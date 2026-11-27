Can the qualities that make someone a great colleague also make a workplace more productive and less prone to conflict?

In the latest episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies, host Jen Rubin and Mike Arnold, Chair of Mintz’s Employment Practice, draw on their experience as employment lawyers and longtime colleagues to explore what it takes to build stronger, more trusting workplace relationships.

Listen to the episode or read the transcript to learn more about:

Why reliability and follow-through matter when building workplace trust

How curiosity and good questions can improve communication

Why self-awareness and accountability are essential leadership qualities

How steadiness, boundaries, and perspective can keep tensions from escalating

Why empathy and recognition can help employees feel heard and valued

Mintz On Air: Practical Policies — What Makes a Good Colleague? Building Trust at Work - Transcript

Jen Rubin (JR): Welcome to Mintz On Air: Practical Policies. Today’s topic: What Makes a Good Colleague? Building Trust at Work. I’m Jen Rubin, a Member in the Mintz Employment Group with the San Diego–based Bicoastal Employment Practice, representing management, executives, and corporate boards, and I enjoy providing creative solutions to workplace problems. Thank you for joining Mintz On Air. If you have not tuned in previously and you’d like to access our content, visit us at the Insights Center at Mintz.com, or you can find us on Spotify.

Our topic today is this question: What makes someone a good work colleague? What are the traits and characteristics of coworkers that make our lives and jobs easier — and usually more interesting? And how might those qualities make people more effective at their jobs?

We’ve all had great experiences in the workplace, and in some cases, lifelong enduring work relationships that we value. We have also all invariably experienced people who have challenged us in the workplace. Today I am happy to explore this topic with someone I’ve worked with for 20 years and who I hope mutually values our work relationship.

Mike Arnold serves as the Chair of the firm’s Employment Practice from his New York base. He has significant experience advising private and public employers on a wide variety of employment-related issues across a broad range of sectors, including the financial, professional services, life sciences, health care, real estate, energy, technology, media, retail, industrial, and governmental sectors. And in the interest of full disclosure, I want our listeners to know that I hired Mike a few years ago. I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing many professional and personal milestones while working with him. He is one of my most trusted colleagues. With all of that lead up, Mike, thanks for joining the pod today.

Mike Arnold (MA): Jen, thank you. Let me just say it’s so great to be with you today. I’m a longtime listener, first-time guest, and I’m honored to be here. Let me also say I’ve loved watching this podcast grow. You took an idea and turned it into something our clients and our colleagues really look forward to. I know I look forward to it, and I am so happy for you and I’m proud of what you built. I just needed to tell you that before we dive in here.

JR: That’s a great example of positive reinforcement, listeners.

MA: Jen did not know I was going to say that. Just so we’re clear.

JR: I didn’t, but I also want our listeners to know I’ve been trying to get Mike on as a guest for a long time. When he finally agreed to do this topic, I jumped at the opportunity. Why? Because we’re employment lawyers. We see challenges in the workplace on a daily basis. And I feel we are ideally situated to chat about these topics, because we see what happens when you get things wrong, and we see what happens when you get things right.

This topic in particular is compelling to me because when you see people who are happy in the workplace, they’re content, they see their career progressing, they see people who are listening to them and who value them, that has a positive effect on business in general. It also helps eliminate workplace conflict and disputes. And that is also a worthy goal.

So Mike and I decided to talk about some of the fundamentals for positive focus that can make for more productive and challenge-free workplaces. And so that is the stage setting, listeners.

How Reliability Builds Trust in the Workplace

JR: With all of that said, Mike, I want to start with this question. It seems to me that what makes someone a great work colleague is someone who will fall under the column of being there. What are your thoughts about someone you can rely on to be there?

MA: Before I respond to that question, I want to note that I completely agree with your premise. So many of the disputes we handle start with people who are not great teammates, who never really learn to connect, who never learn to trust each other. Without trust, without goodwill, small misunderstandings can become something much bigger. So today, as we go through these qualities, these attributes, I think you’ll hear that nearly every one of them is going to come back to establishing that connection, building that trust. By focusing on what makes a great colleague, you can head off so much of what can go wrong.

Without trust, without goodwill, small misunderstandings can become something much bigger.

Being there is the perfect place to start. When you look at the different parts of the great colleague equation, I rank it near the top. We’ve all worked with someone you can’t quite count on. Like you don’t know if they’re going to return your call, if they’re going to show up on time, if they’ll have your back as a general matter. These are the types of colleagues who create enormous uncertainty. They’re problematic, they’re detrimental to the team.

