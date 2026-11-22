On October 27, 2026, the parties in Janssen Biotech, Inc. v. Accord BioPharma, Inc., No. 1:26-cv-00222 (D. Del.), filed a joint motion to redact limited portions of Judge Williams’ September 30, 2026 memorandum opinion. The motion attaches a proposed redacted version of the opinion. As we previously reported, the court granted Janssen’s motion for a preliminary injunction barring Accord and Bio-Thera from launching BAT2506, their proposed biosimilar of SIMPONI® and SIMPONI ARIA® (golimumab), and required Janssen to post a $98.8 million secured bond.

Janssen based its motion for a preliminary injunction on two patents. For U.S. Patent No. 12,180,271, the court denied relief on multiple grounds. It found that defendants had raised a substantial question of infringement and a substantial question that the asserted claim was obvious. For example, the court found that the prior art disclosed CHO-cultured antibodies with charged oligosaccharide levels inside the claimed range, so a presumption of obviousness applied. For U.S. Patent No. 9,217,168, the court found that Janssen was likely to succeed in proving infringement of claims 5 and 23. The court rejected defendants’ non-infringement arguments and found that defendants had not raised a substantial question of invalidity. On anticipation, the court found that defendants’ expert had not offered an opinion on what glycan levels would be without putrescine and had not shown that the claimed effect was inherent in the prior art. The court found that the obviousness challenge failed for lack of a reasonable expectation of success.

On irreparable harm, the court found that Janssen was likely to suffer price erosion and loss of market share. It relied in part on Janssen’s experience with STELARA® biosimilars and on HUMIRA® biosimilar entry, the fact that this would be the first golimumab biosimilar on the market and that defendants are seeking an interchangeability designation. The court found that Janssen’s claims of harm to PBM and payor relationships, reputation, and research and development were speculative. It found the required causal nexus for the ‘168 patent, and it held that the balance of hardships and the public interest favored an injunction.

On the bond, the court declined Janssen’s request to post an initial bond followed by bond-related discovery. Janssen’s separate BPCIA action against Alvotech is pending in the Eastern District of Virginia, where Janssen moved for a preliminary injunction against AVT05 on July 29, 2026. The four IPRs that Accord and Bio-Thera brought against Janssen’s golimumab method-of-treatment patents also remain pending. Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch for further updates on the golimumab biosimilar litigation.