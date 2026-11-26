VIDEO · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 22 – FCC Rule Changes For TCPA (Video)
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
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The FCC has revised its TCPA revocation rules, fundamentally changing how businesses must handle consumer requests to revoke consent for communications. With an effective date of November 25, 2026, companies face new compliance requirements and practical challenges in honoring these revocation requests. Understanding these changes and taking proactive steps now will be critical for businesses to avoid potential violations.
In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, Seyfarth attorneys Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic discuss the FCC’s revised TCPA revocation rules, which take effect November 25, 2026. They examine the new requirements for honoring consumer requests to revoke consent, the practical compliance challenges businesses may face, and the steps companies should consider before the rules take effect.
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