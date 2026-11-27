ICYMI

Global

IOSCO calls on firms to prepare for quantum

The International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has published a Final Report – Implication of Quantum Computing on Financial Markets. The Report finds that quantum computing applications in financial services are at an early stage of development, and no surveyed jurisdiction reported operational deployment.

IOSCO analysis indicates that preparedness across the financial sector remains at an early stage overall. Most observed activities are concentrated on awareness-raising, governance development, training, identifying inventories of cryptographic assets at risk and preliminary migration planning. More advanced activities, including migration testing and implementation remain limited. Securities regulators should review disclosure to ensure it is not misleading and to act against ‘quantum washing’.

IOSCO will continue to treat quantum as a priority matter for 2027, with a focus on awareness raising across the financial ecosystem. [19 Nov 2026] #Quantum

BCBS discusses risks and vulnerabilities face by global banking system

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) met in Basel to discuss a range of analytical, supervisory and regulatory initiatives.

With regard to the financial stability outlook, committee members exchanged views on operational resilience, with information security and third-party dependency continuing to be leading supervisory priorities, and on current financial risks and vulnerabilities facing the global banking system.

On other matters, the BCBS is continuing its review of targeted elements of its prudential standard for banks’ exposures to cryptoassets. In respect of the Principles for Sound Liquidity Risk Management and Supervision, the BCBS has completed its assessment of targeted updates to its 2008 version and the committee agreed to published a consultation on targeted revisions to the Principles in December.

Additionally, the BCBS has agreed to consult on technical amendments to the counterparty credit risk and liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) standards; consultation will be published in November 2026. It also agreed that supervisors may allow banks to apply a 0% risk weight on claims to the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IDB Invest), in line with the criteria set out in paragraph CRE20.14 of the Basel Framework.

Also discussed was the result of a stocktake of the application of proportionality in Pillar 2 across members jurisdictions. This review included how jurisdictions apply proportionality in the internal capital adequacy assessment process (ICAAP), the Supervisory Process and Pillar 2 capital add-ons. [19 Nov 2026] #OperationalResilience #Crypto

FSB sets out its priorities for 2027

Following its recent meeting, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) has announced its priorities for 2027. These include advancing work on AI, global stablecoins and nonbank financial intermediation (NBFI), and progressing the G20 Roadmap to Enhance Cross-border Payments. The finalised work programme will be published in early 2027.

Key points from the meeting include:

Members discussed financial system vulnerabilities, highlighting the growing prevalence of leverage in sovereign bond markets, and the potential of vulnerabilities in the insurance sector.

The FSB is conducting a strategic review of its crisis preparedness activities. It was agreed that focus should be on better connecting crisis preparedness activities with identified vulnerabilities, strengthening coordination along the crisis continuum, and reinforcing the role of the Key Attributes of Effective Resolution Regimes for Financial Institutions. Members also discussed the next stage of the review, which will assess the FSB’s current practices and organisational arrangements.

On NBFI, members discussed a proposed public consultation on metrics to monitor vulnerabilities related to leveraged trading strategies in sovereign bond markets, and their ongoing work to implement the FSB’s 2025 NBFI leverage recommendations. [18 Nov 2026] #AI #Stablecoins #DigitalAssets

IOSCO publishes report on the tokenisation of financial assets

The International Organisation for Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has publishedTokenisation of Financial Assets: 2026 Monitoring Report. IOSCO reports that tokenisation is progressing but remains transitional and fragmented. Key takeaways from the report include:

Authorities continued to clarify how existing frameworks apply to tokenised activities and introduced targeted legislative and supervisory measures to address novel issues. Across jurisdictions, regulatory attention increasingly converged on a common set of issues including: legal certainty over token ownership and transfer; alignment between on-chain and off-chain records; custody and safeguarding of assets; disclosure of investor rights and product risks; operational and cyber resilience; and governance of activities such as the use of smart contracts, network bridges and oracles offered by service providers and technology platforms.

Tokenisation gained commercial traction in select asset classes, particularly fixed income products and money market funds (MMFs). Several jurisdictions also reported enhanced interest in tokenised bonds, asset-backed instruments, and tokenised fund interests.