To me, being there is the opposite of that. It’s the people who answer the call on things, both big and small. It could be something as simple as replying to an email by saying, “Hey, I got it.” Or “When do you need this by?” Just that little note that says, I’ve got you. Then the other person can stop worrying and move on. And it’s being present in other ways. Actively listening in the room or on a Zoom call. Not checking your phone while someone’s trying to communicate with you. People appreciate when they see that you’re engaged. Again, you’re being there. It’s a small thing, but it means so much.

And then, what about the big things? Showing up when it’s really hard, not just convenient. The colleagues I value most are the ones who will pick up the phone on a Friday evening and say, “I heard the matter just went sideways, what can I do to help you?” Being there in those moments means so much. It also means having someone’s back when they’re not in the room. If a colleague’s name comes up in conversation, for example, a great teammate is someone who does not gossip. The great teammate is the one who says, “Let’s hear it directly from them.” Or, “Why don’t you go talk to them directly?” People notice when a colleague will stand up for you when you’re not there. They’re being there even though you’re not there — that’s real loyalty. That builds a trust that is hard to break. Those are the people I want to work with. Those are the people I would do anything for.

JR: You just talked about actively listening — I think people do not realize when you’re having a conversation with somebody and they’re looking at their phone, they’re clearly not paying attention to you. By the way, it might be completely justified, they might be very busy. It might be something that’s important to them personally. There could be good reasons, but taking that pause to look somebody in the eye, finish what you’re talking about, and then attend to the next thing goes a long way to building trust.

Why Curiosity Makes You a Better Colleague

JR: Let’s pivot to the next trait I want to talk about, which is about asking questions, and the concept of curiosity. What about that, Mike? How do you think curiosity comes into play here?

MA: For me, it starts with being curious about the other person. Not in a way where the other person sees right through you, where it’s superficial questioning and you’re just going through the motions to establish some type of false connection — or that you’re asking questions in a way that’s designed to get something out of them. What I’m talking about is asking questions to find common ground, because you’re genuinely interested in the person and that you genuinely want to connect. Why is that important? Because when you have a genuine connection, it builds trust. It makes it easier to communicate openly, to support one another, and work through challenges together. Bringing it more to the project-based level, when you act with curiosity, when you ask those questions about what’s behind that approach or perspective or decision, that’s not a weakness. If anything, that shows openness. When you do that, people tend to open right back up. In turn, it helps ensure you’re on the same page and driving toward the right result on an assignment instead of wasting hours going in the wrong direction.

Listen well, and ask good questions.

To bring that full circle, what you mentioned earlier about having someone who’s looking at their phone: I’ve often found, good questions often come from good listening. I talk a lot about this with the team. You should always recognize that there’s the conversation on the surface and then there’s what’s going on underneath. Asking the right questions helps you solve for the real issue. It’s amazing how all that goes hand in hand. Listen well, and ask good questions.

JR: I have never understood why people think asking questions is a weakness. Like, in our cases, we’re lawyers, we’re supposed to know everything. We clearly don’t. But I think the best lawyers are the ones who ask the right questions and who are willing to say, “I don’t know.” That’s what makes us great lawyers: we’re curious, we’re interested, we’re asking the follow-up. It’s not a weakness to ask somebody what they mean, or why they’re doing something this way. Or asking for help understanding something because you don’t know this subject area. That is not a weakness, that’s very much a strength.

Building Trust Through Teamwork and Follow-Through

JR: I want to pivot to this next question. What about doing the work? The sit-down, getting your hands dirty, getting into the details. Your thoughts on that?

MA: I like this one too. It’s definitely part of the overall trust equation. It’s a cousin of being there. When you see someone rolling up their sleeves, fully immersed in the work and the challenge, it’s contagious. It makes you want to jump in and help. Then when things get tough, when the pressure of the job creates tension, you’re much more likely to give that person the benefit of the doubt. You know that if they’re a little short with you or if they’re frustrated, it’s coming from a good place. So instead of letting it turn into something bigger, something negative, you cut them some slack. You help them get back on track. That reduces the possibility of conflict.

I’ll also say, when it comes to doing the work, this might be a little adjacent but I’ll put it in this bucket: I also count being generous with your time. I think that’s part of doing the work. We’re busy all the time. When a colleague stops to walk you through something — to review a draft or a redline or talk through a problem — that means a lot. It shows they’re invested in your success. They’re invested in the success of the team, not just their own piece of it. And people remember that. So when that colleague needs help from you later, it’s an easy decision, you’re going to return the favor. So there are a lot of different ways to think about doing the work, but again, it’s helping build up that trust in the relationship.

