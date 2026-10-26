Election Day Voting Notice For Employers

Election Day is almost here. What implications does that have for employers?

Employers are required to post the official “Time Off to Vote” notice no later than October 24 to be in time for the November 3 general election.

The notice should be posted where it can be easily seen by employees, and a sample can be downloaded in multiple languages from the California Secretary of State website.

In California, employees are eligible for up to two hours of paid time off to exercise their voting rights if their work schedule does not otherwise permit sufficient time to vote outside of their regularly scheduled hours. Note that polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

While mail-in ballots and extended early voting may lessen the need for time off, if voting leave is necessary, an employee should (and may be required by their employer to) minimize the impact on their scheduled shift by getting out to vote either at the beginning or end of it. Employees must provide two working days’ notice prior to taking this leave.

Takeaway for employers? Make sure your notices are posted before you head out for the weekend! And take a look at your handbooks for any company-specific details on voting leave.