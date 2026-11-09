Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

What A $1.2 Billion Lesson Means For Your AI Strategy: Automation Without Accountability

Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Contributor
Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Lowenstein Sandler LLP is a national law firm with over 400 lawyers based in New York, Palo Alto,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Bank of America faces a historic $1.2 billion penalty from federal regulators for Bank Secrecy Act violations stemming from inadequate oversight of automated monitoring systems. The enforcement action reveals how technology investments without corresponding updates to staffing, training, and audit procedures can create compliance failures that persist for years. This case offers critical lessons for private fund managers adopting AI and automated tools in their compliance programs.

United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Paula Ladd
Paula Ladd
Samantha Sigelakis-Minski
Samantha Sigelakis-Minski
Farah Z. Hussain
Farah Z. Hussain

* This client alert was co-authored by Julianne K. Crowley and Damian Priamursky.

Background and Key Findings

On October 13, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) jointly imposed a $1.2 billion civil money penalty on Bank of America (BofA) for willful violations of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and U.S. sanctions programs.1 Of that amount, $750 million will be paid to the OCC and $11.6 million will be paid to OFAC. This is the third-largest penalty in FinCEN history and the largest in OCC history.2

While each regulator relied on different legal grounds, a common theme was BofA’s investment in new technology without corresponding updates to its staffing, audit, ongoing monitoring, and training policies. As a result, the FinCEN Consent Order requires BofA to hire a Suspicious Activity Monitoring Consultant to assess whether its use of technology is effective, and it emphasizes that technology should remain “subject to appropriate [BofA] oversight.”3

Similarly, the OCC found that inadequate training, staffing, and escalation procedures continued to undermine BofA’s suspicious activity monitoring and suspicious activity report (SAR) filing despite its technology investment.4 From 2019 to 2023, 18% to 44% of the suspicious activity the system captured was never escalated to investigation.5 Even when suspicious activity was escalated, BofA did not provide enough staff, resulting in a backlog of 200,000 system-generated alerts with no assigned investigator in 2024.6

Where Automation Design Broke Down

While it is unclear whether BofA used AI specifically, it used automated systems that follow fixed rules programmed by investigators at the bank. If a rules-based tool with readable logic can fail for nearly seven years, AI tools whose reasoning is harder to validate carry even greater risks.

From the enforcement actions, we see two examples where BofA’s monitoring program went wrong, and how closer collaboration among the legal, compliance, technology, and operations teams could have produced a cohesive and defensible monitoring tool:

  • Alert suppression: BofA’s system automatically released payments whenever an alert matched criteria previously identified and was subsequently cleared as a false positive by an analyst. When a system can automatically reuse a clearance, any error can become a permanent rule without human intervention. Integrated teams can define which alerts trigger escalated review and which support automatic clearance.
  • Exemption scoring shortcut: BofA set structuring and ATM-related risk factors to “zero” for certain exempt customers despite the potential criminal conduct. An “exempt” status alone should not suppress suspicious activity monitoring. Developers should separate exempt-status handling from monitoring logic, and these risk factors should still be flagged.

BofA’s automated system failures demonstrate that (1) one analyst’s decision can become a standing instruction to the system with no written explanation, (2) any rule in the system, whether created internally or externally, still requires supervision and testing, and (3) teams must continuously test and adjust a system’s rules to meet the business’s specific risks. This oversight cannot be left to a single team; all relevant stakeholders must work together at the design and ongoing monitoring stages.

Practical Implications: Where This Hits Your Fund

Despite BofA’s status as a regulated financial institution, the takeaways apply directly to private fund managers adopting AI and automated tools, mainly establishing supervision protocols, testing procedures, and mapping clear accountability.

  • Understand each tool and assign responsibility for it. Managers should identify where AI or automation is used, including by service providers, and designate personnel to supervise and audit each tool in a documented process.
  • Establish meaningful human review. Internal policies should identify (1) who reviews AI-generated analyses, (2) how screening alerts are escalated, and (3) who approves related investor or transaction decisions. For example, qualified personnel should verify AI analysis of an ownership structure against underlying documents before relying on it for due diligence. Any errors should be assessed to catch any similar behavior in case a pattern emerges.
  • Test accuracy before and during deployment. For AI, testing should address unsupported conclusions, fabricated sources, and missed information; for automated screening, it should address missed matches, outdated lists, and improper alert clearance. Testing must be consistent and documented.
  • Oversee service providers. Managers should ask administrators and other providers when they use AI, how they validate results, and confirm that errors will be escalated to the Manager for review.
  • Review investor disclosures. Offering documents and investor communications should accurately describe material uses of AI and automation, associated risks, and the extent of human oversight, and should be reassessed as reliance on them grows. Claims about AI capabilities should be supported.

