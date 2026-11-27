Many employers sponsor women’s leadership programs, affinity group retreats, and networking events designed to support future managers, facilitate networking and professional growth, and advance other laudable goals. These programs are well-intentioned and popular with employees. But as we noted in our 2025 year-in-review roundup, the EEOC has signaled that it will pursue discrimination claims on behalf of majority groups, including claims challenging DEI programs.

An October 16, 2026 decision in EEOC v. Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast Inc., No. 1:26-cv-00115 (D.N.H.), highlights the potential risk for employers. There, a New Hampshire federal judge refused to dismiss an EEOC lawsuit alleging that a Coca-Cola bottler violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by holding a women-only corporate retreat.

The Facts

In September 2024, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, a regional distributor independent of the larger soda manufacturer, held a two-day trip and networking event at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut. According to the EEOC, the company privately invited only its female employees, excused them from their normal duties, and continued to pay their regular salaries while they attended.

A male employee filed a charge of discrimination, and after an investigation, the EEOC sued in February 2026, claiming that male employees were denied the same paid time off and networking opportunities. The company moved to dismiss, arguing that the event was “fully compliant with Title VII,” “in no way trammeled the rights of male employees,” and was meant to expand the pool of qualified female candidates for advancement, with no bearing on promotions.

The Court’s Ruling

U.S. District Judge Paul J. Barbadoro denied Coca-Cola Northeast’s motion to dismiss, relying in significant part on the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in Muldrow v. City of St. Louis. Under Muldrow, a Title VII plaintiff need only show “some harm” with respect to a term or condition of employment, rather than a significant injury.

Applying that standard, the court found that the EEOC had plausibly alleged harm based on the male employees’ lost networking opportunities, the potential loss of paid time off, and their exclusion from benefits such as company-paid lodging, food, and beverages. The court also rejected Coca-Cola Northeast’s argument that the retreat was permissible because it was intended to expand the pool of female employees qualified for advancement. The EEOC was not challenging the company’s promotion decisions themselves. Instead, its claim focused on the means the company used to pursue that goal: a women-only event that allegedly provided female employees with opportunities and benefits that were not available to male employees.

Importantly, the decision does not mean that Coca-Cola Northeast violated Title VII. The court’s decision held only that the EEOC had plausibly stated a claim, and the company may still prevail as the case proceeds. But the ruling serves as a reminder that even well-intentioned programs designed to address representation may create Title VII risk when workplace opportunities or benefits are provided based on sex or another protected characteristic.

What This Means for Employers: Include Everyone

Employers do not need to abandon their commitment to developing talent. But this is a good time to take a close look at how those programs are structured:

Audit your programs. Review leadership programs, retreats, mentoring initiatives, and employee resource group events for any eligibility limits based on sex, race, or another protected characteristic.

Open the door. A program can focus on topics of particular interest to one group, such as women, but participation should be open to all employees in the same department, unit, or job title.

Watch the perks. It is important to look at paid time off, travel, meals, and lodging—those are exactly the benefits the court found sufficient here. The more a program offers, the more its eligibility rules matter. A program that gives benefits of value to some employees should be open to all in that job category.

Mind the message. Review how programs are advertised and how invitations are distributed. Invitations should make clear that programs are open to everyone. As shown here, the EEOC homed in on the alleged fact that Coca-Cola Northeast privately invited female employees while excluding male employees.

Use neutral criteria. If participation must be limited, base selection on neutral, job-related factors such as role or performance, and document the business purpose.

Involve HR and counsel early. Events planned by business leaders or employee groups should be reviewed before eligibility criteria are set and invitations go out.

A Practical Tip

Before your next offsite, retreat, or networking event, ask one simple question: is anyone being left out because of who they are? If the answer is yes, pause and get advice before the event moves forward.