VIDEO · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Webinar – The Risks Of Using AI For Legal Advice (Video)
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Attorney Aaron M. Dunn from Beresford Booth's Litigation Group explores the emerging risks and legal implications of relying on artificial intelligence systems for legal guidance. This webinar examines real-world cases where AI-generated legal advice has led to complications and discusses best practices for legal professionals and clients navigating this evolving landscape.
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In this webinar, Attorney Aaron M. Dunn from our Litigation Group discusses “The Risks of Using AI for Legal Advice”
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