Tokenised equities and equity-linked products, including so called ‘stock tokens’ are emerging and raise important classification, disclosure and conduct issues, especially where firms market such products across borders, or design them for trading and transfer in permissionless environments.

While tokenisation remains concentrated in institutional and professional markets, retail participation has begun to emerge through regulated intermediaries and digital platforms.

Among the activities in the value chain, primary issuance remains the most developed relative to secondary trading and distribution. Adoption was also observed in post-trade asset servicing, particularly collateral management services with a view to enable collateral movement and margin efficiency. [18 Nov 2026] #Tokenisation #DigitalAssets #CyberResilience

GFIN releases Project Otto toolkit to aid regulators engaging with quantum

The Global Financial Innovation Network (GFIN) has released the ‘Project Otto’ toolkit which has been created as a support for regulators in developing their own strategies for engaging with quantum technologies. The toolkit:

provides a snapshot of regulatory maturity drawing from a survey of 25 GFIN members;

highlights emerging approaches; and

includes examples of existing best practice.

Project Otto is a collaborative initiative of the Global Financial Innovation Network (GFIN), led by the UK FCA in partnership with the Alberta Securities Commission, the British Columbia Securities Commission, and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

The GFIN is a global network of made up of members which are national financial regulators and non-member participants (affiliates); members and affiliates work together ‘to strengthen regulatory responses to innovation and emerging technologies in financial services’. [17 Nov 2026] #Quantum

FSB: 2026 consolidated progress report – cross-border payments

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has published its 2026 consolidated progress report on the actions taken by the FSB, the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) and other partner organisations under the G20 Roadmap for Enhancing Cross-Border Payments. The report concludes that more work is needed at jurisdictional level by G20 and non-G20 countries to deliver improvements; the private sector must also play its role in supporting the Roadmap’s objectives.

To encourage implementation, the FSB had invited jurisdictions to develop action plans setting out steps to advance the Roadmap’s goals, while using its Regional Consultative Groups more actively. However, progress in the end-user experience remains gradual and uneven across payment segments and jurisdictions. [16 Nov 2026] #Payments

IOSCO issues warning as fraudulent schemes become more prevalent and sophisticated

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has published a Statement on Rising Fraud Targeting Retail Investor Accounts at Market Intermediaries warning that fraudulent schemes targeting retail investor accounts held at market intermediaries are increasing and becoming more sophisticated as bad actors leverage AI. The statement highlights contributing factors to the growth in schemes and identifies common scheme types, include impersonation phishing, account takeover and more. It sets out steps for market intermediaries to take to help prevent these types of fraud. [16 Nov 2026] #AI

UK

FCA: Two individuals sentenced for promoting high-risk investments on social media

The FCA has announced that a reality TV star and a finfluencer have been sentenced for illegally promoting an unauthorised foreign exchange trading scheme on social media. The reality TV star was fined £3,072 and ordered to pay costs of £2,836. The finfluencer was fined £1,173 and ordered to pay costs of £2,114.

Both men encouraged followers to invest in foreign exchange trading through contracts for difference (CFDs), without being authorised to promote such instruments.

The FCA is calling on social media platforms to do more to stop illegal financial promotions at source. During the FCA's international week of action on unlawful finfluencers, 66% of illegal financial adverts identified on social media were linked to firms or individuals already on the FCA Warning List. [20 Nov 2026] #Finfluencers #SocialMedia

FCA information: Taxonomy for the AI in Finance Observatory

The FCA’s AI Spotlight Observatory has published a paper: Mapping AI Use Cases in Finance, which explains the taxonomy developed for the AI in Finance Observatory.

This paper is for information and discussion only. It is not regulatory guidance, not a statement of policy, not a list of approved or recommended AI applications, and not an assessment of the suitability, compliance or risk profile of any specific use case. [20 Nov 2026] #AI

SI: The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2026

The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2026 have been made. The The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) Regulations 2026 (S.I. 2026/102) established the UK’s financial services regulatory framework, within that provided for by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA), for certain cryptoassets, including stablecoins. This statutory instrument (SI) makes targeted amendments to that framework, including related changes to the financial promotions regime set out in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (S.I. 2005/1529).

