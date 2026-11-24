Nobody wants to see this matchup.

Law Conference of Champions V ticket prices as I type: $449.00 (and rising (take your time.))

Barton sues Xanadu.

Xanadu sues Barton.

Barton Sues Xanadu.

Xanadu sues Barton.

Barton wins. Xanadu wins. Barton wins.

What madness is this?

Its not even all that entertaining to be honest.

Or maybe it is.

For those who are lost, Nathen Barton is a repeat TCPA litigator who is often accused of making up his cases. He is associated with the folks at Northwest Debt Resolution, LLC– who bring some TCPA cases also–but he mostly just businesses sues on his own without a lawyer. And he is reasonably good at it.

He even won a jury trial not too long ago.

And he sues a fair number of businesses.

Among them was Xanadu Marketing, Inc.

Xanadu is run by a guy named Joe Delfgauw who utterly hates being sued and has fought back against Barton in multiple pieces of litigation for years.

Now I like Delfgauw well enough–I even had him on my podcast back in 2023:

Look how young we all were!

Barton, of course, had to have his say and I posted a “Barton wants you to know a few things” piece reciting his talking points. (I try to be fair and balanced since no one else is these days.)

Over the course of the last few years, however, these two have been locked in mortal combat (with a c not a k) and both have somehow managed to win jury trials and summary judgment against each other on various claims. Its kind of crazy.

Well in the latest iteration of the back and forth battle royale, Xanadu has now filed suit against Barton arguing Barton’s use of fake names in interactions with telemarketers constitutes wire fraud.

Now I am not taking any position on the claims here. Maybe it is wire fraud to pretend to be interested in a product to figure out who the heck is calling you. Maybe giving a fake name in an effort to lean the name of an anonymous robocaller is a RICO violation (as Xanadu claims.) But I just don’t see a jury hammering Barton for this…

So it just feels like a waste of time, money, and effort.

But maybe I am wrong.

And I guess that’s what makes the law fun.

Or boring.

And am I wrong that this whole saga is just a little dull at this point?

Barton vs. Delfgauw should not be anyone’s life obsession. I even debated not covering this story but I think I have an angle here.

I’m going to mediate this dispute.

I have invited both Barton and Delfgauw on to the podcast– we will have it be our season finale. And no I will not let them throw chairs at each other Jerry Springer style (I miss that guy). I actually plan to bring them together and resolve this whole thing.

Well I mean after the throw chairs at each other. (Metaphorically).

We’ll see if they accept.

And you should accept my invitation to check out Episode 55 of Deserve to Win with Mathew Black the founder of Mav! This dude is filthy smart.

Enjoy!