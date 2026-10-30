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ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

FCC Revises TCPA Consent Revocation Rules: Exclusive Opt-Out Methods, Category-Specific Revocations, And Other Key Changes

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
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Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

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The Federal Communications Commission has unanimously approved sweeping changes to its Telephone Consumer Protection Act consent revocation rules, fundamentally altering how businesses must handle consumer opt-out requests for calls and texts. These new regulations replace the controversial 2024 "revoke all" rule with more flexible options that allow companies to designate exclusive opt-out methods while distinguishing between marketing and informational messages.

United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Alysa Hutnik
Alysa Hutnik
Jennifer Rodden Wainwright
Jennifer Rodden Wainwright

On September 30, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) unanimously approved a Report and Order (R&O) to revise the FCC’s rules related to revocation of consent for calls and texts pursuant to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). The R&O overhauls rules adopted in 2024, most notably the so-called “revoke all” rule, which the FCC notes was “overinclusive and may lead to unintended consequences that do not align with the consumer’s actual intent.”

We summarize the R&O below. The rule changes will take effect 30 days after a notice is published in the Federal Register. Businesses can start preparing now by reviewing current call and text opt-out processes and working with vendors to ensure messages are compliant and opt-outs are appropriately scoped going forward.

Key changes to the consent revocation rules include the following:

  • Exclusive Opt-out Method. Callers/texters will be permitted to designate any of the following methods as the exclusive means to revoke consent:
    • (i) an automated, interactive voice or key press-activated opt-out mechanism on a call;
    • (ii) replying to an incoming text message with any one of the following standardized words: “stop,” “quit,” “end,” “revoke,” “opt out,” “cancel,” or “unsubscribe”; and/or
    • (iii) pursuant to a website or telephone number designated by the caller to process opt-out requests.
  • In-Message Opt-Out Instructions. The caller/texter must clearly and conspicuously disclose the designated method to revoke consent on the call or in the text. 
  • No Obligation to Honor Other Revocation Requests. A caller/texter that designates any of the methods identified above as the exclusive means to revoke consent is not required to process revocation requests made by any other means.
  • No “Revoke All” Requirement. A revocation request for informational messages does not automatically revoke consent for marketing messages, and vice versa. Informational opt-outs may be applied at a campaign level. For example, opting out of payment reminders need not also stop appointment reminders or multifactor-authentication messages. Marketing opt-outs, however, must be applied at the caller or texter level. A consumer who revokes consent to marketing calls or texts therefore revokes consent to all future marketing communications from that caller or texter, as well as affiliated entities if the consumer would reasonably expect them to be included.

Although these changes are significant, the R&O retains certain aspects of the 2024 rules and other existing requirements, including the following:

  • “Reasonable Means” Fallback. If a caller/texter does not designate an exclusive means to revoke consent, it must process requests made by any reasonable means. The “rebuttable presumption” and “totality of circumstances” analyses will continue to apply.
  • Timeframe to Honor Revocation Requests. Callers/texters still have up to ten business days to honor reasonable requests to revoke consent.
  • Artificial/Prerecorded Voice Automatic Opt-Out Mechanisms. For exempt informational calls and telemarketing calls that use an artificial or prerecorded voice (including AI-generated calls), callers must continue to provide an automated, interactive voice- and/or key press-activated opt-out mechanism for submitting a do-not-call request.

The FCC further directed its Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, in consultation with the Enforcement Bureau, to consider ways to reorganize the rules in section 64.1200, which the FCC notes have “grown increasingly lengthy and dense.” The goal of the reorganization is to “recast [the rules] where appropriate in plain language so as to give regulated entities, as well as the broader public, a better grasp of what is required, what is permitted, and what is prohibited.”

At the same time, the FCC adopted a further notice of proposed rulemaking (FNPRM) to seek comment on the following:

  • Should the timeframe for honoring revocation requests be shortened (e.g., to seven business days)?
  • Should text senders be required to use a two-way texting protocol so recipients will always be able to use reply texts to revoke consent?
  • Should callers be required to provide a “revoke all” option?
  • Should the FCC clarify current language or adopt new revocation rules related to affiliates and separate lines of businesses or divisions?
  • Should the FCC make any other changes to the revocation rules (e.g., shorten the list of standardized opt-out words, eliminate the rebuttable presumption analysis)?

Comments on the FNPRM will be due 30 days after a summary is published in the Federal Register.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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