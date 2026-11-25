ARTICLE · 25 NOVEMBER 2026
FTC Blog Updates (November 9 – 13, 2026)
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The Federal Trade Commission took enforcement action across multiple fronts this week, securing a court order against an alleged phantom debt collection scheme, settling with an auto dealership over deceptive pricing practices, and challenging a major veterinary supply merger. The agency also expanded its telehealth privacy case as five additional states joined litigation against Hims and Hers over allegedly deceptive subscription and data-sharing practices.
The Federal Trade Commission pursued pricing, debt collection, privacy, and merger enforcement matters this week. The agency obtained a court order temporarily stopping an alleged phantom debt collection scheme and expanded its telehealth privacy and subscription case as five additional states joined the litigation. On the competition side, the FTC challenged a proposed combination of two leading veterinary supply distributors. These stories and more after the jump.
Monday, November 9, 2026
Consumer Protection; Debt; Debt Collection
- The FTC secured a temporary restraining order halting an alleged phantom debt collection operation run by McDonnell & Associates LLC and its owners, Oscar Gerardo Gonzalez Martin and Oscar Ruiz Canela. According to the complaint, the defendants falsely claimed to be a law firm or to be affiliated with attorneys and pressured consumers to pay debts they often did not owe or that the defendants lacked authority to collect. The defendants allegedly threatened legal action, wage garnishment, and property liens without intending to pursue those measures, and failed to provide required debt collection disclosures and validation notices. The FTC alleges that consumers paid the defendants more than $20 million. The FTC alleges violations of the FTC Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. The court’s November 5 order freezes the defendants’ assets and places the company under a court-appointed receiver while the litigation continues.
Consumer Protection; Deceptive/Misleading Conduct; Advertising and Marketing
- The FTC announced a proposed settlement with Stream Auto Outlet, a Long Island, New York-based dealership group, resolving allegations that it advertised vehicle prices substantially below the amounts consumers ultimately had to pay. According to the complaint, Stream Auto added thousands of dollars in required down payments to advertised prices, burying the requirement in small-print disclosures on a “details” page hidden behind a pop-up. The FTC further alleges that, despite a March 2026 warning letter and promotional claims of “NO FEES. NO GAMES. JUST CARS,” Stream Auto continued to impose dealer fees and unwanted add-on charges. Subject to court approval, the proposed order would prohibit misrepresentations about vehicle costs or purchase terms and require advertisements that include a price to prominently display the actual price consumers must pay, excluding only government-required charges.
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Consumer Protection; Health; Deceptive/Misleading Conduct; Advertising and Marketing; Privacy and Data Security; Subscriptions
- The FTC filed an amended complaint adding Arizona, Florida, Nebraska, Ohio, and Wisconsin as co-plaintiffs in its lawsuit against telehealth provider Hims and Hers over allegedly deceptive privacy, billing, and subscription cancellation practices. The five states join Utah and California in the original action announced in July. The complaint alleges that Hims shared consumers’ sensitive health information with Meta, Snap, and other third parties despite assurances that its services protected consumers’ privacy. It further alleges that the company failed to clearly disclose that consumers would be charged for prescriptions almost immediately after submitting an intake form, despite representations that they could first consult with a medical provider to identify a treatment that was “right for them.” The complaint also alleges that the company made subscription cancellation difficult. The amended complaint adds claims under the five new states’ consumer protection laws to existing claims under the FTC Act, the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act, and California and Utah consumer protection laws.
Friday, November 13, 2026
Competition; Merger; Horizontal; Veterinarian
- The FTC and 13 state attorneys general filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York challenging Covetrus Inc.’s proposed $3.5 billion acquisition of MWI Veterinary Supply Inc. from Cencora Inc. The companies distribute medications, vaccines, equipment, and other supplies to veterinary practices ranging from independent clinics to large corporate groups. The FTC alleges that combining the two leading distributors would eliminate an important source of competition, potentially raising costs for veterinary practices and pet owners. The complaint describes how clinics currently use competing offers from Covetrus and MWI to negotiate better prices and terms. According to the FTC, smaller suppliers and new entrants would be unlikely to replace that competitive pressure, leaving the combined company with greater ability to raise prices or reduce service quality.
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