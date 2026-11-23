FCA consults on changes to its Financial Crime Guide

On 23 October 2026, the FCA published consultation paper CP26/38, proposing updates to its Financial Crime Guide to reflect supervisory findings, changes in business models, and emerging risks. The Guide contains self-assessment questions and examples of good and poor practice, rather than rules or new requirements. The FCA nevertheless expects firms to consider it when designing and reviewing their financial crime policies and controls.

The proposals cover six main areas:

Fraud. The FCA would expand guidance on authorised push payment (APP) fraud and money mules, organised around onboarding, monitoring, and reporting. Existing investment fraud guidance would be incorporated into the APP fraud section. The proposals also address fraud risk assessments, governance, management information, and the use of assurance to identify and escalate weaknesses.

The FCA would expand guidance on authorised push payment (APP) fraud and money mules, organised around onboarding, monitoring, and reporting. Existing investment fraud guidance would be incorporated into the APP fraud section. The proposals also address fraud risk assessments, governance, management information, and the use of assurance to identify and escalate weaknesses. Cryptoassets. Ahead of the new authorisation regime taking effect on 25 October 2027, the FCA proposes examples covering enhanced due diligence, onboarding, monitoring, blockchain analytics, and Travel Rule compliance. Firms in scope would continue to have obligations under the Money Laundering Regulations alongside the applicable FCA financial crime rules and other legislation.

Ahead of the new authorisation regime taking effect on 25 October 2027, the FCA proposes examples covering enhanced due diligence, onboarding, monitoring, blockchain analytics, and Travel Rule compliance. Firms in scope would continue to have obligations under the Money Laundering Regulations alongside the applicable FCA financial crime rules and other legislation. Sanctions. The proposed changes address both financial and trade sanctions, including risk assessment, screening, ownership structures, evasion detection, and reporting. They clarify the roles of the relevant authorities and expand guidance on proliferation financing, including dual-use and military goods, export controls, and escalation procedures.

The proposed changes address both financial and trade sanctions, including risk assessment, screening, ownership structures, evasion detection, and reporting. They clarify the roles of the relevant authorities and expand guidance on proliferation financing, including dual-use and military goods, export controls, and escalation procedures. Delivery models. Guidance on Banking as a Service and embedded finance would clarify accountability across the delivery chain. Regulated firms remain responsible for effective financial crime controls where services are outsourced, white-labelled, or delivered through partnerships.

Guidance on Banking as a Service and embedded finance would clarify accountability across the delivery chain. Regulated firms remain responsible for effective financial crime controls where services are outsourced, white-labelled, or delivered through partnerships. Money laundering. The FCA proposes updated material on electronic verification, third-party tools, and cooperation and information sharing. Firms using AI or other external tools must retain appropriate governance and oversight, with testing and validation proportionate to the risks.

The FCA proposes updated material on electronic verification, third-party tools, and cooperation and information sharing. Firms using AI or other external tools must retain appropriate governance and oversight, with testing and validation proportionate to the risks. Data security. The Guide would be refreshed to address current cyber threats, AI, synthetic identity fraud, deepfakes, and digital assets. The proposals also strengthen material on board involvement and crisis communications and update references to data protection legislation.

The consultation closes on 24 December 2026. The FCA will consider responses before publishing feedback and the amended Guide in a policy statement. Firms can use the proposals to identify areas for review, while distinguishing the draft guidance from their existing legal and regulatory obligations.

Restrictions on six Annex I lenders

Separately, on 23 October 2026, the FCA announced restrictions on six lenders following concerns about their anti-money laundering policies, controls, and procedures identified while assessing their registration applications. The restrictions were imposed at each firm’s request and limit their ability to accept new customers or undertake new business with existing customers, including extending credit. The precise restrictions differ between firms; some also restrict the receipt of existing customer payments and require independent reviews or an orderly wind-down.

Annex I firms carry on specified financial activities within the scope of the Money Laundering Regulations 2017 but are not authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. They must register with the FCA for anti-money laundering supervision; this is not full FCA authorisation and does not bring them within its wider conduct regime. Examples include certain lenders, safe custody providers, money brokers, and financial leasing businesses. Customers do not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service in relation to these unregulated activities.

The restrictions follow the FCA’s statement published in August 2026, which warned of closer scrutiny of Annex I registration applications and longer processing times. The FCA said firms must tailor controls to their own business and risks rather than rely uncritically on parent-company arrangements or generic procedures. Its latest announcement also confirms that it is assessing responses to an information request sent to around 900 registered Annex I firms.

In an earlier statement published in March 2026, the FCA addressed regulated firms dealing with Annex I businesses. It emphasised their responsibility to understand the counterparty’s business, obtain direct confirmation of registration status, independently check information supplied, and assess and manage the risks. The October announcement reiterates that registration does not replace this due diligence. The earlier statement also warned about consumers being encouraged to establish limited companies to access unregulated lending, without access to the Financial Ombudsman Service if problems arise.