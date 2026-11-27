Key Takeaways

The Department of Labor (“DOL”) has finalized a more employer-friendly independent contractor framework (the “Final Rule”), which substantially adopts the proposal announced in February 2026.

The Final Rule emphasizes two “core factors,” including (i) an employer’s exercise of control and (ii) a worker’s opportunity for profit and loss. The actual working practices remain more important than any contractual labels.

The Final Rule guides the DOL’s enforcement analysis, but does not bind courts or eliminate employers’ litigation risk. The Supreme Court’s rejection of Chevron deference reinforces that distinction.

Employers should consult counsel before expanding contractor arrangements or reclassifying workers in reliance on the Final Rule. Other legal standards and possible challenges to the Final Rule warrant continued caution.

Background

As previously reported, the DOL proposed returning to a streamlined framework for determining independent contractor status under the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”). On November 19, 2026, the DOL announced its Final Rule, which rescinded the 2024 Biden-era regulations and adopted an analysis substantially similar to its earlier, 2021 Trump-era framework.1 The Final Rule also applies to classification under the Family and Medical Leave Act (“FMLA”) and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act (“MSPA”). It is scheduled to take effect 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.2

What Did the DOL Adopt?

The DOL retained the February 2026 proposal’s approach rather than adopting an entirely different test. The proposal was largely adopted, but not unchanged.

The Final Rule asks whether, as a matter of “economic reality,” a worker is in business for himself or herself or is economically dependent on a potential employer for work. The primary focus remains on the two “core factors” below:3

Control: The nature and degree of control over the work, including meaningful independence over scheduling, assignments and working for others. Workers who have the freedom to choose their schedules and assignments and can work for others are more likely to be independent contractors. Company control over those choices points toward employee status. In response to comments received for the February 2026 proposal, the DOL clarified that generally accepted health and safety standards, including voluntary standards, do not indicate employer-like control. 4 However, specific directions about how, when, or where work is performed could still indicate control, even if they are labeled as safety measures. 5

The nature and degree of control over the work, including meaningful independence over scheduling, assignments and working for others. Workers who have the freedom to choose their schedules and assignments and can work for others are more likely to be independent contractors. Company control over those choices points toward employee status. In response to comments received for the February 2026 proposal, the DOL clarified that generally accepted health and safety standards, including voluntary standards, do not indicate employer-like control. However, specific directions about how, when, or where work is performed could still indicate control, even if they are labeled as safety measures. Opportunity for profit or loss: Whether the worker can earn profits or incur losses through business decisions or investments. Either of these points can favor independent contractor status. However, if the worker can increase their earnings only through working longer or faster, that would suggest an employee status.

The three other economic reality factors remain relevant, particularly when the two “core factors” do not clearly indicate the worker’s status, including the skill required for the work, permanence of the working relationship, and the worker’s integration into the employer’s production process.6

As under prior DOL rules, other factors may also be considered if they bear on whether the worker is in business for themselves or economically dependent on the employer.7 However, the DOL explained that a worker’s unrelated sources of wealth or income and the employer’s size would not be relevant to that inquiry.8

Additionally, the DOL revised and expanded its examples, including scenarios involving gig or digital platform workers, farm labor contractors, and certain truck drivers.9 The Final Rule added two app-based delivery examples that were not in the proposal.10 Under the “control” factor, pressuring drivers to accept deliveries without enough information about the job points toward employee status, while allowing them to freely reject deliveries and work through other apps points toward independent contractor status.11

Enforcement Guidance Is Not Litigation Immunity

As acknowledged in the Final Rule, the DOL’s classification framework guides its investigators but does not bind courts.12

The history of shifting DOL interpretations also warrants caution. In Sandifer v. United States Steel Corp., decided before Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, Judge Richard Posner criticized DOL’s changing positions across administrations, describing judicial outcomes that followed those shifts as making “a travesty of the principle of deference to interpretations of statutes by the agencies responsible for enforcing them.” 13 The Supreme Court’s June 2024 decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo subsequently overturned Chevron deference.14 More recently, the Fifth Circuit applied this principle in Restaurant Law Center v. U.S. Department of Labor, which emphasized that the DOL’s interpretations could “persuade” courts but do not control their reading of the FLSA.15 Therefore, the DOL’s reasoning may remain persuasive, but a favorable classification under its framework does not guarantee the same result in litigation.

Nevertheless, the DOL also indicated that an employer’s good-faith reliance on its interpretations may support a defense under the Portal-to-Portal Act of 1947 before that guidance is changed, withdrawn, or invalidated.16 Regardless of the availability of a reliance defense, both shifting DOL interpretations and lack of binding deference provide a practical reason for employers to assess their circumstances with counsel and not to rely exclusively on the DOL’s current position.

Practical Considerations

Classification remains fact-specific despite the Final Rule’s greater flexibility. Employers should independently review each arrangement with counsel under the applicable laws and controlling precedent rather than solely rely on the DOL’s current interpretation or a possible reliance defense. In practice, employers should consider the following:

Review practices, not just agreements: Assess who controls schedules and assignments, whether workers can serve other clients, and whether they can make business decisions that increase earnings or expose them to losses. Agreements should reflect how the relationship works in practice.

Assess who controls schedules and assignments, whether workers can serve other clients, and whether they can make business decisions that increase earnings or expose them to losses. Agreements should reflect how the relationship works in practice. Evaluate other laws separately: Different laws may have different tests. Beyond the FLSA, FMLA, and MSPA, the Final Rule does not change classification under other federal laws, including the Internal Revenue Code, or preempt state or local laws. 17

Different laws may have different tests. Beyond the FLSA, FMLA, and MSPA, the Final Rule does not change classification under other federal laws, including the Internal Revenue Code, or preempt state or local laws. Monitor implementation and litigation: The Final Rule could face legal challenges, and court orders may delay or prevent its implementation. Monitor any developments and consult with counsel before changing classification practices.

Footnotes

1. See U.S. Dep’t of Lab., Wage & Hour Div., Employee of Independent Contractor Status Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, RIN 1235-AA46, 1, 7 (2026) (unpublished final rule) (to be codified at 29 C.F.R. pts. 500, 795 & 825), https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/WHD/flsa/RIN_1235-AA46.pdf [hereinafter DOL Final Rule].

2. Id. at 387–88.

3. Id. at 3–4, 97–99, 135–36, 167–68.

4. Id. at 164.

5. Id. at 165.

6 .Id. at 204–44.

7. Id. at 244–45.

8. Id.

9. Id. at 264.

10. Id.

11. Id. at 378–80.

12. Id. at 57–58.

13. Sandifer v. U.S. Steel Corp., 678 F.3d 590, 599 (7th Cir. 2012), aff’d, 571 U.S. 220 (2014).

14. 603 U.S. 369, 394–95, 412–13 (2024).

15. Rest. L. Ctr. v. United States Dep't of Lab., 120 F.4th 163, 174 (5th Cir. 2024) (internal citation omitted).

16. Id. at 56–57, n.135 (citing 29 U.S.C. 259 & 29 CFR 790.13–.19).