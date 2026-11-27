The rules governing corporate criminal exposure are changing, creating new challenges for companies operating in high-risk markets.

In a new e-book, Cohen & Gresser partners Christian Everdell and Allon Lifshitz, both former federal prosecutors, examine these developments and offer practical guidance for general counsel navigating an increasingly complex enforcement landscape.

Drawing on their prosecutorial and defense experience, the authors explore emerging risks, the importance of enhanced due diligence, and the critical decisions companies face when a government investigation begins.

The e-book also includes a seven-point checklist to help GCs evaluate their organizations’ exposure and strengthen compliance and response strategies.