The Federal Trade Commission recently released new advertising guidance for the auto industry, Automobile Industry Pricing Transparency: FAQs, in order to help advertisers comply with the FTC Act. Here are some key takeaways.

What is the FTC focused on price transparency?

The FTC said that “transparent and truthful” pricing is one of its enforcement priorities. The FTC explained, “the FTC is committed to ensuring that the price consumers see in advertising is the actual price they will pay, aside from government charges like taxes.”

What needs to be included in the advertised price, and what can be left out?

The FTC said that advertised prices should be the price that consumers actually pay, excluding government-required charges, which are the amounts a government agency requires the consumer to pay directly. Significantly, “dealer-required fees that governments authorize but do not mandate, and fees the government requires the dealer to pay but that the dealer passes onto consumers,” must be included in the advertised price.

In what advertisements do dealers have to be transparent and truthful about pricing?

The FTC emphasized that all advertising must comply with these requirements – regardless of the media in which the advertising appears.

For internet ads with a price, must all webpages list the actual price?

Wherever advertising states the amount that consumers must pay – including in inventory search pages – the total price must be listed as “the most prominent amount.”

Can the MSRP or discounts and rebates be included in ads?

Advertisers can include the MSRP, as well as discounts and rebates in advertising, so long as the total price that consumers will be required to pay is the “most prominently displayed amount.”

How should document fees be disclosed?

If document fees are required, then the highest fees that consumers may be required to pay must be included in the advertised price.

There are also state laws on document fees. How should dealers comply with those laws and disclose the actual price accurately?

If states require a separate disclosure of a document fees, advertisers should comply with state requirements – so long as they also ensure that the advertised price includes the document fees.

How should a processing fee be disclosed in a leasing advertisement?

Like other fees, processing fees that are due upfront “must be included in any advertisement concerning the total amount due upfront.”

How should dealers account for price negotiations and optional items when advertising prices?

The FTC acknowledged that it's fine to charge consumers less than the advertised price. The FTC said it's also fine to offer optional items, so long as the dealer doesn't mislead consumers about whether the optional item is, in fact, required.

Can dealers advertise a car that is in transit, in the dealers' inventory but at an offsite location, or recently sold?

The FTC said that dealers who advertise vehicles that are not yet on the lot “should ensure that the advertisement makes clear that the car is not physically on the lot.” And, as a general matter, advertisers should not advertise cars that have already been sold.

Can dealers use a representative photo of a particular vehicle in an ad?

The FTC said that dealers can use a “representative photo” of a car, so long as it is “truly representative” of the car being sold. That means that it is the same in make, model, condition, and all other material characteristics and “when a reasonable consumer would understand that the price is illustrative rather than the exact car.”

Who is responsible for accurately disclosing price in ads – dealers, third-party advertisers, or OEMs?

The FTC emphasized that “everyone who has control over the advertising is responsible for making sure ads state the actual price as the most prominent amount.”

"the FTC is committed to ensuring that the price consumers see in advertising is the actual price they will pay, aside from government charges like taxes"