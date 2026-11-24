The New York City Council isn’t waiting for Albany to decide whether it wants to regulate personalized pricing: on November 12, 2026, the Council passed Int. No. 891-A prohibiting the practice. The bill’s core prohibitions and exemptions track the State bill currently awaiting Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature, with a few deviations. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has already indicated he'll sign it, and the law takes effect one year thereafter.

What’s Banned, and What Survives?

The bill targets “surveillance pricing,” or pricing set wholly or partly by an algorithm using personal data to offer different prices to different customers for the same goods or services. The definition of personal data aligns with the broad definition found in most state comprehensive privacy laws (reasonably linkable to an individual), but does not include certain location data used for limited purposes (calculating trip duration, supply/demand, or market conditions).

Each one of these bills wrestles with how to ban personalized pricing, while leaving untouched socially- (and politically-) acceptable discounts. NYC’s bill draws that line through a list of exemptions that include:

Loyalty, membership, or rewards programs the consumer knowingly joins (tiering by purchase history is permitted, if disclosed);

Discounts tied to a class the consumer self-identifies with, such as veterans, teachers, seniors, or birthdays, but not a class the business infers;

Discounts based solely on the consumer’s purchase history with that business; and

A narrow set of online marketplace discounts: history with the same third-party seller, a one-time welcome offer for a seller’s new customers, and delivery-fee discounts.

The throughline here, also borrowed from state privacy law frameworks, is data isolation: a personalized discount may be permitted so long as the underlying data stays siloed. Purchase history may not be “paired, combined, or cross-referenced” with other personal data — i.e., no profiling. A retailer blending transaction records with browsing behavior, third-party enrichment, or audience or lookalike modeling to decide who gets a coupon will fall outside the safe harbor, even if the end result is a lower price.

Uniquely, the statute provides a one-time, 30-day cure period for small businesses (fewer than 15 locations nationally, doing most of their business from NYC storefronts), conditioned upon that business providing full restitution to affected customers.

Explain Your Price

Subdivision (c), perhaps the most operationally demanding provision, imports a familiar privacy concept: a consumer access right. Any business that uses surveillance pricing or offers a personalized discount must maintain procedures letting consumers ask what personal data was considered in setting a particular price, and how. City authorities can also demand those procedures and the underlying data on request.

This duty applies even to lawful personalized discounts, so many businesses will need to start documenting their pricing inputs now to answer consumer requests once the law takes effect.

Enforcement and Remedies

Only the City may enforce the bill. Penalties run up to $1,000 per violation, and the bill states that each affected consumer or transaction counts separately, so those penalties could climb quickly. The City can also sue for injunctions and restitution to affected consumers (though the bill doesn’t say how to measure restitution, particularly for a consumer whose personalized price was lower than what others paid). The City may also subpoena witnesses and documents and demand a business’s pricing procedures and data. Responding to those demands may cost more than the fine.

Although Int. No. 891-A contains no private right of action, a pending City Council bill may give private plaintiffs a back door to one. The recently introduced POWER Act (Int. No. 1105) would prohibit unfair, deceptive, abusive, and “unlawful” practices. Injured consumers and nonprofits could sue for $2,500 in statutory damages per violation, plus mandatory attorney’s fees. Because the POWER Act leaves “unlawful” undefined, plaintiffs might try to use that gap to bootstrap laws that have no private right of action of their own, including Int. No. 891-A.

What to Watch

There will undoubtedly be more to discuss as this bill and other personalized pricing laws develop. In the interim, a few thoughts: