What Happens In AI Tools Doesn't Stay In AI Tools: A New Texas Ruling On AI And Discovery

Tate Group is part of a larger trend. Since February 2026, courts have been building a body of law on AI discoverability, and the pattern is clear: Protection is available, but it depends on context, not on the fact that AI was involved.

Note: Duane Morris represented Legacy Automotive Capital in this case.

If your employees or clients are using AI tools like ChatGPT to prepare for litigation, you need to know this: A Texas court just waded into the question of whether those conversations are discoverable, and the answer is more nuanced than you might expect.

In a June 2026 ruling that is among the first of its kind in Texas, the Business Court addressed head-on whether a party's ChatGPT “conversations” are protected attorney work product or fair game in discovery. The short version? The protection held, mostly. But the court also imposed disclosure obligations that should have every litigant rethinking how they use AI behind the scenes.

Here's what happened, what it means and what you should be doing about it right now.

The Case: Tate Group Automotive, LLC v. Legacy Automotive Capital, LLC

In Tate Group Automotive, LLC v. Legacy Automotive Capital, LLC, No. 25-BC11B-0020 (Tex. Bus. Ct., 11th Div., June 3, 2026), the defendants moved to compel production of ChatGPT “conversations” that plaintiff Kris Tate had conducted and withheld on the basis of attorney work product protection. Defendants argued two things: (1) work product protection doesn't extend to a nonlawyer's chats with an AI tool and, (2) even if it did, sharing materials with ChatGPT waived any applicable privilege.

Judge Grant Dorfman disagreed on both counts. But he didn't stop there.

The Ruling: Work Product Protection Survives – with Conditions

AI Chats Can Be Work Product

The court held that Tate's ChatGPT conversations fell squarely within the protection of Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 192.5(a)(1), which covers “material prepared or mental impressions developed in anticipation of litigation or for trial by or for a party.” That language is broad, and the court read it that way.

Sharing with AI Isn't Sharing with an Adversary

On the waiver question, the court adopted the reasoning from two recent federal decisions, Warner v. Gilbarco, Inc., 2026 WL 373043 (E.D. Mich. Feb. 10, 2026) and Morgan v. V2X, Inc., 2026 WL 864223 (D. Colo. Mar. 30, 2026), which held that work product protections are waived only by disclosure to an adversary or in circumstances that substantially increase the likelihood that an adversary will obtain the materials. Uploading documents to ChatGPT doesn't meet that threshold.

The Court Declined to Follow the Contrary View

Defendants relied primarily on United States v. Heppner, 2026 WL 436479 (S.D.N.Y. Feb. 17, 2026), which took a more aggressive stance on waiver. The court was not persuaded, instead aligning with the Warner and Morgan framework. Notably, the order leaves open several questions that future courts will need to address, including how the pro-se-versus-represented-party distinction bears on the analysis and how the technical realities of AI platforms (data retention, model training, personnel access) factor into the third-party disclosure question for waiver purposes. Litigants on both sides of this issue should be prepared for those questions to surface.

But the Protection Only Goes So Far

The court ordered the plaintiff to disclose to the defendants all discovery materials or products it had shared with ChatGPT, by Bates number, including any materials produced under the protective order. Some pages were also produced because they didn't actually qualify as work product. And the court strongly recommended the parties confer and negotiate protective order amendments making “unquestionably clear whether, how, and to what extent” confidential information may be shared with AI tools or other large language model systems.

The Bigger Picture: Where Do Courts Stand?

Tate Group is part of a larger trend. Since February 2026, courts have been building a body of law on AI discoverability, and the pattern is clear: Protection is available, but it depends on context, not on the fact that AI was involved.

The critical dividing line is whether the AI user is effectively acting as their own advocate (as in the civil pro se cases like Warner and Morgan, and the Tate Group party representative), or whether they're a represented party using AI outside counsel’s direction (as in Heppner). Other courts have continued to build on this framework. In New York state court, Assini v. Hayward went so far as to quash a subpoena to OpenAI itself seeking a pro se defendant's ChatGPT account materials.

For employers, the practical upshot is simple: How your people use AI matters as much as whether they use it.

Why This Matters, Especially for Employers

Three practical takeaways stand out from these cases:

The “What Did You Feed the AI?” Question Is Here to Stay

Even where work product protection applies, courts are ordering parties to identify what discovery materials, including confidential and Bates-stamped documents, were shared with AI tools. Tate Group ordered Bates-number-level disclosure. Morgan required the plaintiff to identify his AI tool and agree to contractual training bans. If your HR team, in-house counsel or outside litigation support is uploading deposition transcripts, personnel files or proprietary data into ChatGPT, opposing counsel may be entitled to know about it.

Your Protective Order Has a Gap, and Judges Know It

Judge Dorfman's recommendation that the parties amend their protective order to address AI usage wasn't a casual aside. It's a signal. If your protective order doesn't explicitly address whether and how confidential information can be shared with AI platforms, expect opposing counsel and courts to force the issue. The Morgan court's discussion of protective order amendments at 2026 WL 864223, *6–7 is now required reading for anyone drafting or negotiating one.