The SI is accompanied by an explanatory memorandum. [20 Nov 2026] #Crypto #DigitalAssets

FCA launches AI Spotlight Observatory, FCA Deputy CEO on innovation and simplification

The FCA has launched the AI Spotlight Observatory, a resource to provide firms, academics and innovators with a comprehensive view of how AI is being adopted across financial services. It highlights a range of AI use cases shaping financial services, from solutions designed to combat financial crime and enhance compliance processes to emerging technologies such as agentic payments and neurosymbolic AI. The Observatory builds on the FCA’s AI Spotlight Digital Showcase, a repository of practical AI solutions across specific themes, by adding new features and capabilities, such as a common taxonomy for comparison, a distinction between use cases and implementations, and the ability to identify emerging patterns across the market.

The platform is open and accessible to all users. Registration is required to access more detailed insights, such as target client information, and to request demonstrations directly from innovators featured on the platform.

The launch was referenced in the speech by FCA Deputy CEO, Sarah Pritchard, to TheCityUK National Conference 2026. Ms Pritchard urged firms and regulators alike to challenge established thinking, embrace uncertainty and try new approaches. She noted that the FCA's Innovation Services are seeing significant demand, with more applications to the Regulatory Sandbox and Innovation Pathways in the first half of 2026 than in the whole of 2025; around 92% of which came from firms the FCA had not previously worked with.

Companies developing or deploying personal agents were specifically called on to engage with the FCA early given that such products may ‘blur the line between regulated and unregulated activity’ and that describing a company as a ‘technology provider’ does not mean it may offer financial services without authorisation.

Ms Pritchard also explained that the FCA is modernising its approach, including looking at the information it gathers; a detailed plan of how the FCA will engage on this will be published in the coming weeks. Additionally, she highlighted that the FCA Chief Operating Officer is exploring KYC simplification. [19 Nov 2026] #AI

FCA, PRA and BoE consult on cyber risk and resilience management guidance, new Systemic Resilience Council announced

The FCA, PRA and Bank of England (BoE) have jointly publishedGuidance Consultation 26/9 and Consultation Paper 17/26 - Cyber Risk and Resilience Management (FCA GC26/9 and PRA CP17/26), which sets out proposals for principles-based and outcome-focused expectations about how firms should manage their cyber risk and resilience. The regulators are not proposing to introduce new rules but to clarify how firms should meet current requirements in relevant areas such a governance, operational resilience, operational risk and third-party risk management in a cyber context. These are to be set out in a new Supervisory Statement/Finalised Guidance (SS/FG).

The proposed guidance sets out expectation that firms:

make the board and senior managers accountable for cyber risk, with a named senior manager in charge;

keep an up-to-date inventory of key assets, third-party dependencies and cyber risks;

use layered protections to secure their systems, physical assets and data, including strong controls on systems access;

monitor systems to ensure attacks are detected quickly;

have a tested plan to respond to and recover from attacks;

test defences regularly, and learn from incidents and exercises;

use the National Cyber Security Centre's (NCSC) Cyber Assessment Framework to inform and assess cyber measures; and

apply these expectations in proportion to their size, complexity and risk.

The regulators have also published two effective practices documents on managing cyber risks relating to AI and quantum computing. These documents are complementary to, but separate from, the draft SS/FG on cyber risk and resilience management. The documents are non-binding.

Responses to the joint consultation are requested by 26 February 2026. The regulators also welcome feedback on the effective practices documents, but these are not part of the joint consultation exercise.

The consultation was previewed in the speech by the PRA CEO, Katherine Braddick, at the UK Finance Annual Dinner. She described operational risk as the ‘most rapidly escalating area of risk’ for PRA-regulated firms and noted that the PRA will give operational and cyber resilience ‘materially greater weight’ in its supervision.

