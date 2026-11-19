On October 20, 2026, the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”) of the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) announced the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (“WHIP”), which DOJ describes as the first whistleblower rewards program that pays an up-front award for tips leading to criminal charges. Under WHIP, the latest in a series of DOJ programs designed to incentivize self-disclosure and whistleblower reporting, DOJ may pay whistleblowers between $10,000 and $30,000 for information leading to criminal charges in certain subject areas. Notably, whereas existing DOJ and other federal whistleblower programs generally pay awards only after a case is finally resolved, often years later, WHIP pays qualified whistleblowers when charges are brought. The Department of the Treasury is committing $25 million to support the program’s implementation. DOJ’s published terms for the program provide for an initial three-year term.

Background

WHIP follows Directive 26-12, Corporate Enforcement in the Fight Against Fraud, which National Fraud Enforcement Division Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald issued on October 1, 2026. Among other things, the Directive instructed Fraud Division leadership, in consultation with law enforcement partners, to design and implement policies and programs that appropriately incentivize whistleblowers to bring forward credible information pertaining to fraud.

According to DOJ, WHIP is intended to address a “critical gap” in existing whistleblower programs, most of which issue awards only after the final resolution of a criminal matter, including the forfeiture and appeals process which can take several years. DOJ states that the earlier rewards provided by WHIP are designed to give whistleblowers more certainty about the amount and timing of a potential payment. Participants remain eligible for potentially larger awards under other programs, including the Criminal Division’s Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program, if their tips ultimately lead to large financial penalties or forfeiture.

WHIP covers information relating to (1) federal health care offenses and related crimes involving health care benefit programs or fraud against patients or others in the health care industry, and (2) fraud on programs or benefits administered by the Departments of Agriculture, Labor, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Education, Veterans Affairs, and War, and the Small Business Administration. For health care offenses, DOJ will prioritize submissions involving hospice, home health care, day care, and special services fraud.

An individual who “meaningfully participated” in the reported criminal activity, including by directing, planning, initiating, or knowingly profiting from it, is not eligible for a reward, although DOJ may in its discretion make an award to an individual whose role was so limited that he or she was “plainly among the least culpable of those involved.” This approach is narrower than Directive 26-12’s broader call to encourage disclosures “including by those who participated in the criminal conduct.”

Potential Implications

WHIP is the latest in a series of DOJ initiatives emphasizing self-disclosure and whistleblower reporting in fraud enforcement. Because WHIP rewards are paid at the charging stage, individuals may have a stronger incentive to report directly and promptly to DOJ, potentially before a company has learned of, or had an opportunity to investigate, the underlying conduct internally.

Although information learned by officers, directors, and compliance or internal audit personnel through their roles, or through an internal investigation, generally is not considered “original” under the program’s terms, such personnel may become eligible if at least 120 days have passed since they raised the issue with the company’s audit committee, chief legal officer, chief compliance officer, or their supervisor. The terms also provide that DOJ may weigh against a company any effort to impede an individual from communicating with DOJ, including by enforcing or threatening to enforce a confidentiality agreement, in assessing cooperation credit, the company’s compliance program, and culpability.

WHIP is further evidence of DOJ’s intense focus on companies that participate in federal health care or benefit programs, or that otherwise receive federal program funds. Consistent with that focus, companies in these sectors may wish to review the effectiveness of their internal reporting channels, ensure that employee complaints are promptly escalated and investigated within that 120-day window, confirm that anti-retaliation protections are robust, review confidentiality and separation agreements to ensure they do not restrict communications with the government, and evaluate whether potential misconduct identified internally warrants voluntary self-disclosure under DOJ’s Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy.