ARTICLE · 27 NOVEMBER 2026
When The Rules Change: What GCs Need To Know About Corporate Criminal Risk In Today’s Most Challenging Markets
Cohen & Gresser LLP
Founded in 2002, Cohen & Gresser is an international law firm with offices in New York, Paris,...View firm profile
The rules governing corporate criminal exposure are changing, creating new challenges for companies operating in high-risk markets. Cohen & Gresser partners Christian Everdell...
The rules governing corporate criminal exposure are changing, creating new challenges for companies operating in high-risk markets.
In a new e-book, Cohen & Gresser partners Christian Everdell and Allon Lifshitz, both former federal prosecutors, examine these developments and offer practical guidance for general counsel navigating an increasingly complex enforcement landscape.
Drawing on their prosecutorial and defense experience, the authors explore emerging risks, the importance of enhanced due diligence, and the critical decisions companies face when a government investigation begins.
The e-book also includes a seven-point checklist to help GCs evaluate their organizations’ exposure and strengthen compliance and response strategies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.