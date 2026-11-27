The Department of Justice recently announced its first charges under the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (“FEPA”), 18 U.S.C. § 1352. FEPA was enacted in July 2024 to curb the demand side of foreign bribery. It is written to complement the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 78dd-1et seq.

In broad terms, FEPA makes it a crime for any foreign official to “corruptly demand, seek, receive, accept, or agree to receive or accept, directly or indirectly, anything of value personally or for any other person or nongovernmental entity, by making use of the mails or any means or instrumentality of interstate commerce” in return for being influenced to perform or not perform an official act, conferring an improper advantage, or influencing a government or instrumentality’s actions. A foreign official is “any official or employee of a foreign government” or subcomponent of a foreign government. It also includes officials or employees of public international organizations, as well as those acting in an official capacity on behalf of a foreign government, foreign government agency, or public international organization.1 Notably, FEPA applies outside of the borders of the United States.2 A violation of FEPA is punishable by up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a maximum fine of $250,000 or three times the monetary equivalent of the thing of value demanded by the foreign official.3

On November 16, 2026, the Department of Justice announced that it was charging Ada Evila Serrano Nuñez, the former Consul General of the Honduran Consulate in Atlanta, with conspiracy to violate FEPA, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371; violating FEPA, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1352; and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1956. In addition to Serrano, the Department of Justice charged her two sons and a former employee of the Honduran Consulate. The government alleges that Serrano and her co-conspirators “corruptly demanded and received bribes in exchange for allowing clients of a company located in Tennessee (Consular Services Company) to access appointments for services at the consulate.” The indictment alleges that she requested bribes for Consular Services Company’s clients to reserve the limited appointments to secure passports, other identification documents, and other services at the consulate. To conceal the bribes, with the assistance of another consulate employee, Serrano’s sons allegedly deposited cash payments into their personal bank accounts.

The charges indicate that the Department of Justice Criminal Division’s White Collar and Corporate Enforcement Section is actively targeting foreign officials seeking bribes not only outside the United States, but in the United States as well. It also demonstrates how prosecutors may use other criminal charges to target violations of FEPA.

For more information about the issues raised in this Legal Update, please contact the authors.

Footnotes

1. See 18 U.S.C. § 1352(a).

2. See 18 U.S.C. § 1352(b)(3).