JR: Think about the people you ask for help who invariably say yes, who don’t have an excuse or a complaint. They say, “I will do this.” And maybe they’re busy at the moment, but they send that responsive email saying, “I will get back to you, I see you, I hear you, I will be there.” We can’t all make ourselves immediately available, but just saying yes, making the person a priority. That whole attitude creates a tremendous amount of trust because as you point out, and this is so true, when you give it, you know you’re going to get it. You know that person is going to be there for you. And that creates that feeling of, I value you, you value me. It makes you want to do the work.

Self-Awareness, Feedback, and Stronger Workplace Relationships

JR: How about insight? And when I talk about insight, I’m talking about not insight into the business necessarily, or the project. I’m talking about insight into the self and insight into how you communicate with other humans.

MA: Another great one. Insight. This is self-awareness. You see it in people who are curious — there’s that word again — who are curious about themselves, who are introspective, who can take a step back and ask themselves how they’re coming across and what they might be missing. That matters so much as a colleague, because the people who understand that they are wired in a certain way and have certain blind spots or predispositions are the ones who don’t blame others and who don’t resort to playing the victim. Jen, I cannot tell you how unbelievably critical this quality is in a great teammate.

With someone who’s defensive, you spend more time handling the person than solving the problem.

I’ll give you a great example of where you can really see it: in how somebody takes feedback. The ones who lean in and see it as a chance to get better are just easier to work with. The reason they’re easier to work with is simple: You don’t have to manage them. You can tell them the truth, and they’ll take it in, and you both get back to work. With someone who’s defensive, you spend more time handling the person than solving the problem. And that’s where you often see resentment start to build.

Insightfulness works in another way, too. When you know someone who is introspective and holds themselves to that standard regularly, and then they come to you and they say, “I think you’ve got this one wrong.” Guess what? They have a ton of credibility. You know what they’re saying isn’t ego driven or because they have a propensity to place blame. So when they do come to you, it’s easier to hear it, to take it to heart and actually improve. Their self-awareness, their insightfulness ends up making you better, too. And Jen, as you know, so much of the workplace conflict we see as employment lawyers starts with someone who just couldn’t see they were part of the problem — or were the problem — because it’s a lot easier to blame others than to look in the mirror. Great teammates will do anything to locate any reflective service to look on the inside to help enhance their relationships and solve problems.

Owning Mistakes: Accountability and Workplace Trust

JR: That is a perfect segue to another trait I think is important. And that’s owning it. Admitting mistakes. That relates directly to leaning into the feedback, the opposite of defensiveness, but doing something about what you have learned. Thoughts on that?

MA: This one is huge. You draw the “great teammate pie.” This is going to be a huge slice of it. It picks up where insight leaves off. Insight is seeing that you were part of the problem. Owning it is doing something about it.

The gap between the two is bigger than people think. Plenty of people know deep down when they’ve gotten something wrong, but knowing it and admitting it are two different things. Insight, that’s in your own head. Owning it happens out loud in front of people. It takes courage. You have to admit a mistake. And by the way, you have to admit it without a lot of qualifiers. You have to say sorry and mean it. You have to ask for forgiveness. That is hard to do sometimes, especially for lawyers, where the standard is perfection.

There’s also an aspect of grace here, both giving it and asking for it. If I own my mistakes, it’s easier for me to extend some grace when a colleague makes one as well. We talked about weaknesses before, but in asking questions, it’s not a weakness. It’s being part of a really strong working relationship.

You have to turn that apology into accountability.

One more thing on this. It’s not just saying you’re sorry. It’s not just saying out loud, “I own this.” You have to then do something about it. You have to turn that apology into accountability. That’s how you keep growing individually and that’s how you keep growing the trust in the relationship and reducing the potential for conflict.

JR: So much of what we’ve been talking about so far is about true leadership. I think there’s no question about that. True leadership meaning being able to effectively communicate with other people, build trust with other people. One of the words that springs to mind in this discussion is vulnerability. When you show, as a human, you’re a leader and you’re trying to model these behaviors for the people you’re working with. You’re showing you make mistakes. You did not do this perfectly. And you’re going to ask for forgiveness. You’re going to say you’re sorry and you’re going to do something about it. That creates a vulnerability, and that creates an amazing leader. That vulnerability aspect is something people should lean into because I think that shows some of the greatest leadership qualities.

