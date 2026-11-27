Philanthropy takes many forms, including the delivery of charitable services through organizations that qualify for federal income tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (the Code). As a general matter, 501(c)(3) organizations are classified as either private foundations or public charities. While both private foundations and public charities benefit from tax exempt status, public charity status is more advantageous for a number of reasons, including better deductibility for donors who contribute to the organization, no required 5% payout requirement under Code Section 4942, no self-dealing rules under Section 4941 of the Code, exemption from the excess business holdings tax imposed by Code Section 4943, and the ability to receive grants from private foundations without the granting foundation needing to exercise expenditure responsibility.1 2

These benefits demonstrate why a private foundation may wish to convert to a public charity. Fortunately, Code Section 507(b)(1)(B) provides a path for such conversion. Before qualifying for public charity status, however, a private foundation must satisfy one of the following:

Meet the test outlined in Section 509(a)(2) of the Code; or Meet the public support test outlined in Section 170(b)(1)(A)(vi) of the Code, which applies to organizations described in Section 509(a)(1) of the Code.3

Further, the exempt organization must submit IRS Form 8940 to properly notify the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the intent to terminate private foundation status. Finally, it may choose to pursue an “advance ruling” from the IRS to get the IRS’s opinion on whether the proposed plan to convert to a public charity will satisfy the Code Section under which the organization wants to claim public charity status. Donors can rely on this ruling to indicate that they are making contributions to a public charity during the 60-month transition period. If the organization chooses to pursue the advance ruling, it will need to complete Schedule H attached to Form 8940. If it does not, it will need to complete Schedule I. Because the 60-month period must begin on the first day of a taxable year, the IRS notice must be filed before the start of the organization’s first taxable year in the period.

An organization may convert to a public charity through 509(a)(2) of the Code. Under Section 509(a)(2), an organization must satisfy (i) the one third (1/3) support test and (ii) the not more than one third (1/3) support test for a continuous 60-month period and notify the IRS of its intent to terminate its private foundation status. Pursuant to the “one third (1/3) support test,” a “public charity” is a domestic or foreign organization that normally receives more than one third (1/3) of its support from gifts, grants, contributions, membership fees, gross receipts from admissions, sales of merchandise, performance of services or furnishing of facilities in an activity that is not an unrelated trade or business, in each case from permitted sources (generally excluding disqualified persons).4] This “test” is typically calculated on an aggregate five (5) year basis. Additionally, to satisfy the not more than one third (1/3) support test, the organization cannot normally derive more than one third (1/3) of its total support from gross investment income and net unrelated business taxable income (less the tax imposed on that income).5

Generally speaking, for purposes of Section 509(a)(2), if, at the end of a given year, a donor has given both (i) more than $5,000 and (ii) more than 2% of all contributions ever received since the organization was first created, then such donor is deemed a “substantial contributor” (and therefore a “disqualified person”), and contributions from such donor are generally excluded from “public support” but counted as “total support” for purposes of the public support test.6 Gross receipts from related activities received from any one person or governmental unit count as public support only up to the greater of $5,000 or 1% of the organization's support in each year.7

Alternatively, under Section 509(a), a private foundation means a domestic or foreign organization described in Section 501(c)(3) other than certain specifically identified organizations, including, under Section 509(a)(1), an organization described in Code Section 170(b)(1)(A). Under Code Section 170(b)(1)(A)(vi), an organization referred to in Code Section 170(c)(2) that normally receives a substantial part of its support from a governmental unit referred to in Section 170(c)(1), or from direct or indirect contributions from the general public, is also a public charity. An organization is “publicly supported” if at least one third (1/3) of the total support it normally receives comes from governmental units or contributions made directly or indirectly by the general public, or a combination of the two.8 Contributions from any one donor (other than governmental units and certain other publicly supported organizations) count as public support only up to 2% of the organization's total support for the measuring period.9 If an organization fails to meet the one-third (1/3) support test, it may still be considered publicly supported if it satisfies the “facts and circumstances” test.10

Under Treasury Regulation § 1.170A-9(f)(3), the percentage of support normally received by an organization from governmental units and the public (directly or indirectly) must be equal to or greater than 10%.11 Additionally, the organization must be organized and operated to attract support from the public or governmental units continuously. This requirement of the facts and circumstances test is met if the organization maintains a continuous and bona fide solicitation program.12 The IRS also weighs other relevant facts and circumstances, such as the composition of the organization’s governing body and whether it provides facilities or services directly to the public.

As noted above, a private foundation may also request an advance ruling from the IRS to get advance insight into whether its attempt to convert to a public charity will satisfy the requirements of the Code Section under which it seeks public charity status. Third-party donors can generally rely on such ruling to indicate that they are making contributions to a public charity during the 60-month interim period, unless the donor was responsible for, or aware of, the organization’s failure to meet the requirements. In making its determination, the IRS considers all pertinent facts and circumstances including organizational structure, proposed program or activities, intended method of operation and projected sources of support. Importantly, should a private foundation fail to establish itself as a public charity during the 60-month period, it will be treated as a private foundation during the continuous 60-month period and remain subject to the full Chapter 42 regime, including Section 4940 excise taxes and applicable interest.

An organization pursuing public-charity status should preserve its annual information returns, its notice to the IRS of the intended conversion, and proof that the 60-month period was successfully completed. Keeping a paper trail demonstrates compliance and gives future reporting obligations nowhere to hide. The best next step for any private foundation looking to convert to a public charity is to get organized – maintain filing records, identify calendar deadlines and confirm compliance with the relevant public charity test each year.

Buchanan’s Nonprofit Organizations team is available to advise foundations, public charities, and other nonprofit organizations on the Internal Revenue Code, reporting obligations, and corporate governance, among other matters.

Footnotes

1 Contributions to private nonoperating foundations are generally deductible up to 30% of adjusted gross income for cash and up to 20% of adjusted gross income for appreciated capital gain property, which is generally deductible only to the extent of basis; qualified appreciated stock is deductible at fair market value. Contributions to public charities and private operating foundations are generally deductible up to 60% of adjusted gross income for cash and up to 30% of adjusted gross income for appreciated capital gain property, which is generally deductible at fair market value.

2 Note, however, that although they are not subject to self-dealing rules, public charities are subject to excess benefit transaction rules under Section 4958 of the Code.

3 Another option for seeking public charity status is as a “supporting organization” under Code Section 509(a)(3); however, the two methods we discuss are the most common, which is why we are choosing to focus on them in this Client Advisory.

4 26 C.F.R. § 1.509(a)-3(a)(2)(i)-(ii). Also, note that “substantial contributor” status results in the exclusion of the contributor’s gifts from the calculation of what constitutes “public support.”

5 26 U.S. Code § 509(a)(2)(B).

6 26 U.S. Code § 507(d)(2); 26 C.F.R. § 1.507-6(b).

7 26 U.S. Code § 509(a)(2)(A)(ii).

8 26 C.F.R. § 1.170A-9(f)(2).

9 26 C.F.R. § 1.170A-9(f)(6)(i).

10 26 C.F.R. § 1.170A-9(f)(3).

11 26 C.F.R. § 1.170A-9(f)(3)(i).