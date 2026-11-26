In Q3 2026, median performance rotated sharply across consumer sub-sectors versus Q2, with Health & Beauty and Apparel & Luxury emerging as the strongest top-line performers at 8% median revenue growth. The clearest reversal came in Apparel & Luxury, which swung from -10% in Q2 to +8% in Q3, while Health & Beauty paired its growth with 68 bps of EBITDA margin expansion, the largest gain of any sector.

The Q2 leaders lost momentum. Home & Outdoor revenue growth fell back to flat after its 11% Q2 surge, although margins remained resilient at 19% and expanded a further 13 bps. Durables slowed from 14% to just 2% median revenue growth, while margins contracted 78 bps, reversing part of the previous quarter’s outsized 246 bps expansion.

If the Q3 median story was about a quarter-over-quarter changing of the guard in sector growth, the months ahead naturally turn to the critical holiday season and carrying momentum into year-end and Q1 2027. It remains to be seen whether holiday demand delivers, or if cost pressures and a wary consumer drive greater divergence between sector winners and losers.

On a monthly basis, AlixPartners charts sales, sentiment and supply chains in consumer-facing businesses. Learn more about the Consumer Products Corner newsletter and read previous articles, here.