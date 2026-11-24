Last week, the Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Division and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), acting through its Office of the General Counsel, Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), announced the Healthcare Self-Disclosure Pilot Program (FCA SDPP), a six-month program offering what the agencies describe as "a clear and predictable pathway" for companies to obtain a coordinated resolution of civil liability under the False Claims Act (FCA), 31 U.S.C. § 3729 et seq., and certain HHS administrative authorities, including Medicare enrollment revocation (42 C.F.R. § 424.535) and permissive exclusion (42 C.F.R. §§ 1001.901 and 1001.951).

The FCA SDPP goes meaningfully beyond existing self-disclosure incentives. Among other things, it establishes a defined damages multiplier range of 1.25 to 1.6, expressly authorizes revenue- and remuneration-based single damages for Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) violations, and assures disclosing companies that they will not face a Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA), CMS civil monetary penalties, or revocation as part of a resolution under the program. Submissions must be made by April 22, 2027.

Below, we summarize the program, explain how it differs from existing FCA cooperation credit under Justice Manual § 4-4.112, and offer practical takeaways for healthcare companies evaluating whether to participate.

Stated purpose

DOJ and HHS frame the program as building on their "long-standing efforts to incentivize voluntary self-disclosures" and their encouragement of proactive compliance investment and transparent engagement with the government. According to the announcement, the program "supports legitimate American healthcare businesses endeavoring to quickly and cooperatively resolve prior misconduct and move forward with a clean slate." The agencies are equally explicit about who the program is not for: it "is not for illegitimate businesses that knowingly exploit the generosity of the American people through various fraudulent schemes."

Eligibility

The program is open to healthcare providers, suppliers, manufacturers, payors, and related entities that furnish, arrange for, manufacture, distribute, insure, administer, or bill for items or services reimbursed, subsidized, or otherwise paid for, directly or indirectly, by HHS federal healthcare programs. The key eligibility requirements are:

Previously unknown conduct. The disclosure must involve a potential FCA violation previously unknown to the federal government. If the government was already aware of the potential violation, the company may still be eligible for cooperation credit under Justice Manual § 4-4.112, but not for a resolution under the FCA SDPP.

The disclosure must involve a potential FCA violation previously unknown to the federal government. If the government was already aware of the potential violation, the company may still be eligible for cooperation credit under Justice Manual § 4-4.112, but not for a resolution under the FCA SDPP. Civil conduct. The FCA SDPP is limited to conduct that potentially violates civil laws (see the discussion of criminal conduct below).





The FCA SDPP is limited to conduct that potentially violates civil laws (see the discussion of criminal conduct below). Timely and complete submission. Disclosures must be submitted to [email protected] by 11:59pm ET on April 22, 2027. Late or partial submissions will not be accepted or reviewed.

The self-disclosure itself must:

Describe all relevant details of conduct that, in the company's reasonable assessment, potentially violates the FCA, including the specific laws, regulations, or other binding requirements violated and the time period of the violations;





Append as exhibits all documents sufficient to fully reflect the nature, terms, and operation of the disclosed conduct, cross-referenced in the written description;





Specify remedial measures and corrective actions taken to terminate the conduct and prevent recurrence (the program points to examples in Justice Manual § 4-4.112);





Provide financial information sufficient for the Civil Division to calculate the "Base Self-Disclosure Repayment";





Include a certification from an authorized representative that, to the best of that individual's knowledge, the submission is truthful and complete; and





Identify a designated point of contact for follow-up questions.

Benefits of disclosure

Coordinated civil release with no factual admissions

A disclosing company will receive a release from the Civil Division under the FCA for the disclosed conduct, as part of a coordinated civil resolution with DOJ and HHS that involves no factual admissions (something that some US Attorney’s Offices have required in recent years). Disclosing companies also need not separately disclose the same conduct through other existing civil self-disclosure programs, such as the HHS-OIG Health Care Fraud Self-Disclosure Protocol or the CMS Self-Referral Disclosure Protocol.

