Last week, the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states announced a $63 million settlement with Family Dollar Stores, LLC related to allegations that the retailer routinely charged shoppers more at the register than the prices shown on shelves, price tags, circulars, its website and its mobile app.

Historically, local authorities have been the primary regulators of retail pricing accuracy – with state weights and measures departments initiating inspections that often result in fines. But increasingly, state AGs and the FTC are applying UDAP theories to investigate and pursue companies for similar pricing accuracy issues. For example, the FTC and state AGs recently sued Dollar General related to similar allegations in litigation that remains ongoing, and AGs including Arizona, Colorado, Ohio, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, and Wisconsin have previously resolved matters involving pricing accuracy. It further fits the theme of this year’s National Association of Attorneys General Presidential Initiative, “Driving Down Costs for American Families.”

Complaint Allegations

In the complaint filed with the proposed order, the FTC alleged Section 5 deception: the company represented that consumers would pay the advertised price and then charged more. It also alleged violations of the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act or GLBA, continuing to advance the GLBA “pretexting” theory advanced in other cases that by displaying false prices, Family Dollar used false statements to obtain customers’ card and bank account information at checkout. The states added claims under their own UDAP statutes, including both general deception claims like the FTC’s Section 5, unfairness, false advertising, GLBA equivalents, and more specific provisions of UDAP statutes such as misrepresentations pertaining to price reductions.

The complaint describes:

Failed inspections. In most jurisdictions, a store fails a pricing inspection when more than 2% of the sampled items are mispriced. The complaint alleges proportionally high failure rates under these inspections in multiples states, and notes fines already levied from these inspections exceeding $3 million. The complaint alleges Family Dollar’s own records showed inspection failure rates rising from 40% in January 2026 to 59% in March 2026.

In most jurisdictions, a store fails a pricing inspection when more than 2% of the sampled items are mispriced. The complaint alleges proportionally high failure rates under these inspections in multiples states, and notes fines already levied from these inspections exceeding $3 million. The complaint alleges Family Dollar’s own records showed inspection failure rates rising from 40% in January 2026 to 59% in March 2026. Consumer complaints and undercover buys. The complaint quotes many consumer complaints of store managers refusing to honor shelf prices, and FTC undercover purchases resulting in overcharges.

The complaint quotes many consumer complaints of store managers refusing to honor shelf prices, and FTC undercover purchases resulting in overcharges. Digital pricing failures. The complaint alleges that Family Dollar charged more in store than the prices advertised on its website and app despite allegedly contradictory digital price matching policies, and that its “Smart Coupons” often failed to load or apply at the register.

The complaint alleges that Family Dollar charged more in store than the prices advertised on its website and app despite allegedly contradictory digital price matching policies, and that its “Smart Coupons” often failed to load or apply at the register. Prior settlements and noncompliance. Since 2024, Family Dollar had settled pricing claims with Ohio, Wisconsin, and Arizona. Each settlement required register signage, pricing audits, recordkeeping and training. The complaint alleges that internal documents show the company did not fully comply. Its examples include a January 2026 internal finding that Ohio stores “were not aware [of] and following the Consent Agreement,” and April 2026 audits finding 64 Ohio stores still without the required register sign. Ohio and Wisconsin were both part of this settlement.

Since 2024, Family Dollar had settled pricing claims with Ohio, Wisconsin, and Arizona. Each settlement required register signage, pricing audits, recordkeeping and training. The complaint alleges that internal documents show the company did not fully comply. Its examples include a January 2026 internal finding that Ohio stores “were not aware [of] and following the Consent Agreement,” and April 2026 audits finding 64 Ohio stores still without the required register sign. Ohio and Wisconsin were both part of this settlement. The root cause. Regulators focused on Family Dollar’s practice of automatically activating new prices at the POS on a fixed schedule, whether or not stores had put up the matching shelf labels. Internal documents allegedly called these forced activation dates “High Risk.”

Proposed Order

The order prohibits Family Dollar from misrepresenting the price of its goods or services, or other material facts. The order also provides for $40 million in consumer restitution, a $20 million discount program for Family Dollar customers, and approximately $3 million in payments to the states. It also imposes a detailed operational program:

Pricing accuracy program. The program must include: posting the pricing policy at registers; confirming that POS systems cannot raise a price until the new price is correctly labeled; technical measures that log whether updated labels have been placed; employee training; KPIs to track compliance; two audits each year by someone who does not work at the store; investigation and remediation of reported inaccuracies; participation in the National Council on Weights and Measures; and itemized receipts.

The program must include: posting the pricing policy at registers; confirming that POS systems cannot raise a price until the new price is correctly labeled; technical measures that log whether updated labels have been placed; employee training; KPIs to track compliance; two audits each year by someone who does not work at the store; investigation and remediation of reported inaccuracies; participation in the National Council on Weights and Measures; and itemized receipts. Independent assessment. A third-party assessor must evaluate how well the program is working every year for five years.

A third-party assessor must evaluate how well the program is working every year for five years. Trigger-based reporting. For five years, Family Dollar must report to the FTC and the assessor whenever, over a rolling 12-month period, at least 10% of its stores in any settlement state, or 10% of its stores nationwide, fail a government pricing audit.

For five years, Family Dollar must report to the FTC and the assessor whenever, over a rolling 12-month period, at least 10% of its stores in any settlement state, or 10% of its stores nationwide, fail a government pricing audit. Consumer notice. The company must post notice of the settlement in its stores and online.

Key Takeaways