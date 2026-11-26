More than a thousand years ago, Viking raiders discovered an attractive business model. They sailed to places with wealth, attacked communities that could be profitably raided, and sometimes accepted tribute in exchange for leaving. In England, those payments became associated with what we now call Danegeld.

Paying could make sense in the moment. A ruler facing an immediate military threat had to compare the cost of fighting with the cost of purchasing peace. But the larger strategic problem was harder: wealth combined with a demonstrated willingness to pay could give raiders a reason to return. The payment that solved today's crisis did not necessarily eliminate tomorrow's incentive.

Patent Troll Settlement Strategy: Lessons From the Vikings starts with the same economic problem. A company facing an NPE patent lawsuit may be offered a settlement substantially below the expected cost of defense. Paying $25,000, $50,000, or some other relatively modest amount can look economically obvious when litigation could cost multiples of that amount and consume months of management and in-house legal time.

Fans of the HISTORY series Vikings will recognize the basic economic dynamic. In the Season 1 episode “A King's Ransom,” Ragnar Lothbrok demands 2,000 pounds of gold and silver from King Aelle in exchange for leaving. The television version is dramatized, but the story gives modern readers an immediate picture of the incentive problem: once a wealthy target demonstrates that payment can end the immediate threat, the target's wealth can become part of the reason to return.

But there is another way to think about the transaction.

Paying tribute to make the Vikings disappear could be like feeding a stray cat because you want it to leave your porch. You may solve tonight's problem while giving it a very good reason to come back tomorrow.

Patent trolls are not Vikings, and an NPE asserting a patent is exercising legal rights rather than raiding a medieval village. But the analogy exposes an economic question worth asking: what does your response teach the market about the economics of targeting your company?

Paying the Danegeld Bought Peace—Until the Vikings Came Back

In 991, after Viking forces defeated Anglo-Saxon defenders at the Battle of Maldon, Æthelred II responded by paying Danegeld in an effort to buy off the raiders. Viking attacks nevertheless continued. The immediate logic was understandable: payment could buy time and avoid the potentially greater cost of continued fighting.

The historical lesson is more nuanced than the caricature of weak rulers simply paying invaders to leave. Tribute could be one tool within a larger strategy. The problem arose when purchasing temporary peace did not produce a durable defensive position.

The problem isn't settlement. The problem is settlement without a larger strategy.

That distinction matters for modern patent defendants. There are cases where early settlement may be the best business decision. The patent may present meaningful risk, the settlement demand may be economically rational, the business may have little repeat exposure, or management may have better uses for its resources. A thoughtful strategy should preserve the ability to settle.

The danger is allowing “settle because settlement is cheaper than defense” to become the entire strategy.

Patent Trolls Respond to Economic Incentives Too

NPE patent litigation is fundamentally economic. A claimant incurs costs to identify targets, investigate products, acquire or maintain patent rights, retain counsel, file lawsuits, conduct discovery, and pursue settlements. Expected return matters to any repeat litigation business model.

Defendants have economics too. A company can spend substantial amounts defending a patent case even when it believes the claim is weak. Discovery can require employee time, document collection, source-code review, depositions, expert work, and participation by in-house counsel and business executives. Those costs create settlement leverage independent of the ultimate merits.

That asymmetry helps explain why relatively modest settlement demands can be powerful. If defending the case costs substantially more than the demand, paying can appear to be the financially responsible choice. Viewed one case at a time, it often can be. Viewed across repeated patent assertions, the analysis may change.

The Cheapest Settlement May Be the Most Expensive Strategy

Suppose a company can pay $40,000 today to eliminate a patent lawsuit that might cost several hundred thousand dollars to defend. A spreadsheet evaluating only that lawsuit points strongly toward settlement. The legal department closes a file, avoids discovery, reduces outside-counsel spend, and reports an efficient result.

But what happens if a pattern of low-friction resolutions contributes to the company being perceived as a reliable source of settlement revenue?

Settlement agreements frequently contain confidentiality provisions, so later claimants may not know the exact amount paid. But NPEs and their counsel do not operate in complete informational darkness. Litigation filings are public, industries are specialized, and a company's observable litigation behavior can reveal something about how it responds to assertions.

The relevant question is not whether every future claimant will know the settlement number. It is whether the company's overall behavior may make it look like an attractive economic target.

The cheapest resolution of today's patent case may not produce the lowest cost of tomorrow's patent cases.

That does not mean a company should spend $1 million to avoid paying a $25,000 demand simply to make a point. Deterrence itself has a price. The strategic task is to consider repeat exposure when calculating that price rather than treating every case as though it exists in isolation.

What Does a Patent Troll Case Really Cost?

One of the easiest mistakes in patent litigation is defining cost too narrowly. Outside-counsel invoices are visible, so they naturally become a primary metric. Settlement checks and judgments are equally easy to quantify.

The less visible costs can still be significant. In-house lawyers may spend substantial time managing outside counsel, collecting information, preparing employees, coordinating discovery, explaining the case to management, reviewing strategy, and dealing with litigation holds. Engineers, product personnel, executives, finance teams, and IT staff can be pulled into discovery and technical analysis.

