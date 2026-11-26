A federal court in Connecticut recently allowed a designer’s copyright claims against LEGO over its Queer Eye “Fab 5 Loft” set to move forward toward trial.

LEGO had a license to the Fab Five’s likenesses. It did not have a license from the designer who customized a leather jacket Antoni Porowski wore on the show. Yet a miniature version of that jacket appeared on Antoni’s LEGO minifigure.



LEGO argued, among other things, that the designer gave Antoni an implied, unlimited license when he gifted him the jacket, so LEGO’s likeness license covered it. The court wasn’t persuaded:

An implied license requires a meeting of the minds between the designer and Antoni about how the jacket could be used. Here, the evidence didn’t establish one, and nothing in the record showed what Antoni understood his rights to be with respect to the jacket.

Giving Antoni the jacket, knowing he’d wear it on the show, and not objecting didn’t show the designer intended it to be copied and distributed more widely. If anything, the evidence supported a limited license to wear it on the show and in public.

The court distinguished an earlier case involving NBA players’ tattoos in a video game. Those tattoo artists admitted they intended their work to become part of the players’ likenesses, and a tattoo is permanent in a way clothing is not.

Also worth noting: the show had obtained releases for the designer’s T-shirts worn by Antoni, but not for this jacket.



For brands planning a talent collaboration: the person is one set of rights. If your product or campaign will reproduce or feature something distinctive the talent wears or uses, such as a custom jacket, jewelry, nail art, or set art, confirm who owns it and get written permission.

For designers, artists, and stylists who create custom pieces: when your work is going on camera, put the scope of use in writing.

