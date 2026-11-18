A Regulator Who Wants to Be Accessible and Accountable

What does it look like when a federal regulator wants to be more approachable to small businesses and more demanding of the companies it oversees? Cindy Allen sits down with Federal Maritime Commission Chairman Laura DiBella for an on-site conversation at the Virginia Maritime Association’s International Trade Symposium, “Anchored.” The result is a firsthand look at where the FMC is focusing its energy and why.

A Shipper-Focused Approach, Shaped by Local Roots

DiBella explains how her background in local and state economic development informs her approach to the Commission. She discusses making Consumer Affairs and Dispute Resolution Services more visible so businesses can engage before shipping problems escalate. She also describes plans to bring importer and exporter perspectives directly into the agency’s work through the National Shipper Advisory Committee, which she said was nearing completion of its selections for 12 importer and 12 exporter representatives at the time of recording.

Support and Enforcement Go Together

The conversation doesn’t shy away from enforcement. DiBella discusses priorities involving an agricultural shipper and restrictions on U.S.-flag vessel access to Spanish ports, while noting the limits on what she can share about ongoing proceedings. Her message is that carriers, marine terminal operators, and ocean transportation intermediaries must meet their obligations, regardless of a shipper’s size.

Maritime Regulation Doesn’t Stop at the Waterfront

Cindy and Chairman DiBella also explore how regulation reaches inland, from chassis to detention and demurrage, and the challenges facing agricultural exporters. DiBella shares what’s surprised her most moving from state to federal government, and how she defines success: shippers who feel heard and an industry with better standards, visibility, and support.

Want to Learn More?

Explore the Federal Maritime Commission’s Consumer Affairs and Dispute Resolution Services, the National Shipper Advisory Committee, and the Virginia Maritime Association’s “Anchored” International Trade Symposium to see how these efforts connect to your own shipping operations.

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want to build confidence around ocean shipping, detention and demurrage, and your rights as a shipper? Explore GTC’s Export Procedures course offerings to strengthen your team’s foundation across the full supply chain.

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