On November 16, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the first criminal charges ever brought under the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (FEPA). The case, filed in the Northern District of Georgia, charges Ada Evila Serrano Nuñez, the former Consul General of Honduras in Atlanta, with demanding cash bribes in exchange for access to consular appointments. Three alleged co-conspirators—her two adult sons and a former consulate employee—were charged, marking the arrival of FEPA as a live enforcement tool.

A Brief History of FEPA

Historically, U.S. anti-bribery law had a gap: the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) reaches the company or individual who bribed a foreign official, but not the official who requested an improper payment. FEPA, first passed in 2023 and amended in 2024, closed that gap by making the foreign official’s side of the transaction a federal crime. (See our prior coverage for more discussion of FEPA’s enactment.)

FEPA makes it unlawful for foreign office holders to:

demand or accept any bribe in money or gifts

for themselves or another

via mail “or any means or instrumentality of interstate commerce.”

The prohibition on soliciting or taking bribes applies to receiving payments made by any of the following:

any person, if the official (or someone acting for the official) is “in the territory of the United States”;

an “issuer” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, along with “any officer, director, employee, or agent of an issuer or any stockholder thereof acting on behalf of the issuer”; and

a “domestic concern” under the FCPA, along with its officers, directors, employees, agents, and stockholders acting on its behalf.

The official must seek the payment in exchange for one of four things: (i) being influenced in an official act or decision, (ii) being induced to act in violation of a lawful duty, (iii) “conferring any improper advantage,” or (iv) using influence with a foreign government. In each case the demand must be made “in connection with obtaining or retaining business for or with, or directing business to, any person.” A violator “shall be fined not more than $250,000 or 3 times the monetary equivalent of the thing of value, imprisoned for not more than 15 years, or both.” Importantly, FEPA does not apply to persons or companies that pay the bribes, as that activity remains covered by the FCPA.

The Serrano Case

According to the indictment, Serrano served as Honduras’s Consul General from approximately July 2022 through March 2026. Beginning around July 2023, she allegedly required a Tennessee consular services company—which transported and scheduled appointments for Honduran nationals seeking passports and other civil documents—to pay a cash bribe for each client brought to the Consulate. The consular services company allegedly charged clients approximately $300, a sum covering both transportation and the bribe. The government alleges that Consulate staff collected the payments and routed most of them to Serrano’s sons, whose personal bank deposits ranged from $100 to $6,000 each. In total, prosecutors put the bribes at more than $375,000. The charging papers also describe efforts to keep the arrangement quiet: Serrano allegedly communicated through Telegram, held the company to no more than 15 appointments a day, and cautioned associates that the Consulate might be monitored by cameras or microphones. Notably in light of recent DOJ pronouncements, the charging documents do not describe any connection to a cartel or transnational criminal organization, illustrating that the presence or absence of these recently elevated factors are not dispositive of charging decisions.

Serrano faces three counts: conspiracy to violate FEPA, a substantive FEPA violation, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. All four defendants were arrested on November 15, 2026, and were ordered detained.

Key Takeaways