Late last week, the Colorado Department of Law adopted regulations on the Colorado Automated Decision-Making Technology Act and Chatbot Safety law and requested that the Colorado Attorney General issue a formal opinion on the rules. See https://coag.gov/ai/ After the Attorney General Opinion, the adopted rules and the Attorney General Opinion will be filed with the Secretary of State. Twenty days after publication, the rules become final.

As discussed in our prior coverage of Colorado's proposed ADMT rules: What businesses need to know now and Colorado's interim draft ADMT rules: What businesses need to know now, xAI challenged the Act. That litigation remains relevant because it could affect when the Colorado Attorney General may begin enforcing the Act or whether the Act can be enforced at all.

xAI has 28 days after adoption of the final rules to move to enjoin the Act and file an amended complaint if necessary. By court order in that matter, the Colorado Attorney General cannot enforce the Colorado ADMT Act until 14 days after the court rules on xAI's motion (xAI, LLC v. Weiser, Case No. 1:26-cv-01515 (U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado)). Of course, there is no guarantee that xAI will file. The law is one step closer to going into effect, and businesses should continue to get ready.