Ms Braddick also announced the establishment of a new Systemic Resilience Council, to be chaired by the BoE, which will bring together authorities and CEOs of systemically important firms and financial infrastructure providers to identify the most pressing shared vulnerabilities facing the sector and agree the collective response. AI risks will be considered as immediate priorities. The first meeting of the Council is expected in the coming weeks. [19 Nov 2026] #AI #Cyber #Quantum

SI: The Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 (Addition of Relevant Enactments) Regulations 2026

The Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 (Addition of Relevant Enactments) Regulations 2026 have come into force. This statutory instrument (SI) will bring the relevant enactments into scope of the Financial Market Infrastructure (FMI) Sandbox powers. It is accompanied by an explanatory memorandum. [19 Nov 2026] #Sandbox

FCA blog on learnings from its innovation services engagement

The FCA has published a blog by its Head of Innovation, Colin Payne, which sets out key learnings from firms engagement with the Regulatory Sandbox and Innovation Pathways services. In H1 2026, the FCA received more applications to these services than during the whole of 2025; three themes stood out: the growing use of AI; innovation crossing traditional sector boundaries; and financial inclusion. Thirty-seven percent of applications involved AI (up from 31% in 2025), 92% of engaging firms were doing so for the first time; and 64% of proposed solutions included a retail element.

Preliminary research indicates that around 71% of firms that participated in the Regulatory Sandbox are still active as of September 2026, and that the service is particularly relevant during the initial stages of firms’ development, with around 70% of applications coming from firms that are two years old or less.

The application window for a new climate scenarios cohort in the Regulatory Sandbox opened on 1 October 2026. [17 Nov 2026] #RegulatorySandbox

DRCF letter to ministers on personal AI agents

The Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF) has published its letter to the Chancellor and other ministers. The letter provides an update on coordinated work through the DRCF to support the responsible deployment of personal AI agents in the UK, and sets out DRCF members’ expectations of firms bringing these products to market.

In particular, the DRCF notes that the forthcoming launch of personal agentic products in the UK will mark a ‘step-change’ in the way that AI is being used. The Forum expects firms to engage with regulators before releasing products, and to do so ‘early and openly’. Firms, including financial services firms, which are considering commercial arrangements with AI agent providers are also expected to engage early with relevant regulators

The DRCF members comprise the FCA, the CMA, the ICO and Office of Communications (Ofcom). [17 Nov 2026] #AI

FSRC: FCA letter on regulatory sandboxes

The Financial Services Regulatory Committee (FSRC) has published a letter on regulatory sandboxes from the FCA’s Director, Intelligence, Digital and Innovation, Ian Phoenix. It provides additional information following the FSRC’s recent private briefing on regulatory sandboxes. Annexed to the letter are details on cost benefit analysis (CBA), FCA’s work with synthetic data, and operating costs.

The FCA notes that the discussion will continue at the FSRC’s public hearing on 9 December. [16 Nov 2026] #RegulatorySandbox

Europe

ECB keeps capital requirements broadly stable for 2027, focuses its priorities on banks’ financial and operational resilience

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published the results of its Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) for 2026 and its supervisory priorities for 2027-29.

The SREP covers banks directly supervised by the ECB and reviews their capital, liquidity, business model, governance and risk management. It shows that the euro area banking sector has continued to be resilient.

The two supervisory priorities for 2027–29 are to:

Strengthen banks' financial resilience to geopolitical risks and macro-financial shocks, focusing on prudent credit underwriting standards and risk-based loan pricing.

Reinforce operational resilience and ICT capabilities: Activities will include on-site inspections on cybersecurity and third-party risk management, threat-led penetration testing under the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and targeted reviews of dependencies on cloud-based service providers.

The ECB has also published a speech by the Chair of its Supervisory Board, Claudia Buch, in which she summarised the results of the SREP and presented the ECB’s strategic priorities for the next three years. [19 Nov 2026] #Cybersecurity #DORA

ECB: November 2026 Financial Stability Review

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published the November 2026 Financial Stability Review. The ECB reports that the outlook for euro area financial stability is being shaped by risks stemming from AI valuations, fiscal imbalances and geoeconomic tensions. The euro area economy is noted as having proved resilient, however.

This edition includes three special features. The first of these discusses the financial stability implications of AI adoption in the financial industry and the real economy. The second explores the complex interplay between AI and cybersecurity, while the third assesses the financial stability implications of large initial public offerings (IPOs).

The Financial Stability Review is published twice a year, with the next release set for 26 May 2027. [18 Nov 2026] #AI #Cybersecurity

ECB Financial Stability Review special feature – AI and cybersecurity

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) has published a special feature to its Financial Stability Review: Decoding the cyber-AI nexus. The article explores the interplay between AI and cybersecurity in the context of advanced AI models, and setting out how regulators, the industry and other stakeholders might address the challenge.