No CIA, CMPs, or revocation

Of particular significance, HHS-OIG will not require a CIA as part of any resolution of its exclusion authorities under the FCA SDPP, consistent with the HHS-OIG Health Care Fraud Self-Disclosure Protocol, and CMS will not impose civil monetary penalties (CMPs) or seek revocation of Medicare enrollment. For many companies, this may be the program's most valuable feature. A CIA, which typically runs five years and requires independent review organizations, compliance officer and board certifications, and extensive reporting, can be more onerous and expensive than the FCA damages themselves, and the threat of exclusion or revocation is existential for many providers and suppliers. Removing those consequences from the table at the outset gives companies a level of predictability that has been difficult to obtain in traditional FCA resolutions.

A defined, favorable multiplier range

The financial repayment will be 1.25 to 1.6 times the Base Self-Disclosure Repayment. The multiplier will vary based on factors including the timeliness of the disclosure, the duration and scope of the misconduct, the involvement of senior leadership, the financial benefit to the company, and whether the company has successor liability for the misconduct but promptly remediated.

Historically, the understanding has been that a qualifying self-disclosure would generally yield a resolution at or around a 1.5 multiplier, against the FCA's statutory maximum treble damages. The FCA SDPP establishes a floor below that benchmark at 1.25, and, for the first time, publishes the factors that will move a resolution within the range. Companies that disclose promptly, involve conduct of limited scope and duration, and have no senior-leadership involvement should be positioned to argue for a multiplier below what has typically been achieved. At the same time, the range tops out at 1.6, so companies with potentially aggravating facts may limit their risk, but should not assume they will receive more favorable treatment than under prior practice.

Revenue- and remuneration-based damages for AKS violations

The program also addresses one of the most contested issues in AKS-predicated FCA matters: how to measure damages. Acknowledging that "courts have determined that the amount of remuneration or the revenue derived in kickback schemes are generally not consistent with the damages incurred by the United States," and thereby placing companies at risk for higher damages, for purposes of the pilot program the government "will forego damages based on the claim-paid amounts" and will instead calculate the Base Self-Disclosure Repayment for AKS violations based on the amount of the remuneration, the revenue derived from the disclosed conduct, and the absence of aggravating factors such as patient harm.

In practice, the government has at times been willing to resolve kickback matters on a revenue- or remuneration-based measure rather than the full value of tainted claims. The FCA SDPP now standardizes that approach for qualifying disclosures, which can dramatically reduce exposure where the claims-paid amount far exceeds the benefit actually derived from the arrangement. The program illustrates the approach with a post-acquisition scenario in which an acquirer discovers potential AKS violations at a legacy company and produces documentation of the payments and associated revenue for the government's review. A second example, involving a hospital's noncompliance with Medicare's 14-day rule (42 C.F.R. § 414.510), confirms that statistical sampling and extrapolation can be used to calculate the Base Self-Disclosure Repayment for claims-based issues.

How the program differs from Justice Manual § 4-4.112

Justice Manual § 4-4.112 has long provided that DOJ will consider a defendant's voluntary self-disclosure, cooperation, and remediation in resolving FCA matters, with credit generally taking the form of a reduction in the damages multiplier and penalties sought. The FCA SDPP differs from that framework in several important respects:

Issue Justice Manual § 4-4.112 FCA SDPP Availability Cooperation credit available whether or not the government already knew of the conduct Available only for potential violations previously unknown to the government, and only for disclosures submitted by April 22, 2027 Financial outcome Credit is discretionary; no published multiplier range Repayment of 1.25 to 1.6 times the Base Self-Disclosure Repayment, with published factors AKS damages No express departure from claims-based damages Express authorization of remuneration- and revenue-based calculation HHS administrative remedies Addressed separately by HHS-OIG and CMS Coordinated resolution; no CIA, no CMS CMPs, no revocation Admissions Negotiated case by case No factual admissions Other disclosure protocols Separate disclosures may be needed No need for duplicative disclosure to the OIG Self-Disclosure Protocol or CMS Self-Referral Disclosure Protocol

Companies whose conduct is already known to the government, or are compelled by law to disclose, are not left without recourse; they remain eligible for credit under § 4-4.112. But the comparison underscores the premium the program places on getting to the government first.

