“Solely relying on consistency with other court opinions and/or agency interpretation without insight into the text of the statute does not yield independent interpretation.”

What a line!

That’s from the ruling in Starling v. What If Holdings, 2026 WL 3536298 (N.D. Tex. Nov. 16, 2026)– the case the incredible Monica just covered– but I wanted to double click on this win for a second.

This was a really nice win by What If going into the N.D. Tex and walking away with a critical victory on the SMS issue. That district had been very tough for TCPA defendants to win in with several cases holding SMS messages are telephone calls for TCPA DNC purposes.

But What If’s great counsel– my buddy Paul Rosenthal– took the right approach. He urged the court that an independent review of the statutory language is required by the Supreme Court’s rulings in Loper Bright and McLaughlin— and merely nodding at what other district courts have done is not sufficient.

When the court undertook the independent review that the Supreme Court required it came to the same conclusion the majority of courts have now reached– the DNC regulations and TCPA statutory simply do not grant a private right of action for text messages.

Really really nice work– and again, a roadmap for folks across the nation to use.

For more tips and tricks like this be sure attend Law Conference of Champions V next year! Two full days of critical TCPA, data privacy and marketing law insights. Ticket prices rise daily so get yours now!