Texas' Work Product Rule Gives You Broader Coverage Than the Federal Standard, but It's Not a Blank Check

Texas Rule 192.5(a)(1) protects material prepared “by or for a party,” not just by or for an attorney. That's a wider net than the federal work product doctrine, and it's what allowed the Tate Group court to protect a nonlawyer's AI conversations. But the court still scrutinized each document and ordered production of materials that didn't actually reflect litigation preparation.

The Regulatory Side: TRAIGA 2.0 in Practice

The discoverability question isn't the only AI front Texas employers need to watch. The Texas Responsible Artificial Intelligence Governance Act (TRAIGA 2.0), which took effect January 1, 2026, has entered a new phase:

The Complaint Portal Is Live

The attorney general's online AI complaint mechanism is now operational. Under Tex. Bus. & Com. Code § 552.102, the attorney general is required to maintain this portal, and a single consumer complaint filed through it may trigger a formal civil investigative demand at the attorney general's discretion under Section 552.103. The enforcement pipeline is no longer theoretical; it's operational.

Zero Enforcement Actions, So Far

As of late August 2026, no publicly reported TRAIGA enforcement actions or civil investigative demands have been filed. But the attorney general's office has been assembling enforcement infrastructure (staffing, technical capacity and agency disclosure training), and Attorney General Ken Paxton has already demonstrated appetite for AI-adjacent enforcement through investigations into Meta and Character.AI.

Federal Preemption Is Dead, for Now

Our May Alert flagged the possibility that federal legislation could impose a 10-year moratorium on state AI enforcement. That effort failed. The U.S. Senate voted 99-1 in July 2025 to strip the preemption provision from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. TRAIGA isn't getting sidelined anytime soon.

Texas Is Now the Dominant Early-Mover Framework

Colorado, the other state that was neck-and-neck with Texas, repealed its original AI Act entirely in May 2026 and replaced it with a narrower disclosure-and-consumer-rights model that doesn't take effect until January 1, 2027. That leaves Texas' prohibition-based, intent-required framework as the most significant comprehensive state AI law currently in force in the country.

The window for getting ahead of TRAIGA compliance closed when that portal went live. Employers who are still treating this as a future problem are behind.

What You Should Be Doing Right Now

The intersection of AI, discovery and employment law in Texas is no longer theoretical. Here's the short list:

Lock Down AI Use in Litigation

Know what AI tools your team is using, what materials are being uploaded and whether any of it involves privileged, confidential or discovery-produced documents. After Tate Group, assume that opposing counsel will ask and that the court will order disclosure of what you fed the AI, even if the prompts and outputs themselves stay protected.

Update Your Protective Orders Now

Every new protective order should include an AI clause addressing whether confidential information may be shared with AI tools and, if so, under what conditions. For active cases, amend existing protective orders before your opponent or the court forces the issue. Judge Dorfman's recommendation in Tate Group and the Morgan court's detailed discussion are the playbook.

Implement AI Use Policies for Litigation and Investigations

Written policies governing when and how employees (including in-house counsel, litigation support staff and HR) may use AI tools in connection with pending or anticipated litigation or internal investigations. The Heppner decision is a cautionary tale: an employee using AI without counsel's direction on a consumer platform lost all protection.

Get Your TRAIGA House in Order

The complaint portal is live. Catalogue every AI system touching employment operations. Stress test your vendor relationships. Can they produce the documentation the attorney general might demand on short notice? Align to the NIST AI Risk Management Framework for the statutory presumption of reasonable care.

Watch the AI Hiring Litigation Space

High-profile cases—including Mobley v. Workday, Inc., 740 F. Supp. 3d 796 (N.D. Cal. 2024), where a federal court allowed disparate-impact claims against an AI hiring-tool vendor to survive a motion to dismiss, signal that both employers and AI vendors can face liability for discriminatory algorithmic outcomes. TRAIGA's intent-based standard offers some insulation under Texas law, but federal employment discrimination claims based on disparate impact remain very much alive.

The Takeaway

The Tate Group ruling and the TRAIGA enforcement rollout are two sides of the same coin. Texas is telling businesses that AI isn't a black box the legal system can't see into. On the litigation side, courts will protect your AI-assisted work product, but they will also demand to know what you fed the machine and hold you to your protective order when you do. On the regulatory side, the state now has an operational pipeline to investigate how you deploy AI in your operations, and the penalties for getting it wrong are not theoretical.

The common thread is transparency. Whether it’s a discovery dispute or a TRAIGA complaint, the companies that will fare best are the ones that can explain what AI tools they use, what information goes into them and what governance is in place around both. The Tate Group court protected most of the AI-assisted work product before it, but it also made clear that transparency is the price of that protection.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Thomas W. Sankey, Joseph T. Walsh, Nicolette J. Zulli, any of the attorneys in our Trial Practice Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.