Among other data and information, the article includes data on cyberattacks in the euro area (including AI-related incidents) and the cyber capabilities of AI models. [16 Nov 2026] #AI

Australia

ASIC enforcement priorities: Cost-of-living and technology-related harms

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Chair Sarah Court has outlined ASIC’s enforcement approach and nine priorities for 2027, grouped around three areas – protecting vulnerable consumers and small businesses, lifting standards and accountability, and targeting serious misconduct. The enforcement priorities identify areas of heightened risks and suggests where ASIC may engage in particular scrutiny.



ASIC will focus on misconduct by banks, insurers and superannuation trustees that compounds cost-of-living pressures, including failures to deliver pricing promises, discounts, hardship support, claims outcomes or other entitlements. It will also target predatory conduct affecting consumers and small businesses in financial difficulty, harmful financial advice and lead-generation models, and consumer harm caused by poorly implemented artificial intelligence, automated decision-making and chatbots.

Other priorities include misconduct in private credit and managed investment schemes, misconduct by auditors and professional gatekeepers, financial reporting, licensing and record-keeping breaches and misuse of ASIC’s corporate registers. ASIC emphasised that technology does not alter firms’ legal obligations and that access to effective human review is important for complaints, scams, insurance claims and hardship assistance. [18 Nov 2026] #AI

ASIC Annual Forum: Regulatory approach to change and innovation

ASIC Chair Sarah Court has delivered opening remarks at ASIC’s 2026 Annual Forum under the theme ‘Staying ahead of the next wave’. ASIC’s Annual Forum brought together regulators, government, business, financial services and community leaders to consider the forces reshaping domestic markets and consumer outcomes.

The address framed ASIC’s role in responding to economic pressure, geopolitical uncertainty, rapid technological development and new financial products and business models, while maintaining confidence in Australia’s financial system. ASIC recognises that while developments in technology and markets may improve productivity, a key issue is how these benefits can be realised without weakening cyber resilience, market integrity or consumer protections. [17 Nov 2026] #CyberResilience

Hong Kong

Government gazettes legislative amendments to introduce new regulatory regimes for VA dealing, advisory, management, and custody services, to be tabled before LegCo on 2 December 2026

The Government has gazetted the Virtual Asset Services Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2026, which will be introduced into the Legislative Council (LegCo) for first reading on 2 December 2026.

The Bill seeks to expand the regulatory regime for virtual asset (VA) services to cover four additional types of services – dealing, advisory, management, and custody – with a view to providing a clear compliance pathway for relevant VA service providers while strengthening investor protection. This follows public consultations concluded in December 2025 and May 2026 (see our previous update).

The Bill proposes to amend the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance, such that any person carrying on a business of providing VA dealing, advisory, management or custody services in Hong Kong will be required to be licensed by or registered with the SFC, and will be subject to a fit-and-proper test and other applicable regulatory requirements.

Banks and stored value facility licensees regulated by the HKMA will be required to be registered with the SFC if they wish to provide any VA services in Hong Kong.

The Bill will equip the SFC and the HKMA with relevant powers to implement the regime in accordance with the statutory requirements.

The Bill therefore also proposes amendments to the Banking Ordinance and the Payment Systems and Stored Value Facilities Ordinance, together with consequential amendments to other Ordinances. Further details are set out in the LegCo brief. [20 Nov 2026] #VirtualAssets #DigitalAssets

Insurance Authority reminds industry to strengthen cyber resilience in light of recent incidents

The Insurance Authority has issued a circular to remind authorised insurers, licensed insurance broker companies, and licensed insurance agencies to remain vigilant in managing cyber risk and ensuring operational resilience.

The Insurance Authority noted recent incidents, including a cyberattack involving unauthorised access to and leakage of personal information, and a major global technology outage affecting widely used systems and services. It reminds the industry to review the adequacy and effectiveness of its internal system controls having regard to relevant guidelines and circulars. Among other things, insurers and insurance intermediaries should ensure that their:

Cyber controls remain appropriate to current threats and consistent with their use of technology and third-party services;

Understanding of critical business services and their end-to-end dependencies is up to date;

Incident response and recovery arrangements remain practical and executable;

Communications with customers and stakeholders are timely, accurate and coordinated, avoiding actions or messages that could increase risk or operational strain;

Arrangements to support the availability and integrity of systems and data are robust, and backup and recovery arrangements remain commensurate with operational needs and risk profiles; and

Incident response drills and penetration tests are conducted regularly to strengthen preparedness for cybersecurity threats and help identify vulnerabilities in systems and controls.