A meaningful economic analysis should therefore consider defense expense, resolution expense, and internal business burden. For companies with recurring exposure, it can also consider what the chosen strategy may mean for future claims.

I addressed this broader cost problem previously in Joint Defense Agreements in Patent Cases — Should You Join the Single-Firm, Multi-Client Joint Defense Group?, where I suggested evaluating patent defense based on legal fees and expenses, expert fees, settlement payments, and the company's internal cost of managing the litigation. The same framework matters here because an apparently inexpensive settlement should be compared against the company's total litigation economics—not merely outside-counsel fees.

That changes the definition of a “cheap” settlement and the definition of an “expensive” defense.

Alternative Defense Arrangements Deserve the Same Economic Scrutiny

Companies understandably look for ways to reduce the cost of patent litigation. Flat-fee defense arrangements and multi-defendant joint-defense structures can offer real advantages in appropriate cases. Predictability, shared work, reduced duplication, and economies of scale can all be valuable.

But fee structure is not strategy. In-house counsel should still ask whether the economic incentives created by the arrangement align with the company's actual objective.

Does a Joint Defense Group Actually Reduce Total Cost?

When an NPE sues multiple companies on the same patent, defendants may share prior-art research, invalidity analysis, expert work, claim-construction efforts, or other common tasks. That can reduce duplication and allow defendants to benefit from work none would want to fund alone.

The complication is that defendants do not necessarily have identical interests. Their accused products can differ. Some may have strong noninfringement positions while others depend more heavily on invalidity. One defendant may want early settlement while another wants a ruling that changes the economics of the broader campaign.

Shared representation or highly integrated joint-defense arrangements can therefore deserve careful scrutiny. The apparent savings should be compared with potential conflicts, loss of strategic control, and whether the shared strategy actually serves the particular company's strongest defenses.

The question is not whether joint defense is good or bad. It is whether this joint-defense structure produces the best business result for this defendant.

For a deeper discussion of this issue, see Joint Defense Agreements in Patent Cases — Should You Join the Single-Firm, Multi-Client Joint Defense Group?

Can Flat-Fee Patent Defense Create the Wrong Incentives?

Flat fees can solve a legitimate problem: companies dislike writing an open-ended check to defend litigation. A known defense budget can make an unpredictable case easier to manage.

But every fee arrangement creates incentives. Traditional hourly billing can reward more work. A flat fee can create the opposite economic pressure because additional work reduces the law firm's effective return on the engagement.

That does not mean a firm offering a flat fee will underwork a case or push an inappropriate settlement. It does mean sophisticated in-house counsel should evaluate what work the fee covers, what assumptions support the price, what happens as the case develops, and whether counsel's economic incentives remain aligned with the company's objectives.

A flat-fee defense followed by an early settlement is not automatically less expensive than a more heavily worked defense that ultimately produces a materially better resolution. The right comparison is total business cost and outcome, not simply the predictability of the legal fee.

Define the Win Before You Choose the Strategy

Patent defendants sometimes define victory too narrowly. A walk-away settlement feels like a win because the company pays the claimant nothing. It may indeed be an excellent result.

But suppose achieving that result required substantial legal fees, extensive discovery, significant engineering time, and hundreds of hours of in-house counsel involvement. Compare that with a case resolved for a modest payment after limited defense expense—or a more aggressive early strategy that changes the claimant's settlement expectations before costs escalate.

Which is the better result? There is no universal answer because companies have different risk tolerances, portfolios, budgets, repeat exposure, and business priorities. The point is to define the win before choosing the strategy.

Possible objectives include minimizing total cost, obtaining freedom to operate, deterring future assertions, protecting an important product, invalidating a dangerous patent, avoiding discovery burden, preserving management time, or changing the economics of a broader NPE campaign. Different objectives can produce different rational strategies.

Alfred's Better Lesson: Build a Defense, Not Just a Response

The more useful Viking analogy is not that successful rulers simply refused to pay. Medieval defense was more complicated than that. Alfred the Great combined military resistance with a more systematic defensive structure, including fortified burhs, reorganized fighting forces, and ships intended to improve defense against Viking attacks.

That distinction translates well to repeat patent litigation. A company does not become a less attractive NPE target merely by announcing that it fights every case. That could replace one economically inefficient strategy with another. The stronger approach is to develop a repeatable defense system that makes the company harder and less profitable to attack while preserving flexibility to settle when settlement serves the business.

That system can include early case assessment, preservation of technical and product information, disciplined outside-counsel selection, reusable prior-art and invalidity work where appropriate, coordination among legal and technical teams, thoughtful settlement authority, and clear escalation criteria. Companies with recurring exposure can also learn from earlier cases rather than rebuilding their defense process from scratch every time a new complaint arrives.

The analogy to Alfred is therefore not “always fight the Vikings.” It is build the capability that changes the economics of the next encounter.

