Money Laundering Charges

Former Consul General Ada Evila Serrano Nuñez (Serrano), a Honduran citizen and resident of Georgia, was charged with conspiracy to violate FEPA, a substantive FEPA violation, and money laundering conspiracy. According to the indictment, Serrano, as Consul General at the Honduran Consulate, demanded payments from a Tennessee-based company that provided transportation, appointment scheduling, and document preparation services to customers seeking consular services. Before Serrano became Consul General, the company allegedly operated without paying the consulate or its employees to arrange appointment access. Serrano, however, allegedly required a bribe for each customer the company transported to the consulate, conditioning access to consular appointments on payment to enable the company to obtain and retain business. It is alleged that the company paid Serrano bribes for a three-year period with some payments being deposited into her sons' personal bank accounts.1 Serrano's two sons and a former consular employee were also arrested for their alleged roles in the scheme.2

The indictment pairs FEPA with an established tool for prosecuting foreign corruption: anti-money laundering laws. Indeed, the two conspiracy charges address overlapping conduct but different periods. The FEPA conspiracy count covers August 2024 through March 2026, while the money laundering conspiracy count covers July 2023 through December 2024. The latter relies on alleged violations of Honduran law—not FEPA—as its underlying specified unlawful activity, including public-official bribery and offenses involving public funds. That approach allows DOJ to capture alleged laundering conduct predating FEPA's enactment without relying on FEPA as a predicate offense.3

The overlapping conspiracy periods (August through December 2024), however, also mean that DOJ did not simply divide the scheme into "before FEPA" and "after FEPA." The distinction between the two alleged conspiracy periods instead likely turns on the fact that, allegedly, the consular employee originally tasked with collecting the bribe payments was involved through December 2024, and after that time a different individual took on that role.

The combined approach also supplies distinct theories of liability. FEPA directly addresses the official's alleged corrupt demands and acceptance of payments in exchange for appointment access. The concealment-laundering theory addresses financial transactions involving unlawful proceeds and allegedly designed to conceal the proceeds' nature, location, source, ownership, or control. The FEPA counts do not depend on establishing the Honduran-law predicates pleaded in the laundering count, although they of course require proof of their own elements.

II. What Is FEPA?

Enacted in December 2023 and amended in July 2024, FEPA prohibits foreign officials from corruptly demanding or accepting anything of value in connection with obtaining, retaining, or directing business for or to any person.4 The offense requires use of the postal system or another means or instrumentality of interstate commerce and that the party from whom the bribe is sought or received is a US issuer or domestic concern (or an employee or other associated individual) or, if the foreign official is themselves in the US, any person.5

FEPA complements the FCPA, which targets the supply side: companies and individuals that offer or pay bribes to foreign officials. FEPA gives DOJ a direct basis to prosecute the officials seeking or receiving those payments, alongside existing tools such as money laundering and forfeiture laws.

Passage of FEPA was not controversial, and there is relatively little legislative history behind it. The statute contains an annual reporting requirement, however, that is instructive: Specifically, the Attorney General is directed to submit an annual report to both the House and Senate detailing demands made of US-domiciled or incorporated entities, foreign governments' efforts to prosecute those cases, and US diplomatic efforts to protect those entities from foreign bribery.6 To date, however, no annual report has been published.

Congress has also pressed for enforcement. In a February 6, 2026, letter to then Attorney General Pam Bondi, bipartisan lawmakers led by Helsinki Commission Chairman Roger Wicker and Co-Chairman Joe Wilson urged DOJ to "robustly enforce" FEPA and bring "early and visible cases." The letter emphasized protecting US companies abroad, particularly in the energy, mining, and defense sectors, and prioritizing cases with national security implications.7

III. A Policy Fit—but Not the Expected Fact Pattern

FEPA's first prosecution does not present the administration's purported target scenario of an American company competing for overseas business against rivals willing to pay corrupt officials. Instead, the alleged demands concerned a Tennessee-based company's access to consular appointments in Atlanta. DOJ nevertheless ties those payments to a commercial advantage: appointment access allegedly enabled the company to obtain and retain business, while customers otherwise would have been denied entry absent payment.8

In announcing the prosecution, Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva emphasized that companies should compete "based on the strength of their products and services, not based on extortion or their willingness to pay off corrupt officials." The alleged imposition of payments on a company that previously operated without them provides a concrete illustration of that concern, albeit outside an overseas procurement setting.9

Although FEPA reaches conduct abroad, we may see more prosecutions involving foreign officials operating in the United States as the DOJ develops its use of the statute, given the comparatively fewer evidentiary and practical hurdles those matters may present.