Insurers and insurance intermediaries are also reminded to make use of the Cyber Intelligence Sharing Platform to monitor advisories and share timely and actionable threat intelligence. [20 Nov 2026] #OperationalReslience #Cybersecurity #Cyber

HKIMR releases report showing broader and deeper AI adoption in financial services industry, building on 2025 report

The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research (HKIMR), the research arm of the Hong Kong Academy of Finance, has released a new research report titled 'From Assistance to Autonomy: AI Adoption, Governance, and Compliance in Hong Kong’s Financial Services Industry'.

The report builds on the HKIMR’s 2025 study (see our previous update), provides an updated overview of the Generative AI (GenAI) landscape, and explores agentic AI developments in Hong Kong’s financial services industry, placing particular emphasis on the application of AI in regulatory compliance. The report draws on insights from a survey and in-depth interviews with financial institutions and technology and regtech service providers, conducted between January and July 2026.

The report underscores sustained momentum for GenAI adoption in the financial services industry, with current or planned adoption reaching 90%, up from 75% in 2025.

Agentic AI adoption is growing, with 13% of financial institutions having already implemented and 56% planning to implement the technology.

Over half of the surveyed financial institutions will prioritise GenAI and explore agentic AI, while others indicated a balanced approach between the two.

With regard to regulatory compliance, 86% of the surveyed financial institutions have adopted or plan to adopt GenAI solutions, and over 70% expressed interest in exploring the use of agentic AI over the next three to five years.

Challenges to further adoption of GenAI and agentic AI remain, such as concerns regarding explainability and security.

Based on the findings and international experience, the report outlines considerations aimed at fostering responsible AI adoption within the financial services industry in Hong Kong. [17 Nov 2026] #AI

HKMA and Swift strengthen collaboration to explore cross-border payment interoperability through Project Ensemble and Swift ledger

The HKMA has announced a strengthened collaboration with Swift to explore the use of tokenised deposits to enhance the efficiency and end-to-end experience of cross-border transactions.

The HKMA has partnered with Swift to examine the interoperability between Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) systems through the Project Ensemble Sandbox since 2023. It will continue its collaboration with Swift and the broader banking community, including Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, to explore the interoperability between Swift ledger and the settlement layer of Project Ensemble.

This collaboration focuses on developing cross-border payment mechanisms that utilise tokenised deposits in multiple currencies. By leveraging Swift’s extensive global network, the aim is to bridge the gap between international and local payment interoperability, thereby fostering deeper integration and development within the digital finance ecosystem. [16 Nov 2026] #Payments #CBDC #DigitalFinance

HKEX to launch digital payment solution for derivatives after-hours trading from 14 December 2026



The HKEX has announced that its new digital payment solution for advance margin deposits during the after-hours trading session in the derivatives market will be launched on 14 December 2026.

The initiative builds on the announcement by the HKEX and the HKMA in June 2026 to explore the use of e-HKD – a wholesale central bank digital currency operating on a 24/7 basis – for advance margin deposit payments in the after-hours trading session (see our previous update).

At launch, eligible HKFE Clearing Corporation Limited clearing participants will be able to use this new digital payment option to submit advance margin deposit requests from 5:00 pm to 1:30 am for funds related to the corresponding after-hours trading session. The extended payment time window supplements existing payment arrangements and provides clearing participants with greater flexibility in managing their Capital Based Position Limit utilisation outside regular banking hours.

This flexible payment option will complement the HKEX’s planned extension of after-hours trading hours from March 2027 (see our previous update).

Registration details and further information are set out in an HKCC circular. [13 Nov 2026] #Payments

Singapore

MAS MD sets out approach to tokenisation and AI agents in finance

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has published a speech by its Managing Director Chia Der Jiun at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2026. Mr Jiun spoke about developments which are reshaping finance: scaling tokenised markets through collateral, digital money and infrastructure, and enabling safe AI agents.