Staying Calm and Managing Workplace Conflict

JR: How about this one: steadiness. I chose this word carefully. It’s a meaningful word to me because to me, the word steadiness portrays a calm unflappability. When the stuff hits the fan, you turn to your colleague, and your colleague looks at you and says, “Game on.” That to me is steadiness. What are your thoughts on that trait, Mike?

MA: I wish I had a 100% success rate on this one. It’s another important one. It’s one of those attributes that helps teams build what I call the wall of harmony. They bring the temperature down. When things go sideways, they don’t add to the panic. They say, “OK, what do we know and what’s the next step?” They make that hard situation feel manageable. And other teammates feed off of that, in the best possible way. The whole team starts to calm down. They start solving for the problems instead of just reacting to them. Not surprisingly, the trust is going back up again. It’s a confidence builder and it has other benefits, too. The other teammates are now also more likely to surface problems with you early because they know you’ll focus on problem solving rather than blaming or blowing up. And they’re more likely themselves to remain calm in those situations. It reduces the possibility that conflict will result. Steadiness may not be as big as owning it on that pie, but it’s a tasty slice.

Why Consistency Builds Trust Among Colleagues

JR: How about consistency? Where does consistency fall on the slice-of-the-pie scale?

MA: Closely related, but different from steadiness. I look at this as less about keeping the situation calm and more about knowing what you will get out of someone during your interactions. These are the teammates you find reliable in that regard. You know they will treat you fairly, which goes a long way in a relationship. The flip side of this is just as valuable: When someone who is usually consistent suddenly starts acting differently, you notice right away. And because you know them, you don’t jump to the conclusion that they’re being difficult. You figure there’s probably something else going on. You’re much more likely to check in than to push back. That makes it easier to get to the real issue and help solve for it instead of ending up in a conflict that never needed to happen.

How Workplace Boundaries Can Prevent Conflict and Resentment

JR: Another concept I want to get your thoughts on is boundaries. It sounds like a negative word, but I think having boundaries is very healthy in all types of relationships. And let’s keep in mind, a work relationship is just another type of relationship in our lives — one many of us spend as much time working on as we do in our personal relationships. What are your thoughts on boundaries?

MA: I liked it when you told me you were thinking about including this on the list. It does sound negative, but the more you think about it, the more you realize it’s crucial to being a good teammate. It starts with respecting other people’s time, what’s on their plate, stepping back to notice what a colleague is dealing with in that moment. Something as simple as asking, “Is now a good time?”

To me, that tells me they see me as a person and not just as a resource to consume. Having boundaries goes both ways. Being clear about your own time and energy is what lets you show up fully for others. This is big for me personally because, as an introvert, I am so intentional about managing my energy so I can be fully present when the moment calls for it. When you’re honest about what you can take on, people can count on you when you commit to doing something.

Like many of the other attributes we’ve talked about, establishing boundaries goes a long way in avoiding conflict. Resentment tends to build quietly in a colleague who’s always having their space invaded or having their time monopolized. They usually do not say anything until they finally boil over and explode after months and months of feeling taken for granted. That’s a much harder thing to fix at that point. So when people respect each other’s boundaries from the start, that pressure never builds. Then when someone says, “Is now a good time?” and you tell them you can’t talk right now, it’s just a normal response. It doesn’t start any confrontation.

JR: Resentment, that’s the seed of conflict right there. We see so many times in our practice that something has been fomenting for a long time because somebody was having trouble establishing boundaries or respecting boundaries.

Using Humor, Gratitude, and Perspective at Work

JR: We have two more traits I want to talk about. This next one I’m going to argue for a very large slice of the pie, and that’s perspective. By using that term, what I’m really referring to is sense of humor. The work we do is very serious, and we take it very seriously, but I want to see a sense of humor and I want to find the humor and I want to disarm and I want to engage with somebody on a personal level. That means I want to take a step back and keep things in perspective. So, your thoughts on that?

MA: First, I want to say to the audience worldwide, that’s why I think Jen and I get along so well, because she has one of the best senses of humor of any attorney I know. And she’s on to something. A way to keep your perspective is via a sense of humor. Some of the best colleagues I’ve ever worked with, including Jen, are the ones who find something to laugh about, even when things are at their most challenging. It takes the edge off. It reminds us that we’re people first. And it makes those long days and long hours a lot more bearable. The way I put it to our team — and I know Jen does as well — is we’re very serious about our work for our clients, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously.

