On November 12, 2026, a coalition of forty-three state attorneys general reached a settlement with a rent-to-own finance company and its parent entity, resolving allegations that the company engaged in unfair and deceptive practices in the offering and servicing of rental-purchase agreements. Specifically, the states alleged, among other things, that the company obscured the true cost of its rental-purchase agreements, deceptively marked-up the cost of merchandise, made it difficult for consumers to cancel their agreements, and engaged in deceptive credit reporting practices, in violation of various state consumer protection statutes.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company agreed to provide clear disclosures regarding cash prices, payment schedules, early-purchase options, and the total cost of acquiring merchandise; comply with restrictions on misleading advertising and representations; honor consumers’ termination rights; improve its credit-reporting practices; and implement enhanced compliance procedures.

Additionally, the company agreed to pay approximately $184 million in monetary and consumer relief, which includes $43 million in consumer restitution, a $10.5 million payment to the participating state attorneys general, and $130 million in reductions of delinquent lease-to-own balances for consumers in participating states.