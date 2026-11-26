The administration has advanced two new rules affecting transparency and compensation requirements for pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) across employer-sponsored health coverage and Medicare Part D. On November 2, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) published its final “Improving Transparency Into Pharmacy Benefit Manager Fee Disclosure” rule, expanding PBM compensation disclosure requirements for large, self-insured employer health plans beginning in 2027. On October 20, 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published a proposed rule that would implement provisions of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026 (2026 CAA) governing PBM compensation, transparency, and oversight under Medicare Part D.

Together, the DOL final rule and CMS proposal advance long-discussed PBM reforms through concrete disclosure obligations and proposed compensation restrictions, amid sustained scrutiny of PBMs’ alleged anticompetitive conduct, unfair rebating practices, and contributions to rising prescription drug costs. The DOL rule strengthens compensation disclosure requirements for PBMs serving employer health plans. The CMS proposal would move PBMs toward a flat bona fide service fee compensation structure, require full pass-through of manufacturer rebates and other price concessions, and strengthen plan sponsor and CMS oversight. Comments on the Medicare Part D proposed rule must be submitted by December 15, 2026, at 5 pm EST and may be submitted here.

DOL PBM Transparency Final Rule

Initial Disclosure Requirements: The DOL rule is issued under section 408(b)(2) of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) and requires PBMs and PBM-affiliated brokers and consultants that qualify as covered service providers (CSPs) to provide initial disclosures to responsible plan fiduciaries reasonably in advance of entering into, extending, or renewing contracts or arrangements. Specifically, CSPs must initially disclose (i) the services to be provided and the direct compensation the CSP reasonably expects to receive; (ii) expected indirect compensation from other sources, which may come from manufacturer payments, spread compensation, pharmacy recoupment, or price protection arrangements, identifying amounts retained versus passed through where required; (iii) manufacturer incentives affecting formulary placement and arrangements steering participants to affiliated pharmacies; (iv) termination-related compensation and any other compensation not already disclosed; and (v) net drug prices or the methodology used to determine them, as well as applicable fiduciary status and the plan’s audit rights. The goal of the rule is to help employers evaluate fees, conflicts of interest, and contract terms.

Ongoing Disclosure Requirements: In addition to requiring initial disclosures, the DOL rule establishes ongoing disclosure requirements requiring clear, concise reports of compensation received or reasonably expected to be received within 30 calendar days after each semiannual period or, at the plan’s request, each quarter. If any compensation category, in the aggregate, exceeds the corresponding initial semiannual or quarterly estimate by 5% or more — or a lower threshold agreed to in writing — the CSP must identify the overage and explain its cause. Covered plans may audit disclosure accuracy at least annually using an auditor of their choice.

Audit Rights: As prefaced above, on a written request at least annually, the plan may select an auditor without the provider imposing any selection limitations or criteria. The provider must acknowledge this request within 10 business days and, generally, must provide reasonably necessary information no later than 60 calendar days. The plan is responsible for auditor selection and retention costs, but the provider pays the cost of providing information. Reasonable confidentiality terms may apply, and the audit is limited to the period covered by the required disclosures.

Covered Providers and Plans: The DOL rule applies to CSPs and to ERISA group health plans that are offered by “specified large employers” or that are “specified large plans.” A CSP is an entity that contracts with a covered plan to provide PBM services, or PBM-affiliated brokerage or consulting services, and reasonably expects at least $1,000 in direct or indirect compensation in connection with the arrangement. Covered plans generally include self-insured plans with 100 or more participants or self-insured plans of employers with 100 or more employees, defined in the same way as under new ERISA section 726. The rule excludes fully insured plans and plans sponsored by or affiliated with specified drug supply chain entities.

Timeline: The DOL rule is effective January 4, 2027, and applies to plan years beginning on or after July 1, 2027. DOL declined commenters’ requests to align the rule’s timing with the 2026 CAA’s separate PBM pass-through and reporting provisions, which apply to plan years beginning on or after August 3, 2028.

Temporary Enforcement Relief: From February 3, 2026, until the rule’s applicability date, DOL provides temporary enforcement relief under which it will not treat a CSP as having failed to make required disclosures if the CSP made disclosures in accordance with a good-faith interpretation of ERISA section 408(b)(2)(B), as amended. Likewise, DOL will not treat a responsible plan fiduciary as having engaged in a prohibited transaction in entering into a contract or arrangement if the fiduciary acted under a good-faith interpretation of its obligations to determine the reasonableness of the contract or arrangement. This relief extends to all CSPs and covered plans under the statute, not only those within the DOL rule’s scope.

