ARTICLE · 25 NOVEMBER 2026
FTC And 17 States Settle Pricing Inaccuracy Allegations With Family Dollar For $63 Million
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
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The Federal Trade Commission and 17 states secured a $63 million settlement with Family Dollar Stores over allegations that the retailer systematically charged customers more at checkout than advertised prices on shelves, tags, and digital platforms. This enforcement action represents a growing trend of federal and state regulators applying consumer protection theories to pricing accuracy issues traditionally handled by local weights and measures departments.
Last week, the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states announced a $63 million settlement with Family Dollar Stores, LLC related to allegations that the retailer routinely charged shoppers more at the register than the prices shown on shelves, price tags, circulars, its website and its mobile app.
Historically, local authorities have been the primary regulators of retail pricing accuracy – with state weights and measures departments initiating inspections that often result in fines. But increasingly, state AGs and the FTC are applying UDAP theories to investigate and pursue companies for similar pricing accuracy issues. For example, the FTC and state AGs recently sued Dollar General related to similar allegations in litigation that remains ongoing, and AGs including Arizona, Colorado, Ohio, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, and Wisconsin have previously resolved matters involving pricing accuracy. It further fits the theme of this year’s National Association of Attorneys General Presidential Initiative, “Driving Down Costs for American Families.”
Complaint Allegations
In the complaint filed with the proposed order, the FTC alleged Section 5 deception: the company represented that consumers would pay the advertised price and then charged more. It also alleged violations of the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act or GLBA, continuing to advance the GLBA “pretexting” theory advanced in other cases that by displaying false prices, Family Dollar used false statements to obtain customers’ card and bank account information at checkout. The states added claims under their own UDAP statutes, including both general deception claims like the FTC’s Section 5, unfairness, false advertising, GLBA equivalents, and more specific provisions of UDAP statutes such as misrepresentations pertaining to price reductions.
The complaint describes:
- Failed inspections. In most jurisdictions, a store fails a pricing inspection when more than 2% of the sampled items are mispriced. The complaint alleges proportionally high failure rates under these inspections in multiples states, and notes fines already levied from these inspections exceeding $3 million. The complaint alleges Family Dollar’s own records showed inspection failure rates rising from 40% in January 2026 to 59% in March 2026.
- Consumer complaints and undercover buys. The complaint quotes many consumer complaints of store managers refusing to honor shelf prices, and FTC undercover purchases resulting in overcharges.
- Digital pricing failures. The complaint alleges that Family Dollar charged more in store than the prices advertised on its website and app despite allegedly contradictory digital price matching policies, and that its “Smart Coupons” often failed to load or apply at the register.
- Prior settlements and noncompliance. Since 2024, Family Dollar had settled pricing claims with Ohio, Wisconsin, and Arizona. Each settlement required register signage, pricing audits, recordkeeping and training. The complaint alleges that internal documents show the company did not fully comply. Its examples include a January 2026 internal finding that Ohio stores “were not aware [of] and following the Consent Agreement,” and April 2026 audits finding 64 Ohio stores still without the required register sign. Ohio and Wisconsin were both part of this settlement.
- The root cause. Regulators focused on Family Dollar’s practice of automatically activating new prices at the POS on a fixed schedule, whether or not stores had put up the matching shelf labels. Internal documents allegedly called these forced activation dates “High Risk.”
Proposed Order
The order prohibits Family Dollar from misrepresenting the price of its goods or services, or other material facts. The order also provides for $40 million in consumer restitution, a $20 million discount program for Family Dollar customers, and approximately $3 million in payments to the states. It also imposes a detailed operational program:
- Pricing accuracy program. The program must include: posting the pricing policy at registers; confirming that POS systems cannot raise a price until the new price is correctly labeled; technical measures that log whether updated labels have been placed; employee training; KPIs to track compliance; two audits each year by someone who does not work at the store; investigation and remediation of reported inaccuracies; participation in the National Council on Weights and Measures; and itemized receipts.
- Independent assessment. A third-party assessor must evaluate how well the program is working every year for five years.
- Trigger-based reporting. For five years, Family Dollar must report to the FTC and the assessor whenever, over a rolling 12-month period, at least 10% of its stores in any settlement state, or 10% of its stores nationwide, fail a government pricing audit.
- Consumer notice. The company must post notice of the settlement in its stores and online.
Key Takeaways
- State agency inspection data as evidence. The FTC and AGs built the case largely from routine weights-and-measures inspection results. The case reinforces that previous regulatory actions may not prevent other state or federal agencies from looking at the same issues, particularly where there are indications of subsequent non-compliance.
- Prior consent judgments are a liability multiplier. The alleged failure to carry out earlier state settlements at the store level is a central theme of the complaint. Businesses should be careful not to assume that prior state settlements will end an inquiry, but expect likely follow up, especially if complaints continue to demonstrate a pattern.
- Expect more and novel theories. The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act count is a unique and aggressive theory that the FTC continues to pursue as a hook to monetary redress, although not strictly necessary here given the involvement of state AGs. It treats a false price that leads a customer to hand over card information as obtaining financial information by false pretenses, and it gives the FTC a path to consumer redress under Section 19 of the FTC Act. We will watch how this plays out as the similar Dollar General litigation continues, amongst other actions where the FTC continues to advance GLBA pretexting counts.
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