As part of Seyfarth’s 2026 Trade Secrets Webinar Series, our panel presented Protecting Life Sciences Trade Secrets: From Development to the AI Era, exploring practical strategies life sciences companies can use to identify, protect, and preserve valuable trade secrets throughout the information lifecycle, particularly as generative AI creates new challenges for maintaining confidentiality.

Tricia Macaluso, Puya Partow-Navid, and Francis Wilson of Seyfarth Shaw LLP discussed how life sciences companies can identify, protect, and preserve valuable trade secrets across research and development, clinical work, manufacturing, and commercialization. The panel examined the relationship between patents and trade secrets, reasonable measures for protecting sensitive information, disclosure to third parties, generative AI risks, and the importance of building an evidentiary record before a dispute arises.

View the Recording – CLE credit for this recording expires on November 4, 2027. Please refer to the program description for jurisdiction-specific details and deadlines.

Key Takeaways

Identify What the Trade Secret Actually Is

Potential trade secrets in the life sciences industry can include formulations, manufacturing processes, algorithms, clinical strategies, pricing information, product feedback, and positive and negative know-how. Simply labeling information confidential, however, does not make it a trade secret. Companies should identify valuable information with reasonable precision, understand why its secrecy provides a competitive advantage, and document that value while the information is being developed rather than attempting to reconstruct it later during litigation.

Treat Patents and Trade Secrets as Parts of One IP Strategy

The strategic question is often not simply whether to patent an invention or protect it as a trade secret. Companies should consider what they will patent or otherwise publicly disclose and what they will intentionally keep secret. A patent may disclose a core invention while manufacturing parameters, testing protocols, scale-up information, negative know-how, implementation details, and later improvements remain confidential and potentially protectable as trade secrets.

Make Reasonable Measures Demonstrable in Practice

Trade secret protection depends in part on taking reasonable measures to preserve secrecy. These measures can include need-to-know access controls, confidentiality agreements, employee training, encryption, monitoring, and effective offboarding procedures. In life sciences, safeguards may also need to extend to CROs, manufacturers, laboratories, consultants, software vendors, and licensing partners. Companies should maintain records demonstrating who had access, why access was provided, the applicable restrictions, and whether established safeguards were actually followed.

Address the Trade Secret and Evidentiary Risks Created by Generative AI

Generative AI creates new ways for sensitive information to leave controlled environments. Companies should understand which AI tools employees use, what information may be entered into those systems, what happens to that information, who can access it, and how long it is retained. Prompts, outputs, uploaded files, interaction histories, and audit logs may also become important evidence in a later dispute. Similar considerations apply when AI is used during invention development or patent drafting, where the treatment of information should remain consistent with the confidentiality protections the company may later seek to assert.

Know the Disclosure History and Build the Record Early

Life sciences companies routinely share information with regulators, investigators, manufacturing partners, laboratories, consultants, investors, licensees, and other counterparties. Companies should understand not only whether information was disclosed, but also to whom, for what purpose, subject to what restrictions, and how broadly. For particularly valuable trade secrets, maintaining a disclosure map can help distinguish information that has become public, information disclosed subject to confidentiality obligations, and information that remains internal. Companies should also establish preservation and escalation procedures before suspected misappropriation occurs, as cloud activity, downloads, uploads, collaboration-platform logs, and document histories may be retained only for limited periods.

Final Thought

An effective life sciences trade secret protection program should connect IP strategy, information governance, cybersecurity, AI governance, contracting, and litigation readiness. Companies should be able to identify their most important trade secrets, understand what they are intentionally disclosing and keeping secret, know who has access to sensitive information, demonstrate that safeguards operate in practice, and preserve the evidence necessary to respond when something goes wrong.

The worst time to identify weaknesses in a trade secret protection program is after valuable information has already left the company. Making these decisions deliberately while information is being developed, used, disclosed, and protected can put organizations in a stronger position to safeguard years of research, clinical work, manufacturing experience, and commercial investment.