Failure to Comply: If a covered provider fails to comply, the rule offers a limited, conditional exemption for a responsible fiduciary that (i) reasonably believed the rule’s requirements were met, (ii) requested a correction in writing after discovery, and (iii) satisfied applicable DOL notice requirements. If the provider does not comply within 90 calendar days, the fiduciary must determine whether to continue the arrangement consistent with its fiduciary obligations and document that determination.

CMS Medicare Part D Proposed Rule

CMS’s proposal would implement section 6224 of the 2026 CAA, establishing new requirements for how PBMs and their affiliates are paid and overseen under Medicare Part D. The requirements would apply beginning with plan years starting on or after January 1, 2028, and would reach PBMs serving both stand-alone prescription drug plans and Medicare Advantage prescription drug plans.

The proposal would reshape PBM compensation by generally limiting PBMs and their affiliates to narrowly defined bona fide service fees (BFSFs) and requiring full pass-through of manufacturer rebates and other price concessions to plan sponsors. To support these requirements, the proposal defines which entities qualify as PBMs and affiliates, expands reporting obligations and sponsor audit rights, and establishes remedies for noncompliance.

Entities Covered by the Rule: PBMs and Affiliates: PBM: CMS would determine that an entity qualifies as a PBM, regardless of what it calls itself, if it has a written contract with a Part D plan sponsor, directly or through the sponsor’s parent organization, and performs at least one PBM function on the sponsor’s behalf, either directly or through an intermediary. PBM functions include drug-price negotiation or group purchasing, claims processing and payment, drug utilization review, prior authorization, appeals and grievances, pharmacy-network contracting, drug-cost management, and related supporting services. Affiliate: The proposed definition of an affiliate would extend beyond common ownership. An entity could qualify as an affiliate of a PBM or Part D plan sponsor through either: Ownership or control: This includes specified controlled-group relationships, governance or contractual rights giving material control, and certain other ownership arrangements conferring meaningful influence. A joint-venture interest of at least 10% could qualify where the relationship also confers meaningful influence.

This includes specified controlled-group relationships, governance or contractual rights giving material control, and certain other ownership arrangements conferring meaningful influence. A joint-venture interest of at least 10% could qualify where the relationship also confers meaningful influence. Contractual functions: A contractor, principal, or agent could qualify if it performs PBM functions as a material part of its contractual services, even without common ownership.

A contractor, principal, or agent could qualify if it performs PBM functions as a material part of its contractual services, even without common ownership. Affiliates would be subject to the compensation restrictions, but the PBM would generally be responsible for submitting reports and producing relevant affiliate information for audits. Compensation Limited to BFSFs: PBMs and their affiliates would generally be permitted to retain compensation only in the form of BFSFs, which would be flat-dollar payments reflecting fair market value for actual, itemized services that the purchaser would otherwise perform itself or obtain elsewhere. PBMs would be prohibited from receiving compensation tied to drug prices, rebates, formulary placement, or the volume or value of referrals or business generated between the parties. Fair Market Value: CMS would define fair market value using a cost-based methodology — the cost of providing the itemized service, less applicable credits, plus a reasonable markup. Costs must be reasonable, properly allocated, GAAP-based, adequately documented, and consistently treated, with allocation data and assumptions updated at least annually. CMS does not propose a fixed percentage ceiling on the markup.

