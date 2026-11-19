On 21 October 2026, the FCA published two consultations on the UK’s developing cryptoasset regime: CP26/36 and GC26/7. The two consultations address different questions. CP26/36 concerns whether activities require authorisation; GC26/7, which should be read alongside CP26/36, focuses on how firms manage risks when providing services using decentralised finance (DeFi). Both consultations closed on 18 November 2026.

Further guidance on the cryptoasset perimeter

CP26/36 addresses the implications of the draft Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2026, laid before Parliament on 15 September 2026, and considers how decentralisation affects the perimeter analysis. The guidance is intended to support firms preparing for the new cryptoasset regime, which takes effect on 25 October 2027.

The proposals would update the Perimeter Guidance manual (PERG), including PERG 18 on regulated cryptoasset activities and PERG 8 on financial promotions. They should be read alongside the FCA’s existing perimeter guidance, rather than as a replacement for it.

The main areas covered include:

Decentralisation. Using smart contracts, automated systems, or distributed governance does not by itself place an activity outside regulation. The assessment remains fact-specific: who is carrying on the activity, what they do, whether it is done by way of business in the UK, and whether an exclusion or exemption applies. Where functions are divided among participants, each person’s role needs to be considered separately.

Using smart contracts, automated systems, or distributed governance does not by itself place an activity outside regulation. The assessment remains fact-specific: who is carrying on the activity, what they do, whether it is done by way of business in the UK, and whether an exclusion or exemption applies. Where functions are divided among participants, each person’s role needs to be considered separately. Safeguarding exclusions. The draft explains exclusions for temporary settlement arrangements, certain arrangements involving UK qualifying stablecoins and their backing assets, and certain arrangements operated by recognised central securities depositories. These exclusions are activity-specific and do not automatically remove other permission requirements. An exclusion for stablecoin backing assets also does not disapply the FCA’s relevant safeguarding rules.

The draft explains exclusions for temporary settlement arrangements, certain arrangements involving UK qualifying stablecoins and their backing assets, and certain arrangements operated by recognised central securities depositories. These exclusions are activity-specific and do not automatically remove other permission requirements. An exclusion for stablecoin backing assets also does not disapply the FCA’s relevant safeguarding rules. Stablecoins. The proposals distinguish UK qualifying stablecoins from other qualifying stablecoins, explain their boundary with electronic money, and address exclusions for specified dealing and arranging transactions. Firms should not assume an exclusion available for a UK qualifying stablecoin also applies to an overseas stablecoin. Related changes would clarify the financial promotions treatment of stablecoin issuance and certain stablecoin transactions.

The proposals distinguish UK qualifying stablecoins from other qualifying stablecoins, explain their boundary with electronic money, and address exclusions for specified dealing and arranging transactions. Firms should not assume an exclusion available for a UK qualifying stablecoin also applies to an overseas stablecoin. Related changes would clarify the financial promotions treatment of stablecoin issuance and certain stablecoin transactions. Proprietary trading. The guidance addresses the exclusion for principal dealing where a person is not providing a service to another person, and for market making on a qualifying cryptoasset trading platform. Trading with a firm’s own funds does not necessarily establish that it is acting solely for its own purposes rather than providing a service.

The guidance addresses the exclusion for principal dealing where a person is not providing a service to another person, and for market making on a qualifying cryptoasset trading platform. Trading with a firm’s own funds does not necessarily establish that it is acting solely for its own purposes rather than providing a service. Technical services. The arranging exclusion is limited to eligible providers whose role is merely to enable access to relevant third-party services or a decentralised protocol. It is not a general exemption for software or DeFi businesses. The FCA distinguishes technical access from substantive involvement in selecting, directing, or bringing about transactions. Authorised persons and payment service providers cannot rely on this particular exclusion.

The crypto gateway opened on 30 September 2026, and closes on 28 February 2027. Firms already authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may need to vary their permissions to undertake the new regulated activities.

For firms that are not successful in obtaining an authorisation, HM Treasury has created a transitional provision to allow them to run off their UK business.

The FCA has indicated limited flexibility where uncertainty about the technical services exclusion has materially affected a firm’s ability to submit a complete application within the application period. Separately, a firm submitting an otherwise complete application in time may receive additional time to address incomplete elements concerning arranging permission. Firms should not treat these measures as a general extension of the application deadline.

Managing risks when using decentralised finance

GC26/7 proposes non-Handbook guidance on operational resilience and financial crime risks when firms use or interact with decentralised finance (DeFi). It explains how existing requirements may apply, rather than proposing new rules. The requirements relevant to each firm depend on its activities and regulatory status.

An exclusion from a regulated activity does not automatically remove obligations under the financial promotions regime or the Money Laundering Regulations.

The proposed guidance highlights:

Operational resilience. Firms in scope of SYSC 15A should identify the important services delivered to clients, set impact tolerances, and map the resources and dependencies supporting them. Relevant dependencies may include smart contracts, blockchain networks, bridges, external data feeds, and client interfaces. Testing should assess severe but plausible failures and the firm’s ability to respond, recover, and communicate with clients.

Firms in scope of SYSC 15A should identify the important services delivered to clients, set impact tolerances, and map the resources and dependencies supporting them. Relevant dependencies may include smart contracts, blockchain networks, bridges, external data feeds, and client interfaces. Testing should assess severe but plausible failures and the firm’s ability to respond, recover, and communicate with clients. Third-party dependencies. Reliance on protocols or infrastructure outside a firm’s control does not transfer its regulatory responsibility. Firms should understand where they depend on external services, the limits on their ability to intervene, concentration risks, and the availability of alternatives. Relevant operational resilience obligations apply even where an arrangement is not outsourcing.

Reliance on protocols or infrastructure outside a firm’s control does not transfer its regulatory responsibility. Firms should understand where they depend on external services, the limits on their ability to intervene, concentration risks, and the availability of alternatives. Relevant operational resilience obligations apply even where an arrangement is not outsourcing. Financial crime. Firms should assess how automated execution, limited customer identification, and transactions spanning multiple protocols or networks affect due diligence, monitoring, sanctions controls, and Travel Rule compliance. Controls should reflect the firm’s particular exposure, rather than treating all DeFi interactions alike.

The FCA’s position is that firms unable to understand and adequately manage these risks should consider whether the activity is appropriate for their business and clients.

Separately, CP26/38 proposes updates to the Financial Crime Guide, including cryptoasset-specific examples on due diligence, monitoring, blockchain analytics, and the Travel Rule. These proposals are relevant to firms preparing their financial crime controls for the new regime, but form a separate consultation, closing on 24 December 2026. We cover them in more detail in this edition’s financial crime update.