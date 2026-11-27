Many signs now point to 2027 as a year in which state attorneys general (AGs) across the United States increase investigations of companies developing or deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The latest indication of a potential enforcement wave is the announcement of a new AI Safety, Standards, Enforcement, and Transparency Unit (ASSET Unit) on November 17 by the New York Attorney General’s Office (NYAG), which will be housed within the NYAG’s Economic Justice Division. The ASSET Unit will lead enforcement of the state’s AI-specific laws and “focus on how emerging technology affects data privacy, digital scams, cybersecurity, online safety, and other critical issues.” The NYAG is currently seeking to hire attorneys to staff the unit, which will also develop policy proposals and lend technical expertise to other NYAG divisions as needed. Although other state AGs have been leading or participating in AI-related task forces, the ASSET Unit appears to be the first specially organized state enforcement team in the country to focus solely on AI.

The announcement cites several New York laws that the ASSET Unit will seek to enforce, including the RAISE Act, which involves frontier AI model transparency, and an updated law on companion chatbots, both of which take effect on January 1, 2027. The other cited laws, all now in effect, include a synthetic performer disclosure law and two laws that are not AI-specific: the Penal Law prohibition on non-consensual distribution of intimate imagery, including AI-generated or altered images; and the SHIELD Act, which addresses data security and data breach notification.

The launch of the ASSET Unit follows other NYAG announcements regarding AI-related enforcement. In September 2026, the NYAG issued an industry alert urging workers to report “information about dangerous and potentially illegal activity” involving companies that develop AI technology. The NYAG has also expressed support for the One Fair Price Act, which it has characterized as banning “surveillance pricing,” and which awaits action from Governor Kathy Hochul by the end of this year.

New York is not the only state signaling a potential increase in AI-related enforcement through new AI-specific laws. California enacted a slate of such laws in recent months, and Governor Gavin Newsom has recently issued recommendations for additional laws. Connecticut, Colorado, Illinois, and other states have recently enacted laws on subjects such as frontier AI models, companion and commercial chatbots, synthetic advertising content, automated decision tools, and algorithmic pricing. Robust state legislative activity on these and other AI topics may continue next year and could increase with post-midterm changes in statehouse leadership.

Even without additional enforcement powers provided by AI-specific laws, state AGs have been active in pursuing civil actions in matters involving alleged harms from AI use. Numerous states have sued AI companies based on allegations of harmful chatbot interactions. A few states have either filed or are considering actions to address incidents involving unexpected AI agent intrusions into third-party websites. In these cases, the state AGs generally have relied on the application of broader consumer protection laws.

In addition, thirteen new state AGs will take office in January 2027, some of whom campaigned on consumer protection issues such as AI safety and algorithmic pricing. State AGs may also respond to public concerns over AI relating to data centers, safety, and employment.

Looking ahead

State AI laws now cover a wide range of businesses – not just AI developers, but also any company using AI in connection with employment, advertising, customer interaction, pricing, and decision-making. Companies are encouraged to take immediate steps to determine specific compliance obligations in New York and other states, especially as new laws take effect and state AGs begin to enforce them. Companies may also wish to monitor AI-related bills moving forward in the new Congress, even if enactment of new federal laws remains uncertain.

To manage evolving legal and enforcement risks, companies are also encouraged to implement a strong AI governance program that includes updated policies and procedures, documented testing and monitoring, and protocols for incident response and remediation.