CMS would define fair market value using a cost-based methodology — the cost of providing the itemized service, less applicable credits, plus a reasonable markup. Costs must be reasonable, properly allocated, GAAP-based, adequately documented, and consistently treated, with allocation data and assumptions updated at least annually. CMS does not propose a fixed percentage ceiling on the markup. Permitted Payments and Exceptions: Certain payments could remain permissible. Incentive payments from a Part D plan sponsor would be deemed BFSFs if they are flat dollar amounts, consistent with fair market value, and related to services actually performed. Manufacturer rebates, discounts, and other price concessions would not violate the fee requirement if fully passed through to the sponsor. Flat dispensing fees and ingredient-cost reimbursement to PBMs or affiliates that dispense drugs remain permitted. Mandatory Pass-Through: PBMs and affiliates must pass 100% of the gross economic value of manufacturer rebates, discounts, and other price concessions to sponsors. They could not deduct administrative, data, aggregation, or reconciliation fees. The concessions must also satisfy Part D classification, allocation, reporting, reconciliation, and audit requirements. Reporting and Price Transparency: Beginning in 2028, PBMs must submit annual reports to plan sponsors and CMS by July 1 covering drug utilization and spending, rebates and retained compensation, affiliated-pharmacy activity, formulary treatment of generics and biosimilars, and compensated brokers and consultants. PBMs must also disclose pricing-guarantee definitions and exclusions, provide WAC-based equivalents for non-WAC benchmarks, and explain specified manufacturer agreements linking incentives for one drug to coverage, formulary placement, or utilization management of another within 30 days of finalization. Sponsor Audit Rights: Sponsors could request audits at least annually and select their auditor without PBM-imposed selection limits. PBMs must provide relevant records, including affiliate-held information, within six months of audit initiation and respond to additional information requests within 30 days. Sponsors using affiliated PBMs must conduct annual audits. Consequences of Violations: If a PBM or affiliate receives compensation that violates the payment rules, such as a service fee that exceeds fair market value or a manufacturer rebate that is not fully passed through, the entire noncompliant payment must be returned, not just the excess or retained portion. The PBM must pay it to the plan sponsor, which then sends it to CMS. Separately, if the PBM’s or affiliate’s failure to meet applicable requirements causes CMS to impose a civil money penalty on the sponsor, the PBM or affiliate must reimburse the sponsor. Failure to comply must also trigger punitive remedies under the sponsor’s contract, although the proposed rule does not specify a fixed contractual penalty.

Considerations for Pharmaceutical Stakeholders

Reassessing Contracts and Compensation Practices: Building on statutory reforms already enacted for ERISA-covered group health plans through the addition of ERISA Section 408(b)(2)(C), including mandatory pass-through of manufacturer rebates and other remuneration beginning in 2028, the CMS Medicare Part D proposal would extend similar compensation reforms to the Medicare Part D market. If finalized, the proposal’s restrictions on PBM compensation could further accelerate a shift away from rebate-based compensation arrangements toward negotiations focused on services provided, their documented costs, and reasonable markups. Sponsors and manufacturers should anticipate new or revised service fees and greater scrutiny of PBM compensation arrangements, including potentially overlapping fees charged by PBMs and their affiliates. In addition to submitting comments to CMS regarding the proposal, stakeholders should begin reviewing agreements extending into 2028, focusing on fee adjustments, documentation requirements, transition costs, and mechanisms for resolving compensation disputes.

Building on statutory reforms already enacted for ERISA-covered group health plans through the addition of ERISA Section 408(b)(2)(C), including mandatory pass-through of manufacturer rebates and other remuneration beginning in 2028, the CMS Medicare Part D proposal would extend similar compensation reforms to the Medicare Part D market. If finalized, the proposal’s restrictions on PBM compensation could further accelerate a shift away from rebate-based compensation arrangements toward negotiations focused on services provided, their documented costs, and reasonable markups. Sponsors and manufacturers should anticipate new or revised service fees and greater scrutiny of PBM compensation arrangements, including potentially overlapping fees charged by PBMs and their affiliates. In addition to submitting comments to CMS regarding the proposal, stakeholders should begin reviewing agreements extending into 2028, focusing on fee adjustments, documentation requirements, transition costs, and mechanisms for resolving compensation disputes. Price Protection and Related Terms Visibility: The DOL rule now requires certain potentially sensitive terms, such as price protection agreements, to be disclosed. Manufacturers may want to assume that employer fiduciaries will scrutinize these terms in light of this increased visibility.

The DOL rule now requires certain potentially sensitive terms, such as price protection agreements, to be disclosed. Manufacturers may want to assume that employer fiduciaries will scrutinize these terms in light of this increased visibility. Generic and Biosimilar Competition Becomes More Visible: Where a PBM expects to keep a manufacturer payment, the DOL rule requires it to identify reasonably available therapeutically equivalent alternatives, including generics and biosimilars, and explain why they were excluded from the formulary. Although the rule does not require PBMs to add those alternatives or to support their exclusion rationale with evidence, branded manufacturers facing generic or biosimilar competition may face closer plan sponsor scrutiny of rebate-driven formulary placement. Generic and biosimilar manufacturers may benefit from greater plan sponsor awareness of their products.

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Overall, federal regulators seek significant reforms to regulate the PBM industry with potentially broad implications for manufacturers, health plans, and PBM-affiliated entities. The Goodwin Center for Market Access and Pricing will continue to monitor activity related to PBM reform and other drug pricing reforms. Please reach out to the authors of this alert or the Goodwin lawyer with whom you typically consult if you have any questions. Explore more coverage of emerging topics of interest to the healthcare industry on our Health Headlines page.