Becoming a Less Attractive Patent Troll Target

This is where patent-troll strategy becomes more than case management. In-house counsel can ask what the company's historical behavior may communicate to future claimants and whether the company is developing a reputation—fairly or unfairly—as an easy settlement target.

That does not require theatrical aggression. A company can settle weak-value cases, negotiate business resolutions, challenge stronger threats, and invest more heavily where doing so may affect future behavior. Consistency of strategy does not require identical tactics in every lawsuit.

The objective is to make each decision within a larger framework. How strong is the asserted patent? How important is the accused product? What is the realistic total cost of defense? What internal burden will litigation create? Does the claimant appear to be conducting a broader campaign? How likely is the company to face similar assertions? Could an early merits position materially change the settlement economics? What does this resolution communicate, if anything, to repeat players in the market?

Those questions turn a settlement decision into a portfolio decision. A legal department that repeatedly optimizes each case for the lowest immediate expense may unintentionally produce a higher aggregate cost over time. A department that reflexively fights everything can make the opposite mistake. The strategic target lies between those extremes.

Don't Be the Bank

A famous story about bank robber Willie Sutton provides the other bookend to the Viking analogy. Sutton was famously associated with the answer “Because that's where the money is” when asked why he robbed banks. Whether treated as literal history or as the line that became attached to his legend, the economic logic is obvious: a rational robber goes where the expected money is.

A rational patent-assertion business likewise has reason to prefer targets that offer attractive expected returns relative to the cost and risk of pursuing them. That does not mean companies can make themselves immune from patent litigation by developing a reputation for resistance. Patent owners may have strong claims, NPE business models differ, and many factors influence target selection.

But companies can still ask whether their own litigation and settlement behavior contributes to the economics that make them attractive defendants. The Vikings provide the lesson at the beginning: repeatedly paying for peace can create incentives you did not intend. The stray cat makes it simpler: feed it because you want it to go away, and you may have taught it where dinner is.

Willie Sutton supplies the closing question: if patent trolls are looking for economically attractive places to seek money, are you becoming the bank?

Takeaways

The cheapest settlement today may not be the cheapest strategy over time. In-house counsel should consider repeat exposure and future targeting alongside the economics of the current case.

Settlement is a tool, not a failure. The problem is not settling patent-troll cases; it is settling them without considering how the resolution fits a larger litigation strategy.

Measure the full cost of defense. Legal fees, settlement or judgment exposure, discovery burden, employee time, management distraction, and potential future assertions all belong in the economic analysis.

Alternative fee and joint-defense arrangements deserve scrutiny. Flat fees and shared defense structures can create efficiencies, but their incentives and strategic fit should be evaluated rather than assumed.

Build a defense system, not merely a response to each lawsuit. A repeatable strategy can improve decision-making, control costs, preserve flexibility, and potentially change the economics presented to future claimants.

Thought-Provoking Questions About Patent Troll Settlement Strategy

When Is a Cheap Settlement Actually Expensive?

A $25,000 or $50,000 settlement can look inexpensive beside the projected cost of patent litigation. But should management evaluate that payment solely against the cost of defending the current lawsuit, or should it also consider the company's expected future NPE exposure?

The answer will depend on circumstances that are difficult to quantify. A company that rarely encounters patent assertions may rationally view the dispute as an isolated event. A company operating in a sector with repeated NPE activity may need a longer time horizon. The same settlement amount can therefore have different strategic significance for different defendants.

Does Settlement Confidentiality Really Solve the Repeat-Targeting Problem?

Confidentiality can limit what future claimants know about the precise terms of a settlement. But does that mean a company's overall settlement behavior communicates nothing to repeat participants in the patent-litigation ecosystem?

Public dockets, timing, dismissal patterns, repeated campaigns, and observable litigation behavior can provide information even when the settlement agreement itself remains confidential. The more useful question may therefore be how much information the market can infer rather than whether it knows the exact settlement number.

Should I Use a Flat-Fee Patent Defense Because It Caps Legal Expense?

Predictability has genuine value. But if the company's objective is to minimize total business cost rather than simply outside-counsel fees, what incentives does the fee structure create as the case develops?

The difficult question is not whether hourly or flat-fee billing is inherently better. Neither is. The question is whether counsel's incentives, scope of work, settlement strategy, and the company's broader objectives remain aligned when circumstances change.

Should Multiple Defendants Share One Patent-Defense Strategy?

Joint defense can reduce duplication and spread common costs. But what happens when defendants have different products, noninfringement positions, settlement objectives, budgets, or appetites for invalidity challenges?

The apparent efficiency of sharing legal work should be weighed against the value of preserving strategic independence. The lowest allocated legal fee may not always produce the lowest total business cost for a particular defendant.

What Does Winning a Patent Troll Case Actually Mean?

Is a zero-dollar settlement a win after substantial defense costs and internal disruption? Is a modest settlement a loss if it eliminates a weak case before meaningful expense? Is spending more on one strategically important defense worthwhile if it improves the company's position in a broader assertion campaign?