AI tools are advancing quickly, but the infrastructure needed to make them genuinely useful inside a law firm often isn’t keeping pace.

Lawrence T. Gresser, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Cohen & Gresser, and Pere Puig Folch, Chief Innovation Officer, explain why firms should focus on building the right foundation before making major AI platform commitments, and why preparation may matter more than being first.

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Download our practical guide to building the infrastructure, processes, and governance needed for successful AI adoption.