Governance Before Go-Live: How We Help Fund Managers

Managers should put governance in place before relying on AI or automated tools and reassess them as use changes. Counsel should be involved from the start, working with compliance, investment, technology, and operations personnel to translate legal requirements into decision criteria, review procedures, and escalation protocols. Lowenstein Sandler’s Investment Management and AML teams help managers evaluate these considerations and develop suitable procedures, including reviewing policies and service provider arrangements, assigning review responsibility, and assessing disclosures. Our teams also advise on potential compliance failures, corrective measures, and reporting obligations.

Footnotes

1. See In the Matter of Bank of America, N.A., FinCEN Consent Order No. 2026-03, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (Oct. 13, 2026); see also In the Matter of Bank of America, N.A., OCC Consent Order No. AA-ENF-2026-41, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (Oct. 13, 2026); “Bank of America, N.A. Settles with OFAC for $11,662,930 Related to Apparent Violations of Multiple Sanctions Programs,” Office of Foreign Assets Control (Oct. 13, 2026).
2. See News Release 2026-89, “OCC Imposes $750 Million Assessment Against Bank of America for Deficient BSA/AML Compliance,” Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (Oct. 13, 2026, available here; see also “U.S. Treasury Announces Record Enforcement Actions Against Bank of America,” U.S. Dept. of the Treasury (Oct. 13, 2026), available here.
3. Id. at fn. 1, FinCEN Consent Order No. 2026-03 at p. 75.
4. BofA was already subject to a 2024 consent order for similar deficiencies and did not adequately resolve them. See Id. at fn. 1, OCC Consent Order No. AA-ENF-2026-41 at p. 1.
5. Id. at fn. 1, OCC Consent Order No. AA-ENF-2026-41 at p. 3.
6. Id. at p. 5.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Healthcare Trends & Transactions Q2 2026

Healthcare M&A activity maintained steady momentum through Q2 2026, driven by physician practice consolidation, AI-enabled technology acquisitions, and strategic outpatient expansion. Private equity investment persisted despite intensifying regulatory scrutiny of MSO arrangements, while digital health buyers paid significant premiums for platforms demonstrating production-grade AI capabilities and proprietary data assets.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

CLIENT ALERT: 2026 Mid-Year Update On SEC And CFTC Enforcement

The SEC and CFTC have fundamentally shifted their enforcement approach in 2026, moving away from high-volume technical violations toward targeted actions addressing serious fraud and market manipulation. This mid-year update examines new leadership priorities, enhanced inter-agency coordination, revised cooperation policies, the elimination of "no-deny" settlement provisions, and a landmark Supreme Court ruling on disgorgement that collectively reshape the regulatory landscape for market participants.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Sher Tremonte
Sher Tremonte
Article

Sanofi And Regeneron Expand Immunology Collaboration In Deal Worth Up To $8 Billion

Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announce a major expansion of their immunology partnership, committing up to $8 billion to develop and commercialize four long-acting antibodies targeting key inflammatory pathways. The collaboration includes a $1 billion upfront payment and milestone-based payments, with both companies sharing development costs and future profits equally.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Goodwin Procter LLP
Goodwin Procter LLP
Article

U.S. Government Backs Fair Use For AI Training In OpenAI Copyright Litigation

The U.S. government has filed a Statement of Interest of the United States of America under 28 U.S.C. § 517 in the Southern District of New York multidistrict litigation over OpenAI’s use of copyrighted works to train large language models. The filing appears to be the federal government’s first direct intervention in the wave of artificial intelligence (AI) training copyright cases, and it advises the court to treat model training (separate from use of AI to generate outputs) on copyrighted text standing alone as a highly transformative fair use under current law.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Article

SEC Approves NYSE And NYSE American $0.25 Minimum Trading Price Continued Listing Requirement

The New York Stock Exchange and NYSE American have adopted new continued listing requirements establishing a 25-cent minimum trading price threshold that will trigger immediate suspension and delisting proceedings upon a single-day breach, with no cure period available. With the rules taking effect July 1, 2027, companies trading near this threshold face critical decisions about reverse stock splits...
United StatesFinance and Banking
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Article

Regulation By Rulemaking: SEC And CFTC Continue Piecing Together A Crypto Asset Framework

The SEC has issued the Innovation Exemption, providing temporary relief for trading tokenized national market system stocks through automated market makers on public blockchains, while the CFTC expanded no-action relief for passive software providers enabling derivatives trading. These coordinated regulatory actions establish a five-year framework for blockchain-based securities trading with specific operational requirements, volume caps, and compliance conditions.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Article

Billions At Risk: Hundreds Of New Domain Extensions Are Coming. Is Your Company Ready?

As ICANN prepares to launch hundreds of new domain extensions in 2026, companies face escalating cyber risks from domain-based attacks amplified by artificial intelligence. This comprehensive analysis examines how weak domain security enables costly fraud, business interruption, and brand impersonation, while providing actionable controls and contractual strategies to protect against the coming wave of exposure.
United StatesTechnology
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Lowenstein Sandler LLP