On October 20, 2026, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and its National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division) announced the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP).

Under WHIP, DOJ may pay individuals $10,000 to $30,000 for original information leading to criminal charges in specified healthcare and federal benefits fraud areas.

In announcing the new initiative, DOJ stressed that most government rewards programs pay only after a criminal matter is finally resolved, while WHIP instead pays at the charging stage. As the Fraud Division emphasized, the program “rewards whistleblowers at a much earlier stage of a prosecution and does not require the matter to result in large fines or forfeiture.”

According to DOJ, the US Department of the Treasury is committing $25 million to the program. WHIP is the first whistleblower program announced under the Fraud Division’s Directive 26-12, which we discussed in a previous alert, and is the latest step in the build-out of the division whose creation the White House announced in January.

At the White House launch event, President Donald Trump described payments as an uncapped “1% commission” on the fraud a tip helps uncover. DOJ’s published terms do not provide for a percentage-based award. They instead anticipate more modest rewards of $10,000 to $30,000, determined in DOJ’s sole discretion after charges are unsealed.

Below, we summarize the program’s legal basis, its eligibility criteria, and its provisions.

Background

While the DOJ Criminal Division’s existing Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program offers monetary rewards for information about the same types of violations as WHIP, it ties payment to a case’s monetary outcome, including paying whistleblowers up to 30 percent of the first $100 million in net forfeiture proceeds collected.

Other major whistleblower regimes follow suit. A relator under the civil False Claims Act (FCA) may receive up to 30 percent of the proceeds collected, often amounting to several million dollars. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s whistleblower program, on which DOJ says it modeled the Corporate Whistleblower Awards program, likewise pays 10 to 30 percent of sanctions collected in actions exceeding $1 million. These existing programs seek to incentivize claims concerning substantial fraud by promising whistleblowers rewards in millions of dollars (and more in some cases).

Commentators have noted that the $30,000 award is relatively small compared to those available under other programs and have questioned whether it could generate more tips focused on lower-value fraud, potentially detracting from the large-scale fraud investigations that DOJ historically has pursued. But this new initiative is aimed at incentivizing whistleblowers by front-loading payments, albeit more modest payments. As DOJ emphasized in this recent announcement, payments under other whistleblower programs can come years after an initial whistleblower tip and well after the government brings charges, a process that itself could take months or years from opening an investigation.

WHIP follows Directive 26-12, which Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald issued on October 1, 2026. The Directive told Fraud Division leadership to design programs that “appropriately incentivize whistleblowers to bring forward credible information pertaining to fraud.” WHIP rests on DOJ’s general reward authority under 28 U.S.C. § 530C(b)(1)(L) and has an initial three-year term. Reward determinations are discretionary and “neither appealable nor subject to judicial review.”

Key details of the program

Eligibility: An individual must voluntarily provide truthful, complete, original information in writing that leads to criminal charges in a covered area. The individual must also cooperate with DOJ. Ineligible tipsters include, among others, entities, DOJ and law enforcement personnel, foreign government officials, and anyone who “meaningfully participated” in the crime. DOJ may, however, reward a “minimal participant.” DOJ may also deny a reward based on the tipster’s management role. Information is generally not original if it came from a privileged communication or was obtained through specified compliance-related roles. A submission is not voluntary if, among other things, a related government request was first directed to the individual.





An individual must voluntarily provide truthful, complete, original information in writing that leads to criminal charges in a covered area. The individual must also cooperate with DOJ. Ineligible tipsters include, among others, entities, DOJ and law enforcement personnel, foreign government officials, and anyone who “meaningfully participated” in the crime. DOJ may, however, reward a “minimal participant.” DOJ may also deny a reward based on the tipster’s management role. Information is generally not original if it came from a privileged communication or was obtained through specified compliance-related roles. A submission is not voluntary if, among other things, a related government request was first directed to the individual. Coverage: The program covers federal healthcare offenses and fraud on programs administered by the US Small Business Administration and the US Departments of Agriculture, Labor, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Education, Veterans Affairs, and War. It places particular emphasis on hospice, home healthcare, day care, and special services fraud. These areas track the healthcare and benefit-program priorities in the Fraud Division’s August 2026 enforcement memorandum. The fraud need not target a federal program directly if a federal program ultimately bears some loss.





The program covers federal healthcare offenses and fraud on programs administered by the US Small Business Administration and the US Departments of Agriculture, Labor, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Education, Veterans Affairs, and War. It places particular emphasis on hospice, home healthcare, day care, and special services fraud. These areas track the healthcare and benefit-program priorities in the Fraud Division’s August 2026 enforcement memorandum. The fraud need not target a federal program directly if a federal program ultimately bears some loss. Charging trigger and submission: A reward requires that DOJ “obtained and unsealed an indictment, information, or criminal complaint.” Each “distinct tip,” as DOJ determines, supports one award, and no minimum loss applies. Tips may be submitted at america.gov/fraud; DOJ may deny an award solely because a tip came through another channel. Anonymous tips must come through an attorney. WHIP eligibility does not preclude later awards under other programs.

Key takeaways