On tokenisation, Mr Jiun identified collateral management as a priority use case and announced the publication of the Guardian Tokenised Collateral Framework, developed with industry partners, which sets out operational requirements across the collateral lifecycle. He also noted the publication of the BLOOM Field Guide, which sets out a common framework for understanding and implementing digital money arrangements across different institutional, technical and jurisdictional settings.

On AI agents, Mr Jiun outlined MAS' Safeguards for Agentic Finance at Runtime (SAFR) framework and confirmed that a know your agent (KYA) protocol would be developed in the next phase of SAFR. He also announced the launch of an agentic money sandbox to test the convergence of AI agents and programmable money across corporate treasury management and payment services use cases. [19 Nov 2026] #Tokenisation #AI #FinTech #DigitalMoney #Payments

MAS and ABS set out PayNow Generation 2 implementation roadmap

MAS and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) have published an implementation roadmap to accelerate the next phase of PayNow's development. The roadmap is intended to close the critical gaps identified in Phase 1 of PayNow Generation 2.

The roadmap sets out enhancements to be delivered over 2027 and 2028, including: QR interoperability via SGQR+; deep-linking; higher PayNow limits; clearer person-to-merchant rules and dispute resolution frameworks for fraud and scams; and enhanced data fields to support automated payment processing and reconciliation.

Separately, MAS has announced it will develop a Future Payment Rails Blueprint in 2027, defining a multi-rail, multi-functional payments architecture guided by four objectives: lower operating costs, faster time-to-market, greater resilience of national payment rails and timely innovation. [18 Nov 2026] #Payments

MAS and Future of Finance Institute set out initiatives in support of national AI missions for financial services

MAS and the Future of Finance Institute (FFI) have jointly announced initiatives supporting the national AI missions for financial services. These missions aim to strengthen financial crime prevention, improve businesses' access to financing and enable AI agents to transact safely. MAS and the FFI will support the implementation of these missions through initiatives that provide data for AI development and testing, enable safe experimentation with agentic transactions and strengthen the AI capabilities and talent needed across the financial sector. [18 Nov 2026] #AI

MAS and Deutsche Bundesbank work on cross-border digital asset settlement connectivity

MAS and the Deutsche Bundesbank have announced successful connectivity tests between their respective digital asset settlement test environments to facilitate wholesale settlement between Singapore and Germany across currencies and operating hours.

The collaboration, named Project Simbolon, marks the first major milestone under the memorandum of understanding signed in November 2025, in which both authorities agreed to collaborate on cross-border digital asset settlement. [16 Nov 2026] #DigitalAssets

MAS: FinTech Festival 2026 – rewiring of global finance

MAS has published details of the Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, which runs at Singapore EXPO from 18 to 20 November. The festival's 11th edition, themed ‘The Coming Rewiring of the Financial System: New Risks. New Rules. New Growth’, will explore five forces reshaping finance: technology, geoeconomics, capital, talent and policy. New initiatives at the 2026 festival include the 12th Global SME Finance Forum and the GFTN & SEGA Go-Global Pavilion, featuring 30 technology companies from Shanghai and Shenzhen. [15 Nov 2026] #FinTech

MAS/BoT/BoE: Project Meridian FX APAC findings

MAS, the Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank of Thailand (BoT) have jointly published the findings of Project Meridian FX APAC, a collaborative initiative exploring synchronised settlement for cross-border foreign exchange (FX) transactions.

The project tested payment-versus-payment FX settlement and multilateral net FX settlement across the three central banks' test environments. The trial demonstrated that synchronised settlement can be achieved across central bank systems operating on different technologies and capabilities, while also showing how multilateral net FX settlement can enable banks to use their liquidity more efficiently.

Findings are published across three complementary reports (introduction and executive summary, technical report, and policy report) with future work expected to extend the approach to additional jurisdictions, currencies and transaction scenarios. [13 Nov 2026] #Payments

Malaysia

BNM: Feedback statement on AI in the Malaysian financial sector

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has published a feedback statement on AI in the Malaysian financial sector, following the issuance of a discussion paper in August 2025 and extensive engagement with industry stakeholders.

The findings indicate that AI adoption is gaining momentum, particularly in operational efficiency, customer service, fraud management and risk assessment, with stakeholders broadly supporting a responsible and proportionate approach to AI adoption while highlighting the importance of governance, accountability, data management and talent development.

