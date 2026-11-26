ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Consumer Products Corner - Growth Leadership Rotates As Margins Come Under Pressure
Median performance across consumer sub-sectors experienced a dramatic rotation in Q3 2026, with Health & Beauty and Apparel & Luxury emerging as top performers while previous quarter leaders lost significant momentum. As the critical holiday season approaches, questions remain about whether consumer demand will sustain these shifts or if cost pressures will drive greater divergence between sector winners and losers.
In Q3 2026, median performance rotated sharply across consumer sub-sectors versus Q2, with Health & Beauty and Apparel & Luxury emerging as the strongest top-line performers at 8% median revenue growth. The clearest reversal came in Apparel & Luxury, which swung from -10% in Q2 to +8% in Q3, while Health & Beauty paired its growth with 68 bps of EBITDA margin expansion, the largest gain of any sector.
The Q2 leaders lost momentum. Home & Outdoor revenue growth fell back to flat after its 11% Q2 surge, although margins remained resilient at 19% and expanded a further 13 bps. Durables slowed from 14% to just 2% median revenue growth, while margins contracted 78 bps, reversing part of the previous quarter’s outsized 246 bps expansion.
If the Q3 median story was about a quarter-over-quarter changing of the guard in sector growth, the months ahead naturally turn to the critical holiday season and carrying momentum into year-end and Q1 2027. It remains to be seen whether holiday demand delivers, or if cost pressures and a wary consumer drive greater divergence between sector winners and losers.
On a monthly basis, AlixPartners charts sales, sentiment and supply chains in consumer-facing businesses. Learn more about the Consumer Products Corner newsletter and read previous articles, here.
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