Coordination with criminal self-disclosure

The FCA SDPP is a civil program. A company seeking to self-disclose potential criminal conduct related to healthcare must disclose that conduct to DOJ's National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division) pursuant to the National Fraud Enforcement Division and HHS-OIG Policy on Coordination of Voluntary Self-Disclosure in Health Care Fraud Matters. Importantly, a company that makes a voluntary self-disclosure of criminal matters to the Fraud Division within the meaning of the Corporate Enforcement Policy (CEP) need not make a duplicative submission to the Civil Division to be considered under the FCA SDPP. Where the company also seeks a civil FCA release through the program, supplementation of its Fraud Division disclosure will be requested only to the extent necessary.

This coordination mechanism theoretically reduces the burden and risk of inconsistent parallel submissions and signals that DOJ intends the criminal and civil self-disclosure frameworks to operate together. Companies should nevertheless carefully consider at the outset whether conduct carries potential criminal exposure, as that assessment will determine where the initial disclosure must be made.

Practical takeaways

Among other things, companies contemplating disclosure under the program are encouraged to consider the following:

Mind the deadline. The program is a pilot with a hard deadline of April 22, 2027, and late or partial submissions may not receive the program’s benefits. Because a complete disclosure requires documentary exhibits, a remediation narrative, a financial calculation, and an officer certification, companies with known or suspected issues are encouraged to begin internal reviews now.





The program is a pilot with a hard deadline of April 22, 2027, and late or partial submissions may not receive the program’s benefits. Because a complete disclosure requires documentary exhibits, a remediation narrative, a financial calculation, and an officer certification, companies with known or suspected issues are encouraged to begin internal reviews now. Speed matters twice. Eligibility requires that the government be unaware of the conduct, and timeliness is an express factor in setting the multiplier. A qui tam filing, government subpoena, or civil investigative demand can foreclose participation, so delay could carry real risk.





Eligibility requires that the government be unaware of the conduct, and timeliness is an express factor in setting the multiplier. A qui tam filing, government subpoena, or civil investigative demand can foreclose participation, so delay could carry real risk. Model the damages early. For AKS issues, companies are encouraged to quantify remuneration and associated revenue alongside claims-paid amounts to assess the value of the program's alternative measure. For claims-based issues, a defensible sampling and extrapolation methodology will be central.





For AKS issues, companies are encouraged to quantify remuneration and associated revenue alongside claims-paid amounts to assess the value of the program's alternative measure. For claims-based issues, a defensible sampling and extrapolation methodology will be central. Weigh the administrative benefits. For companies that rely heavily on federal healthcare program reimbursement, the assurance of no CIA, no CMS CMPs, and no revocation may outweigh the financial terms and should be a central consideration in the disclosure decision.





For companies that rely heavily on federal healthcare program reimbursement, the assurance of no CIA, no CMS CMPs, and no revocation may outweigh the financial terms and should be a central consideration in the disclosure decision. Use the program in M&A. The program expressly contemplates successor liability and prompt remediation by acquirers. Buyers that uncover legacy issues in post-closing integration and sellers preparing for a transaction are encouraged to evaluate whether a disclosure can resolve inherited exposure on predictable terms.





The program expressly contemplates successor liability and prompt remediation by acquirers. Buyers that uncover legacy issues in post-closing integration and sellers preparing for a transaction are encouraged to evaluate whether a disclosure can resolve inherited exposure on predictable terms. Assess criminal exposure first. Determine whether conduct may implicate criminal statutes before choosing a disclosure channel. A CEP disclosure to the Fraud Division can also support FCA SDPP credit without a duplicative civil submission.





Determine whether conduct may implicate criminal statutes before choosing a disclosure channel. A CEP disclosure to the Fraud Division can also support FCA SDPP credit without a duplicative civil submission. Remediate and document. The submission must describe remedial measures taken, which means that must have already ensured that the relevant facts have been identified, the conduct has been stopped, responsible controls have been strengthened, and remediation is documented by the time of disclosure.

Conclusion

The FCA SDPP represents one of the most concrete incentives DOJ and HHS have offered for healthcare self-disclosure: a defined multiplier range, a damages methodology for AKS matters that can significantly reduce exposure, a coordinated civil release with no admissions, and protection from CIAs, CMS penalties, and revocation. Because the window is limited, companies should promptly evaluate whether any known or suspected issues are candidates for disclosure.

DLA Piper's White Collar, Corporate Crime, and Investigations and Healthcare practice groups regularly advise clients on FCA investigations, self-disclosures, and coordinated resolutions with DOJ and HHS.