Whether the availability of FEPA as a tool will materially change the foreign corruption enforcement landscape will depend on subsequent cases, including those presenting more difficult cross-border evidentiary, jurisdictional, or diplomatic questions.

IV. Company Guidance: Preparing for and Responding to Bribe Demands

While FEPA provides an additional tool for pursuing foreign officials who demand bribes, it does not diminish the risks facing companies that pay them. This FEPA prosecution provides a timely reminder that companies should ensure their compliance programs adequately address how to respond to bribe demands. Below are key considerations for companies reviewing their existing compliance programs:

Assess domestic as well as overseas risks. FCPA-focused policies and risk assessments should account for interactions with foreign officials working in the United States, including at consulates and other government offices.

FCPA-focused policies and risk assessments should account for interactions with foreign officials working in the United States, including at consulates and other government offices. Address potential demand-side exposure. US operations of foreign governments and state-owned enterprises should assess whether their personnel may qualify as foreign officials under FEPA and ensure that policies and training address soliciting or accepting improper payments.

US operations of foreign governments and state-owned enterprises should assess whether their personnel may qualify as foreign officials under FEPA and ensure that policies and training address soliciting or accepting improper payments. Explain how to respond to bribe demands. Policies should not only prohibit bribery but also give employees and third-party contractors practical instructions for responding to demands, including prompt reporting and escalation to legal or compliance, with appropriate provisions for urgent safety situations.

Policies should not only prohibit bribery but also give employees and third-party contractors practical instructions for responding to demands, including prompt reporting and escalation to legal or compliance, with appropriate provisions for urgent safety situations. Document demands and preserve evidence. Employees should record who made the demand, what was requested, the business activity involved, and any threatened consequences. Relevant messages, voice notes, invoices, service records, and payment documentation should be preserved.

Employees should record who made the demand, what was requested, the business activity involved, and any threatened consequences. Relevant messages, voice notes, invoices, service records, and payment documentation should be preserved. Scrutinize service charges and purported official fees. When dealing with customs, consular, and similar services, companies should review bundled charges and requests for preferential access. Itemized invoices, verified payment recipients, and documentation of government charges can help distinguish legitimate expenses from improper payments.

When dealing with customs, consular, and similar services, companies should review bundled charges and requests for preferential access. Itemized invoices, verified payment recipients, and documentation of government charges can help distinguish legitimate expenses from improper payments. Evaluate reporting and voluntary disclosure promptly. Companies should establish a process for timely assessment of corrupt demands and any resulting payments, including whether to report demands to US enforcement authorities or voluntarily self-disclose potential misconduct.10 That assessment should account for applicable DOJ policies on timely disclosure, cooperation, and remediation, as well as whistleblower programs that may incentivize external reporting.11

Contact Steptoe if you would like to discuss how FEPA enforcement may affect your business and how we can help you assess bribery risks, strengthen compliance procedures, and respond to demands from foreign officials.

Footnotes

1. Indictment, United States v. Ada Evila Serrano Nunez, No. 1:26-cr-00407-UNA, ECF No. 1 (N.D. Ga. filed Sept. 1, 2026), ¶¶ 6, 10–15, 21–29.

2. DOJ, Former Honduran Consul General Charged and 3 Others Arrested in Alleged Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme (Nov. 16, 2026).

3. Indictment, ¶¶ 10, 22, 27, 29.

4. For a more in-depth overview of FEPA, see Steptoe's FCPA 2023: Year in Review, pp. 12-15.

5. National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024, Pub. L. No. 118-31, § 5101 (Dec. 22, 2023); Foreign Extortion Prevention Technical Corrections Act, Pub. L. No. 118-78, § 2 (July 30, 2024).

6. Id. § 1352(b)(4).

7. Letter from Sen. Roger F. Wicker, Rep. Joe Wilson, and other Members of Congress to Attorney General Pamela Bondi, at 1–3 (Feb. 6, 2026), Urging Enforcement of FEPA.

8. Indictment, ¶¶ 10–15, 22–24.

9. DOJ, Former Honduran Consul General Charged and 3 Others Arrested in Alleged Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme (Nov. 16, 2026).

10. For a more in-depth analysis of voluntary self-disclosure considerations, see Steptoe's Recalibrating the Disclosure Decision: Investigation Costs, Detection Risk, and the AI Inflection Point.