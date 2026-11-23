ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Is Your Firm Ready For AI, Or Just Ready To Write The Check?
Cohen & Gresser LLP
Founded in 2002, Cohen & Gresser is an international law firm with offices in New York, Paris,...View firm profile
Lawrence T. Gresser, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Cohen & Gresser, and Pere Puig Folch, Chief Innovation Officer, explain why firms should focus on building the right foundation before making major AI platform commitments, and why preparation may matter more than being first.
AI tools are advancing quickly, but the infrastructure needed to make them genuinely useful inside a law firm often isn’t keeping pace.
Lawrence T. Gresser, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Cohen & Gresser, and Pere Puig Folch, Chief Innovation Officer, explain why firms should focus on building the right foundation before making major AI platform commitments, and why preparation may matter more than being first.
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