Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the relationship between clients and their outside counsel. Business teams send AI-generated agreements to counsel for a “quick look” to confirm they are ready to sign. Hours after counsel revises a draft, a client returns 10 pages of AI-generated comments. A new legal issue arrives with AI research already concluding the risk is minimal. These scenarios illustrate what we call “AI slop”: AI output that looks polished and authoritative but lacks the accuracy, context, and judgment that legal decisions require.

Generative AI offers real opportunities for clients and their legal departments. It is accessible, easy to use (no law degree required!) and delivers answers in minutes. Used well, it can speed up first drafts, organize information, and help in-house teams focus outside counsel on the questions that matter most. Used as a substitute for legal judgment, however, it can produce answers that are wrong, sometimes subtly so. When that happens, the promised efficiencies turn into delays, added legal spend, and business risk. The greatest value comes when AI tools are paired with the human judgment and experience needed to guide their use.

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