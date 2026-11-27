Can a company call itself “American” even if the products it sells are made overseas? According to a recent NAD decision, the answer is yes. But, as is often the case in advertising law, context matters.

The case involved American Ground Screw (“AGS”), a U.S.-based supplier of ground screws that are manufactured in China and imported into the United States. A competitor challenged AGS’s use of its name, the domain “Americangroundscrew.com,” and the statement “Established in Des Moines, IA,” arguing that these representations conveyed that AGS was a U.S. manufacturer and its products were made in the United States.

That presented NAD with a familiar net-impression question: When does referring to America cross the line into a claim about where a product is made?

NAD started with FTC guidance providing that an American brand name or trademark, “without more,” does not ordinarily constitute a U.S.-origin claim. The “without more” part is important. American flags, maps, factory imagery, geographic references, or statements suggesting domestic manufacturing can combine with a brand name to convey a Made in USA message. If they do, the advertiser generally needs to satisfy the FTC’s “all or virtually all” standard for an unqualified U.S.-origin claim.

Here, NAD concluded that AGS had not supplied that “more.” Its advertising contained no American flags, Made in USA seals, factory photos, or statements that its products were manufactured domestically. Instead, AGS described itself as a U.S. “supplier” and identified Des Moines as the location of its distribution center. Other materials expressly identified China as the place of manufacture. NAD therefore found that “American Ground Screw,” “Americangroundscrew.com,” and “Established in Des Moines, Iowa” did not reasonably communicate that AGS’s products were made here.

(During the challenge, AGS permanently discontinued the identifier “American Ground Screw Mfg. & Supply” and the domain “Usagroundscrew.com.” NAD therefore did not decide whether those claims crossed the line, but it will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though it had recommended discontinuance and AGS had agreed to comply.)

“American” doesn’t necessarily mean “Made in America,” but advertisers need to watch what else they put around it. A company name, geographic reference, patriotic imagery, and manufacturing language may each be defensible in isolation, yet tell a different story when consumers see them together.