You could layer in a couple more things here on the perspective portion. One is just knowing the size of the problem in front of you. Not everything should spark a crisis. Take a step back and ask yourself, in the grand scheme of things, how much does this really matter? It keeps everyone from overreacting.

One more thing: expressing gratitude. It’s hard to stay frustrated with a colleague when you’re genuinely appreciative of what they bring to the table. Framing your perspective in terms of appreciation rather than adversity makes it so much easier to bounce back from setbacks. And it changes how you show up for people around you. This all feeds into that workplace conflict equation. The people who have these perspectives — not overreacting, having a good sense of humor, expressing gratitude — tend to be the ones that others want to be around.

Why Empathy Is Essential to Strong Workplace Relationships

JR: This is a great segue to the last trait I want to talk about. I call this I see you. It leans into the concept of empathy. Ultimately, what we’re talking about with all these traits is establishing a trusting relationship where you can really see the other person and know they see you. Compassion, does it have a place in the workplace?

MA: It better! This is the biggest piece of the pie for me. It’s so important. It’s putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. The colleague who seems short with you may have been up all night with a sick kid. Maybe they’re buried under a deadline you didn’t know about. Empathy is pausing to consider those possibilities before you react. And I want to be clear, it’s not the same as agreeing with their conduct or letting things slide. You can still disagree and hold people accountable. You just start from a point of understanding instead of judgment. And that is crucial. Once you understand where someone is coming from, a lot of what feels personal usually isn’t. Those who are empathetic also make great teammates. People feel safe raising a problem with people who are empathetic. They feel safe admitting mistakes and asking for help. It heads off potential conflict because so many disputes start because someone feels unheard. When a colleague feels heard or seen, disagreement stays a disagreement instead of turning into something bigger, like a grievance.

You can still disagree and hold people accountable. You just start from a point of understanding instead of judgment.

And this isn’t just for the hard moments. Taking the time to recognize others for a job well done matters just as much. Giving credit, saying thank you, noticing good work out loud. When you don’t recognize others, they start to feel invisible. That’s when resentment builds. So even just a quick hey, that was a job really well done. Believe it or not, that person will probably want to run through a wall for you. There’s a great word that relates to this, Jen. You may have heard it before. It’s “Freudenfreude.” It’s the opposite of Schadenfreude. Not a lot of people know it, but it means genuinely taking joy in a colleague’s success, with no jealousy, no keeping score. When people are actively and outwardly rooting for each other instead of competing as if it’s a zero-sum game, there’s much less room for conflict. And Jen, that’s how I feel about your podcast. Watching you take an idea and build it into a success has been a joy for me. So consider this my Freudenfreude moment. I am proud of you and I’m grateful to call you a trusted colleague and friend.

JR: I appreciate that so much because this podcast is for the firm, but honestly, it’s also for me. I just want to be honest with all our listeners. Talking about these legal issues and things going on in the workplace, to me, is endlessly fascinating and interesting. Having these discussions sparks joy in me. I really appreciate that shout-out, Mike.

Wrap-up: Becoming a Better Colleague and Workplace Leader

JR: So many of these things are aspirational for all of us in our day-to-day work, whether we’re trying to be great managers, great leaders, or even just good employees, or even being a good colleague or coworker to somebody. It takes constant work. Taking in information and being willing to change and make adjustments, I think does make us better. I hate to go back to the legal, but we are employment lawyers. This is the Practical Policies podcast. I think those things do reduce conflict in the workplace. And that’s a good thing. That makes for a happier, more enjoyable, more productive workplace. Even if it results in less work for us lawyers, I’m happy to see that happen.

Thank you, Mike. I really appreciate you coming on and talking about these things with me because I know you and I are on the same page about these things, and we do have the benefit of 20 years working together. I think it’s been 20 years of productive and trusting and wonderful work, by the way. It’s been great to have you as a guest today.

MA: I agree with all that. And thank you for continuing to push me. This is a stretch assignment for me and it’s helping me develop. And by the way, to our listeners, hopefully you can hear from Jen and me the trust we have in our relationship. It’s what has allowed our relationship to develop and become so strong over these 20-plus years. It’s what allows us to help each other build our practices and be successful here at Mintz. It’s been a pleasure.

JR: For more information about our Employment Practice Group that we obviously so enjoy, or if you’d like to enjoy some of our thought leadership, you can find us at the Insights Center at Mintz.com, or you can follow Practical Policies on Spotify. Thanks again.