The statement outlines BNM's approach to supporting responsible AI adoption and innovation, areas for industry collaboration, and recommended considerations for financial institutions as AI adoption evolves. [19 Nov 2026] #AI

BNM: Policy document on open finance

BNM has published a policy document on open finance that sets out a regulatory framework designed to facilitate consent-driven sharing of customer information across the financial sector in a secure, open, accessible, interoperable and timely manner.

The document outlines requirements and expectations relating to matters including:

the scope of participation and customer information to be shared under open finance;

the implementation timelines for mandated participation and the sharing of customer information;

the management of customer consent, including the obtaining, monitoring, renewal and revocation of consent;

the safeguards and controls for the protection of customer information; and

the management of technology and cyber risks associated with open finance.

The policy document is accompanied by an FAQ document. [17 Nov 2026] #OpenFinance

BNM and three other central banks sign Local Currency Transaction Framework MoU

BNM has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bank Indonesia, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on cooperation under the Local Currency Transaction Framework.

The MoU establishes a multilateral framework to promote and facilitate the use of local currencies in the settlement of bilateral transactions between the participating jurisdictions, including trade, investment and other eligible transactions, and supersedes the previous bilateral MoUs concluded in August 2023. The framework aims to enhance efficiency in cross-border settlements, reduce costs associated with multiple currency conversions, and provide businesses and market participants with greater flexibility in managing foreign exchange risks. [13 Nov 2026] #Settlements

Thailand

BoT/MAS/BoE: Project Meridian FX APAC findings

BoT, the Bank of England (BoE) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have jointly published the findings of Project Meridian FX APAC, a collaborative initiative exploring synchronised settlement for cross-border foreign exchange (FX) transactions.

The project tested payment-versus-payment FX settlement and multilateral net FX settlement across the three central banks' test environments. The trial demonstrated that synchronised settlement can be achieved across central bank systems operating on different technologies and capabilities, while also showing how multilateral net FX settlement can enable banks to use their liquidity more efficiently.

Findings are published across three complementary reports (introduction and executive summary, technical report, and policy report) with future work expected to extend the approach to additional jurisdictions, currencies and transaction scenarios. [13 Nov 2026] #Payments

Philippines

BSP and Bank Indonesia expand strategic cooperation through new MoU

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has announced it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bank Indonesia, establishing a framework for enhanced bilateral cooperation across a broad range of central banking activities, including monetary and macroprudential policy, financial stability, payment and settlement systems, digital financial innovation, and cybersecurity. [13 Nov 2026] #Payments #Settlements #DigitalFinance #Cybersecurity

BSP and NBC step up cooperation on payments connectivity

The BSP has published a report on its bilateral meeting with the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) to strengthen cross-border payments cooperation and wider central banking dialogue.

The central banks discussed a proposed Philippines-Cambodia QR payment linkage designed to make cross-border payments faster, more accessible and more affordable. The meeting also covered macroeconomic policy challenges, including responses to supply-driven inflation, economic growth prospects and measures to combat financial fraud. [13 Nov 2026] #Payments

BSP and three other central banks sign Local Currency Transaction Framework MoU

The BSP has announced the signing of an MoU with Bank Indonesia, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) on cooperation under the Local Currency Transaction Framework.

The MoU establishes a multilateral framework to promote and facilitate the use of local currencies in the settlement of bilateral transactions between the participating jurisdictions, including trade, investment and other eligible transactions, and supersedes the previous bilateral MoUs concluded in August 2023. The framework aims to enhance efficiency in cross-border settlements, reduce costs associated with multiple currency conversions, and provide businesses and market participants with greater flexibility in managing foreign exchange risks. [13 Nov 2026] #Settlements

US

SEC charges eight entities in crypto scam

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged eight Colorado-based entities, which it believes are likely operated by individuals located overseas, for defrauding U.S. investors out of more than $37 million. According to the SEC’s release, the defendants allegedly lured investors to believe they were working with a real investment adviser and crypto trading platform, when both were fake. Social media advertising was used to direct investors to group and private chats controlled by individuals perpetrating the fraud. [Nov 19, 2026] #Crypto #DigitalAssets