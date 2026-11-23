Many dealmakers treat a merger clearance as the end of the road. Once the antitrust regulator says yes, the thinking goes, the file is closed, and whatever was said to get there no longer matters. The European Commission has just shown why that thinking is wrong.

On 19 October 2026, the Commission sent KKR a Statement of Objections. It alleges that during the 2024 review of the NetCo deal, KKR told the Commission, at least negligently, something incorrect or misleading — namely, that the terms on which rival operators accessed the network could not be changed without their consent. The Commission says it believed this, cleared the deal unconditionally, and then watched those rivals’ prices go up.

An accusation is, of course, not a conviction. This is the Commission’s preliminary view, set out in a press release. KKR has yet to respond, and we have not seen the file. Readers should hold their judgment, as the Commission formally holds its own. Cases have been narrowed — and sometimes dropped — once the accused has had its say.

The Facts, Such As We Have Them

KKR wanted sole control of NetCo, Telecom Italia’s fixed-line network, including FiberCop, which it had previously co-owned with TIM. That raised the obvious question of what happens to those who depend on a network when one owner takes the whole of it. Here, those were Italy’s other telecoms operators, who need access to the network to sell broadband of their own. They feared the new owner might squeeze them. So did the Commission.

KKR’s answer, given in replies to formal requests for information, was reassuring. The existing long-term agreements would stay in force, and their terms could change only by mutual agreement. Persuaded, the Commission cleared the deal without conditions on 30 May 2024.

Later, the operators complained that FiberCop had raised the prices they paid under those same agreements, in some cases significantly, according to the Commission. The Commission took a second look. It opened a formal investigation in July 2025 and issued its objections this October.

Date Event 19 Oct 2026 Commission sends KKR a Statement of Objections 24 Jul 2025 Commission opens formal investigation after complaints from operators 30 May 2024 Commission clears the deal unconditionally 19 Apr 2024 KKR notifies the NetCo acquisition

Source: Commission press release IP/26/2178 (Case M.12099.AP).

The public record is one press release, written by the prosecuting side. Key questions therefore remain open, such as:

What exactly did KKR say? We have the Commission’s paraphrase, not the replies themselves.

What do the contracts actually say? A price-review or indexation clause could make the alleged inaccuracy disappear or make it worse.

Why did prices rise, and who decided? The record is silent.

What is KKR’s defence? It can now inspect the file, reply in writing, and request an oral hearing.

Why It Matters

The Merger Regulation has two tools that reach back past clearance:

Fines under Article 14(1)(b), up to 1% of aggregate worldwide turnover for incorrect or misleading information. Negligence is enough. One does not have to lie, only be careless with the truth.

under Article 14(1)(b), up to 1% of aggregate worldwide turnover for incorrect or misleading information. Negligence is enough. One does not have to lie, only be careless with the truth. Revocation under Article 6(3)(a). The Commission may revoke a clearance that rested on incorrect information for which a party is responsible and review the deal again.

This is not the first time that parties have been fined after merger clearance. In 2017, Facebook was fined €110 million for providing incorrect information to the Commission during its review of the WhatsApp acquisition. In 2019, GE was fined €52 million for supplying incorrect information concerning the development of its offshore wind turbine. And in 2021, Merck was fined €7.5 million for misleading information relating to its proposed acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich. But those cases concerned inaccurate information about technical capabilities, product development, or ongoing projects. If the allegations in the present case are substantiated, it cuts deeper, as it concerns a promise about future conduct made by a financial investor and allegedly not kept.

Lessons for Dealmakers

Clearance is not the end of the story, and rivals and customers can still complain; here, their complaints reopened the matter more than a year later. Your words become the measure of your conduct, and if the Commission clears a deal based on how you said the business would behave, it is entitled to check. Every later price change will be read against what you wrote. Beware of sweeping statements. “These terms cannot be changed” has no qualifications, and few contracts deserve none. If there is a review clause, an indexation mechanism, or a termination right, say so. A half-truth is not half as dangerous as a lie. It is often more dangerous. Tell management what you promised. Sponsors install new management and move on to the next deal. If managers never learn what was said in Brussels, they cannot honour it, and the sponsor will answer for the gap. Unconditional clearance does not mean unconstrained. No remedies were imposed here. Yet the parties’ own explanations may have worked as commitments in all but name.

A Practical Checklist

During the review

Check every statement about contracts against the documents themselves, not against summaries.

Flag any clause that lets prices or terms change, even one you have no plan to use.

Handle promises about future conduct with great care. Say what you know, not what you hope.

Keep a clear record of what you told the regulator and why.

After clearance

Brief new management on the statements made to the regulator.

Run material changes (pricing, access terms, contract renegotiations) past competition counsel first.

Listen for complaints from customers and competitors. They are often the first sign of trouble.

If you find that something you said was inaccurate, take advice promptly on whether and how to correct it.

We will follow the case as it unfolds, with interest and without prejudgment.